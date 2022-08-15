Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Treasure ASA
  News
  Summary
    TRE   NO0010763550

TREASURE ASA

(TRE)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:44 2022-08-15 am EDT
16.80 NOK   +1.82%
16.80 NOK   +1.82%
09:44aTREASURE : Results for the first half 2022
PU
09:44aTREASURE : Report - 1H 2022.pdf
PU
04:49aTreasure Appoints New CFO
MT
Treasure : Report - 1H 2022.pdf

08/15/2022 | 09:44am EDT
REPORT

1ST HALF 2022

CFO / IR contact:

Magnus Sande

Phone: +47 67 58 40 00

Mobile: +47 91 55 50 51

info@treasureasa.com

www.treasureasa.com

Report for the first half of 2022

Highlights & Financial Summary

  1. The result for the period was a loss of USD 2,3 million, reflecting the revaluation of the shareholding in Hyundai GLOVIS as well as USDKRW fluctuations.
  1. The Hyundai GLOVIS share price moved from KRW 168.000 to KRW 179.500 per share and USDKRW from 1.188 to 1.299 during the first six months of 2022.
  1. During 1H 2022, Hyundai GLOVIS continue to demonstrate their ability to increase both the revenue and profit in a demanding market. Revenue in 1H 2022 was KRW 13.156 bn compared to KRW 10.532 bn in 1H 2021 (+24,9% YoY). Net Profit in 1H 2022 was KRW 597 bn, compared to KRW 344 bn in 1H 2021 (+73,6% YoY). The Shipping division accounted for the majority of both the revenue and profit growth.
  1. The financial performance in Hyundai GLOVIS remains highly correlated to the light vehicle manufacturing of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, but the company continues to build on strong business models within each division, proving a stronger cyclical resilience related to its peers, and maintaining a strong balance sheet and dividend capacity. Hyundai GLOVIS reported strong earnings for the second quarter 2021.
  1. Treasure ASA paid NOK 1,00 per share dividend in May 2022.
  1. Following the deletion of 6.000.000 own shares in June 2022, the company now holds zero own shares.

Prospects

Treasure ASA's dominating asset are shares in Hyundai GLOVIS Co., Ltd., incorporated and listed in Korea, whose share price will fluctuate with the full range of variables impacting global trade and logistics dynamics, global and local stock market sentiment, as well as company specific and relevant news flow.

Lysaker, 15 August 2022

The board of directors of Treasure ASA

Forward-looking statements presented in this report are based on various assumptions. These assumptions were reasonable when made, but as assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict. Treasure ASA cannot give assurances that expectations regarding the future outlook will be achieved or accomplished.

Income statement - half year financial report

USD thousand

Note

First-half

First-half

Full year

2022

2021

2021

Dividend from Hyundai Glovis

12 916

12 810

12 810

Other income

168

193

1 017

Change in fair value of shares in Hyundai Glovis

2

(12 990)

64 598

(115 440)

Foreign currency gain/(loss)

(171)

145

Other expenses

(260)

(271)

(525)

Profit/(loss) before tax

(337)

77 475

(102 137)

Tax income/(expense)

(1 956)

(1 962)

(2 361)

Profit/(loss) for the period

(2 294)

75 513

(104 498)

Basic earnings per share (USD)

1

(0,01)

0,35

(0,49)

Comprehensive income - financial report

Full year

USD thousand

First-half

First-half

2022

2021

2021

Profit/(loss) for the period

(2 294)

75 513

(104 498)

Items that will be reclassified to income statement

Currency translation

(853)

265

(186)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(853)

265

(186)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(3 147)

75 778

(104 684)

The above consolidated income statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Balance sheet - half year report

USD thousand

Note

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

31.12.2021

Non current assets

Deferred tax asset

145

544

172

Financial assets

2

570 137

763 165

583 127

Total non current assets

570 282

763 710

583 299

Current assets

Other current assets

106

43

14

Cash and cash equivalents

13 496

37 542

26 570

Total current assets

13 603

37 585

26 584

Total assets

583 885

801 295

609 884

Equity

Paid-in capital

1

2 648

2 694

2 648

Own shares

1

(70)

Retained earnings

581 233

798 596

607 217

Attributable to equity holders of the owners

583 881

801 290

609 795

Current liabilities

Other current liabilities

4

5

89

Total current liabilities

4

5

89

Total equity and liabilities

583 885

801 294

609 884

The above consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Cash flow statement - half year financial report

USD thousand

First-half

First-half

Full year

Note

2022

2021

2021

Cash flow from operating activities

Dividend from Hyundai Glovis

12 916

12 810

12 810

Other income

168

193

360

Change in working capital

(1 219)

1 148

102

Tax paid

(1 956)

(1 962)

(2 001)

Net cash provided by operating activities

9 909

12 190

11 271

Cash flow from investing activities

Financial income

157

195

2

Financial expenses

(373)

(50)

(77)

Net cash flow from investing activities

(216)

145

(75)

Cash flow from financing activities

Purchase of own shares

(11 033)

Dividend to shareholders

4

(22 767)

(37 998)

(37 998)

Net cash flow from financing activities

(22 767)

(37 998)

(49 030)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1

(13 074)

(25 663)

(37 834)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beg. of the period 1

26 570

63 204

64 405

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1

13 496

37 542

26 570

1 Excluding restricted cash.

The group has bank accounts in different currencies. Unrealised currency effects are included in net cash provided by operating activities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Treasure ASA published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 -102 M - -
Net income 2021 -104 M - -
Net cash 2021 26,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,5x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 3 429 M 358 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales 2021 -36,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,8%
Managers and Directors
Magnus A. K. Sande Chief Executive Officer
Morten Lertrø Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Wilhelmsen Chairman
Christian Berg Director
Marianne Lie Director
