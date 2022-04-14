April 13, 2022

Treasure Factory Announces Differences between Forecast and Actual Results

Name Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3093) Fiscal year March 1 to February 28 (February 29 in leap year)

Differences between Forecast and Actual Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

Net Sales [mn yen] Operating Income [mn yen] Ordinary Income [mn yen] Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent [mn yen] Profit per Share [yen] Previous forecast (Apr. 14, 2021) (A) 22,636 804 818 537 47.50 Actual result (B) 23,313 995 1,054 703 62.78 Net change (B)-(A) +677 +191 +236 +166 − Change (%) +3.0 +23.8 +28.9 +31.0 − Reasons for revision In the third and fourth quarters, sales of apparel grew beyond the plan partly due to factors including stable stock and lower temperature than previous years, which resulted in sales of existing stores exceeding the plan. In addition, a consolidated subsidiary operating a reuse business also performed steadily and its business results exceeded the plan. As a result of these, operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent have surpassed the plan significantly.

Inquiries Mr. Eiji Kobayashi Phone: +81-3-3880-8822 URL:www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/

