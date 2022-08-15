Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Treasure ASA
  News
  Summary
    TRE   NO0010763550

TREASURE ASA

(TRE)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:44 2022-08-15 am EDT
16.80 NOK   +1.82%
09:44aTREASURE : Results for the first half 2022
PU
09:44aTREASURE : Report - 1H 2022.pdf
PU
04:49aTreasure Appoints New CFO
MT
Treasure : Results for the first half 2022

08/15/2022 | 09:44am EDT
Disclaimer

Treasure ASA published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 -102 M - -
Net income 2021 -104 M - -
Net cash 2021 26,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,5x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 3 429 M 358 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales 2021 -36,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart TREASURE ASA
Duration : Period :
Treasure ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREASURE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Magnus A. K. Sande Chief Executive Officer
Morten Lertrø Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Wilhelmsen Chairman
Christian Berg Director
Marianne Lie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREASURE ASA-7.82%358
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-31.70%28 880
EQT AB (PUBL)-45.70%26 104
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-14.21%3 285
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-42.96%2 807
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-7.19%2 449