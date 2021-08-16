Treasure : Report - 1H 2021.pdf

Report for the first half of 2021

Highlights & Financial Summary

Profit for the period was USD 76 million, reflecting the revaluation of the shareholding in Hyundai Glovis as well as USDKRW fluctuations.

The Hyundai Glovis share price moved from KRW 184.000 to KRW 209.000 per share and USDKRW from 1087 to 1130 during the first six months of 2021.

The share price of Hyundai Glovis still exhibits a relatively high volatility compared to the general equity market and its peers, as does the other entities within the Hyundai Group.

The financial impact of a return to a post-Covid-19 operating environment will be uncertain across the full value chain of the light vehicles production and logistics. However, the wider Hyundai group is committed to its strategic shift towards modern, fuel-efficient and low-carbon emission through its updated model range, which should support its competitive position.

The financial performance in Hyundai Glovis remains highly correlated to the light vehicle manufacturing of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, but the company continues to build on strong business models within each division, proving a stronger cyclical resilience related to its peers, and maintaining a strong balance sheet and dividend capacity. Hyundai Glovis reported strong earnings for the second quarter 2021.

Treasure ASA paid 1.50 NOK per share dividend in May 2021.

Prospects

Treasure ASA's dominating asset are shares in Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd., incorporated and listed in Korea, whose share price will fluctuate with the full range of variables impacting global trade and logistics dynamics, global and local stock market sentiment, as well as company specific and relevant news flow.

Lysaker, 16 August 2021

The board of directors of Treasure ASA

Forward-looking statements presented in this report are based on various assumptions. These assumptions were reasonable when made, but as assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict. Treasure ASA cannot give assurances that expectations regarding the future outlook will be achieved or accomplished.