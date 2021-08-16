Treasure : Report - 1H 2021.pdf

Profit for the period was USD 76 million, reflecting the revaluation of the shareholding in Hyundai Glovis as well as USDKRW fluctuations.
The Hyundai Glovis share price moved from KRW 184.000 to KRW 209.000 per share and USDKRW from 1087 to 1130 during the first six months of 2021.
The share price of Hyundai Glovis still exhibits a relatively high volatility compared to the general equity market and its peers, as does the other entities within the Hyundai Group.
The financial impact of a return to a post-Covid-19 operating environment will be uncertain across the full value chain of the light vehicles production and logistics. However, the wider Hyundai group is committed to its strategic shift towards modern, fuel-efficient and low-carbon emission through its updated model range, which should support its competitive position.
The financial performance in Hyundai Glovis remains highly correlated to the light vehicle manufacturing of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, but the company continues to build on strong business models within each division, proving a stronger cyclical resilience related to its peers, and maintaining a strong balance sheet and dividend capacity. Hyundai Glovis reported strong earnings for the second quarter 2021.
Treasure ASA paid 1.50 NOK per share dividend in May 2021.
Prospects
Treasure ASA's dominating asset are shares in Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd., incorporated and listed in Korea, whose share price will fluctuate with the full range of variables impacting global trade and logistics dynamics, global and local stock market sentiment, as well as company specific and relevant news flow.
Lysaker, 16 August 2021
The board of directors of Treasure ASA
Forward-looking statements presented in this report are based on various assumptions. These assumptions were reasonable when made, but as assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict. Treasure ASA cannot give assurances that expectations regarding the future outlook will be achieved or accomplished.
Income statement - half year financial report
USD thousand
Note
First-half
First-half
Full year
2021
2020
2020
Dividend from Hyundai Glovis
12,810
12,287
12,287
Other income
193
167
1,809
Change in fair value of shares in Hyundai Glovis
2
64,598
(177,790)
201,568
Foreign currency gain/(loss)
145
612
Other expenses
(271)
(175)
(424)
Profit/(loss) before tax
77,475
(164,898)
215,240
Tax income/(expense)
(1,962)
(1,884)
(1,576)
Profit/(loss) for the period
75,513
(166,782)
213,664
Basic earnings per share (USD)
1
0.35
(0.78)
0.99
Comprehensive income - financial report
USD thousand
First-half
First-half
Full year
2021
2020
2020
Profit/(loss) for the period
75,513
(166,782)
213,664
Items that will be reclassified to income statement
Currency translation
265
132
(166)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
265
132
(166)
Total comprehensive income for the period
75,778
(166,650)
213,498
The above consolidated income statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Balance sheet - half year report
USD thousand
Note
06/30/2021
06/30/2020
12/31/2020
Non current assets
Deferred tax asset
544
160
547
Financial assets
2
763,165
381,844
698,567
Total non current assets
763,710
382,004
699,114
Current assets
Other current assets
43
28
10
Cash and cash equivalents
37,542
2,960
64,405
Total current assets
37,585
2,988
64,414
Total assets
801,295
384,992
763,528
Equity
Paid-in capital
1
2,694
2,694
2,694
Own shares
1
(31)
(42)
Retained earnings
798,596
382,326
760,858
Attributable to equity holders of the owners
801,290
384,989
763,509
Current liabilities
Other current liabilities
5
3
19
Total current liabilities
5
3
19
Total equity and liabilities
801,294
384,992
763,528
The above consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Cash flow statement - half year financial report
USD thousand
First-half
First-half
Full year
Note
2021
2020
2020
Cash flow from operating activities
Dividend from Hyundai Glovis
12,810
12,287
12,287
Net proceed from sale of shares in Hyundai Glovis
62,635
Other income
193
167
1,809
Change in working capital
1,148
(135)
(517)
Tax paid
(1,962)
(1,884)
(1,923)
Net cash provided by operating activities
12,190
10,435
74,290
Cash flow from investing activities
Financial income
195
623
11
Financial expenses
(50)
(29)
(1,262)
Net cash flow from investing activities
145
594
(1,252)
Cash flow from financing activities
Purchase of own shares
(2,700)
(4,143)
Dividend to shareholders
4
(37,998)
(8,916)
(9,239)
Net cash flow from financing activities
(37,998)
(11,616)
(13,381)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1
(25,663)
(586)
59,657
Cash and cash equivalents at the beg. of the period 1
63,204
3,547
3,547
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1
37,542
2,961
63,204
1 Excluding restricted cash.
The group has bank accounts in different currencies. Unrealised currency effects are included in net cash provided by operating activities.
