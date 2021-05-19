Trean Insurance : SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECUIRTY HOLDERS (Form 8-K)

SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECUIRTY HOLDERS.

The 2021 annual meeting of the stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting') of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (the 'Company') was held on May 18, 2021. As of March 22, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, a total of 51,148,782 shares of the Company's common stock were outstanding and entitled to vote on all matters presented to the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting, of which a total of 43,736,062 shares of the Company's common stock were present in person or represented by proxies at the Annual Meeting, constituting a quorum. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered the following proposals:

(1) To elect the three Class I directors to the Company's board of directors (the 'Board'), each to serve for a term of three years and until his or her successor is elected and qualified; and

(2) To cast an advisory (non-binding) vote to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

The final voting results for each proposal are described below. For beneficial owners holding the Company's common stock at a bank or brokerage institution, a 'broker non-vote' occurred if the owner failed to give voting instructions, and the bank or broker was otherwise restricted from voting on the owner's behalf.

Proposal 1

Three Class I directors were elected to the Company's Board to serve for a term of three years. The results of the election were as follows:

Name For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Mary A Chaput 43,303,545 39,639 392,878 David G. Ellison 38,845,835 4,497,349 392,878 Daniel G. Tully 38,850,777 4,492,407 392,878

Proposal 2

The Audit Committee's selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's registered independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 was ratified. The results of the vote were as follows: