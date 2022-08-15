Treasure : Report - 1H 2022.pdf

The result for the period was a loss of USD 2,3 million, reflecting the revaluation of the shareholding in Hyundai GLOVIS as well as USDKRW fluctuations.
The Hyundai GLOVIS share price moved from KRW 168.000 to KRW 179.500 per share and USDKRW from 1.188 to 1.299 during the first six months of 2022.
During 1H 2022, Hyundai GLOVIS continue to demonstrate their ability to increase both the revenue and profit in a demanding market. Revenue in 1H 2022 was KRW 13.156 bn compared to KRW 10.532 bn in 1H 2021 (+24,9% YoY). Net Profit in 1H 2022 was KRW 597 bn, compared to KRW 344 bn in 1H 2021 (+73,6% YoY). The Shipping division accounted for the majority of both the revenue and profit growth.
The financial performance in Hyundai GLOVIS remains highly correlated to the light vehicle manufacturing of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, but the company continues to build on strong business models within each division, proving a stronger cyclical resilience related to its peers, and maintaining a strong balance sheet and dividend capacity. Hyundai GLOVIS reported strong earnings for the second quarter 2021.
Treasure ASA paid NOK 1,00 per share dividend in May 2022.
Following the deletion of 6.000.000 own shares in June 2022, the company now holds zero own shares.
Prospects
Treasure ASA's dominating asset are shares in Hyundai GLOVIS Co., Ltd., incorporated and listed in Korea, whose share price will fluctuate with the full range of variables impacting global trade and logistics dynamics, global and local stock market sentiment, as well as company specific and relevant news flow.
Lysaker, 15 August 2022
The board of directors of Treasure ASA
Forward-looking statements presented in this report are based on various assumptions. These assumptions were reasonable when made, but as assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict. Treasure ASA cannot give assurances that expectations regarding the future outlook will be achieved or accomplished.
Income statement - half year financial report
USD thousand
Note
First-half
First-half
Full year
2022
2021
2021
Dividend from Hyundai Glovis
12 916
12 810
12 810
Other income
168
193
1 017
Change in fair value of shares in Hyundai Glovis
2
(12 990)
64 598
(115 440)
Foreign currency gain/(loss)
(171)
145
Other expenses
(260)
(271)
(525)
Profit/(loss) before tax
(337)
77 475
(102 137)
Tax income/(expense)
(1 956)
(1 962)
(2 361)
Profit/(loss) for the period
(2 294)
75 513
(104 498)
Basic earnings per share (USD)
1
(0,01)
0,35
(0,49)
Comprehensive income - financial report
Full year
USD thousand
First-half
First-half
2022
2021
2021
Profit/(loss) for the period
(2 294)
75 513
(104 498)
Items that will be reclassified to income statement
Currency translation
(853)
265
(186)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
(853)
265
(186)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(3 147)
75 778
(104 684)
The above consolidated income statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Balance sheet - half year report
USD thousand
Note
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
31.12.2021
Non current assets
Deferred tax asset
145
544
172
Financial assets
2
570 137
763 165
583 127
Total non current assets
570 282
763 710
583 299
Current assets
Other current assets
106
43
14
Cash and cash equivalents
13 496
37 542
26 570
Total current assets
13 603
37 585
26 584
Total assets
583 885
801 295
609 884
Equity
Paid-in capital
1
2 648
2 694
2 648
Own shares
1
(70)
Retained earnings
581 233
798 596
607 217
Attributable to equity holders of the owners
583 881
801 290
609 795
Current liabilities
Other current liabilities
4
5
89
Total current liabilities
4
5
89
Total equity and liabilities
583 885
801 294
609 884
The above consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Cash flow statement - half year financial report
USD thousand
First-half
First-half
Full year
Note
2022
2021
2021
Cash flow from operating activities
Dividend from Hyundai Glovis
12 916
12 810
12 810
Other income
168
193
360
Change in working capital
(1 219)
1 148
102
Tax paid
(1 956)
(1 962)
(2 001)
Net cash provided by operating activities
9 909
12 190
11 271
Cash flow from investing activities
Financial income
157
195
2
Financial expenses
(373)
(50)
(77)
Net cash flow from investing activities
(216)
145
(75)
Cash flow from financing activities
Purchase of own shares
(11 033)
Dividend to shareholders
4
(22 767)
(37 998)
(37 998)
Net cash flow from financing activities
(22 767)
(37 998)
(49 030)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1
(13 074)
(25 663)
(37 834)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beg. of the period 1
26 570
63 204
64 405
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1
13 496
37 542
26 570
1 Excluding restricted cash.
The group has bank accounts in different currencies. Unrealised currency effects are included in net cash provided by operating activities.
