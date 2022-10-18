Advanced search
    TMCI   US89455T1097

TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.

(TMCI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
24.27 USD   +5.16%
04:16pTreace to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
GL
10/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Treace Medical Concepts' Price Target to $28 from $23, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
09/30Insider Sell: Treace Medical Concepts
MT
Treace to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

10/18/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions), today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 4:30 pm ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call and ask questions. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.treace.com/.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

Contacts:
Treace Medical Concepts
Mark L. Hair
Chief Financial Officer
mhair@treace.com
(904) 373-5940

Investors:
Gilmartin Group
Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes
IR@treace.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 18,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 279 M 1 279 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,52x
EV / Sales 2023 7,70x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 59,8%
Managers and Directors
John T. Treace Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark L. Hair Chief Financial Officer
James T. Treace Chairman
Shana R. Zink Senior VP-Clinical Affairs
Terry Lubben Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.23.82%1 279
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.50.89%9 667
NOVOCURE LIMITED-1.72%7 729
MASIMO CORPORATION-52.89%7 245
PENUMBRA, INC.-36.07%6 959
GETINGE AB-48.82%4 924