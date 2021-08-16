Log in
    TRE   NO0010763550

TREASURE ASA

(TRE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 08/16 06:03:46 am
16.5 NOK   +1.54%
06:43aTREASURE : Results for the first half 2021
PU
06:43aTREASURE : Report - 1H 2021.pdf
PU
06:42aTREASURE ASA : First Half 2021 - correction now including responsibility statement
AQ
Treasure : Report - 1H 2021.pdf

08/16/2021 | 06:43am EDT
REPORT

1ST HALF 2021

CFO / IR contact:

Morten Lertrø

Phone: +47 67 58 40 00

Mobile: +47 90 41 99 94 info@treasureasa.com

www.treasureasa.com

Report for the first half of 2021

Highlights & Financial Summary

  1. Profit for the period was USD 76 million, reflecting the revaluation of the shareholding in Hyundai Glovis as well as USDKRW fluctuations.
  1. The Hyundai Glovis share price moved from KRW 184.000 to KRW 209.000 per share and USDKRW from 1087 to 1130 during the first six months of 2021.
  1. The share price of Hyundai Glovis still exhibits a relatively high volatility compared to the general equity market and its peers, as does the other entities within the Hyundai Group.
  1. The financial impact of a return to a post-Covid-19 operating environment will be uncertain across the full value chain of the light vehicles production and logistics. However, the wider Hyundai group is committed to its strategic shift towards modern, fuel-efficient and low-carbon emission through its updated model range, which should support its competitive position.
  1. The financial performance in Hyundai Glovis remains highly correlated to the light vehicle manufacturing of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, but the company continues to build on strong business models within each division, proving a stronger cyclical resilience related to its peers, and maintaining a strong balance sheet and dividend capacity. Hyundai Glovis reported strong earnings for the second quarter 2021.
  1. Treasure ASA paid 1.50 NOK per share dividend in May 2021.

Prospects

Treasure ASA's dominating asset are shares in Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd., incorporated and listed in Korea, whose share price will fluctuate with the full range of variables impacting global trade and logistics dynamics, global and local stock market sentiment, as well as company specific and relevant news flow.

Lysaker, 16 August 2021

The board of directors of Treasure ASA

Forward-looking statements presented in this report are based on various assumptions. These assumptions were reasonable when made, but as assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict. Treasure ASA cannot give assurances that expectations regarding the future outlook will be achieved or accomplished.

Income statement - half year financial report

USD thousand

Note

First-half

First-half

Full year

2021

2020

2020

Dividend from Hyundai Glovis

12,810

12,287

12,287

Other income

193

167

1,809

Change in fair value of shares in Hyundai Glovis

2

64,598

(177,790)

201,568

Foreign currency gain/(loss)

145

612

Other expenses

(271)

(175)

(424)

Profit/(loss) before tax

77,475

(164,898)

215,240

Tax income/(expense)

(1,962)

(1,884)

(1,576)

Profit/(loss) for the period

75,513

(166,782)

213,664

Basic earnings per share (USD)

1

0.35

(0.78)

0.99

Comprehensive income - financial report

USD thousand

First-half

First-half

Full year

2021

2020

2020

Profit/(loss) for the period

75,513

(166,782)

213,664

Items that will be reclassified to income statement

Currency translation

265

132

(166)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

265

132

(166)

Total comprehensive income for the period

75,778

(166,650)

213,498

The above consolidated income statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Balance sheet - half year report

USD thousand

Note

06/30/2021

06/30/2020

12/31/2020

Non current assets

Deferred tax asset

544

160

547

Financial assets

2

763,165

381,844

698,567

Total non current assets

763,710

382,004

699,114

Current assets

Other current assets

43

28

10

Cash and cash equivalents

37,542

2,960

64,405

Total current assets

37,585

2,988

64,414

Total assets

801,295

384,992

763,528

Equity

Paid-in capital

1

2,694

2,694

2,694

Own shares

1

(31)

(42)

Retained earnings

798,596

382,326

760,858

Attributable to equity holders of the owners

801,290

384,989

763,509

Current liabilities

Other current liabilities

5

3

19

Total current liabilities

5

3

19

Total equity and liabilities

801,294

384,992

763,528

The above consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Cash flow statement - half year financial report

USD thousand

First-half

First-half

Full year

Note

2021

2020

2020

Cash flow from operating activities

Dividend from Hyundai Glovis

12,810

12,287

12,287

Net proceed from sale of shares in Hyundai Glovis

62,635

Other income

193

167

1,809

Change in working capital

1,148

(135)

(517)

Tax paid

(1,962)

(1,884)

(1,923)

Net cash provided by operating activities

12,190

10,435

74,290

Cash flow from investing activities

Financial income

195

623

11

Financial expenses

(50)

(29)

(1,262)

Net cash flow from investing activities

145

594

(1,252)

Cash flow from financing activities

Purchase of own shares

(2,700)

(4,143)

Dividend to shareholders

4

(37,998)

(8,916)

(9,239)

Net cash flow from financing activities

(37,998)

(11,616)

(13,381)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1

(25,663)

(586)

59,657

Cash and cash equivalents at the beg. of the period 1

63,204

3,547

3,547

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1

37,542

2,961

63,204

1 Excluding restricted cash.

The group has bank accounts in different currencies. Unrealised currency effects are included in net cash provided by operating activities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Treasure ASA published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
