TREAN INSURANCE : LAUNCHES NEW E&S CARRIER, BENCHMARK SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY - Form 8-K

TREAN INSURANCE GROUP LAUNCHES NEW E&S CARRIER, BENCHMARK SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY

Wayzata, MN, December 27, 2021 - Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, announced today that its subsidiary, Benchmark Insurance Company, a leading writer of program business, formed a new excess and surplus lines subsidiary, Benchmark Specialty Insurance Company, an Arkansas domestic surplus lines carrier. The new entity joins Benchmark Insurance Company, a Kansas domiciled carrier, American Liberty Insurance Company, a Utah domiciled carrier, and 7710 Insurance Company, a South Carolina based carrier, as members of the Trean Insurance Group.

Now that it has secured approval in its domicile state of Arkansas, Benchmark's new E&S subsidiary is working to obtain the remaining regulatory approvals necessary to conduct business throughout the United States. With admitted and non-admitted carriers, Trean Insurance Group companies have the capability to offer a full range of risk solutions to our Program Partners and General Agents.

About Trean Insurance Group, Inc.