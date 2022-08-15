Treasure : Report - 1H 2022.pdf

Report for the first half of 2022

Highlights & Financial Summary

The result for the period was a loss of USD 2,3 million, reflecting the revaluation of the shareholding in Hyundai GLOVIS as well as USDKRW fluctuations.

The Hyundai GLOVIS share price moved from KRW 168.000 to KRW 179.500 per share and USDKRW from 1.188 to 1.299 during the first six months of 2022.

During 1H 2022, Hyundai GLOVIS continue to demonstrate their ability to increase both the revenue and profit in a demanding market. Revenue in 1H 2022 was KRW 13.156 bn compared to KRW 10.532 bn in 1H 2021 (+24,9% YoY). Net Profit in 1H 2022 was KRW 597 bn, compared to KRW 344 bn in 1H 2021 (+73,6% YoY). The Shipping division accounted for the majority of both the revenue and profit growth.

The financial performance in Hyundai GLOVIS remains highly correlated to the light vehicle manufacturing of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, but the company continues to build on strong business models within each division, proving a stronger cyclical resilience related to its peers, and maintaining a strong balance sheet and dividend capacity. Hyundai GLOVIS reported strong earnings for the second quarter 2021.

Treasure ASA paid NOK 1,00 per share dividend in May 2022.

Following the deletion of 6.000.000 own shares in June 2022, the company now holds zero own shares.

Prospects

Treasure ASA's dominating asset are shares in Hyundai GLOVIS Co., Ltd., incorporated and listed in Korea, whose share price will fluctuate with the full range of variables impacting global trade and logistics dynamics, global and local stock market sentiment, as well as company specific and relevant news flow.

Lysaker, 15 August 2022

The board of directors of Treasure ASA

Forward-looking statements presented in this report are based on various assumptions. These assumptions were reasonable when made, but as assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict. Treasure ASA cannot give assurances that expectations regarding the future outlook will be achieved or accomplished.