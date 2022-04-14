Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Treasure Factory Co.,LTD.
  News
  Summary
    3093   JP3637270004

TREASURE FACTORY CO.,LTD.

(3093)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 12:06:11 am EDT
1028.00 JPY   -2.28%
04/14TREASURE FACTORY : Issues Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
04/14TREASURE FACTORY : Revises Dividends Forecast
PU
04/14TREASURE FACTORY : Announces Differences between Forecast and Actual Results
PU
Treasure Factory : Announces Differences between Forecast and Actual Results

04/14/2022 | 11:00pm EDT
April 13, 2022

Treasure Factory Announces Differences between Forecast and Actual Results

Name

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3093)

Fiscal year

March 1 to February 28 (February 29 in leap year)

Differences between Forecast and Actual Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

Net Sales [mn yen]

Operating Income [mn yen]

Ordinary Income [mn yen]

Profit Attributable to Owners of

Parent [mn yen]

Profit per Share [yen]

Previous forecast (Apr. 14, 2021) (A)

22,636

804

818

537

47.50

Actual result (B)

23,313

995

1,054

703

62.78

Net change (B)-(A)

+677

+191

+236

+166

Change (%)

+3.0

+23.8

+28.9

+31.0

Reasons for revision

In the third and fourth quarters, sales of apparel grew beyond the plan partly due to factors including stable stock and lower temperature than previous years, which resulted in sales of existing stores exceeding the plan. In addition, a consolidated subsidiary operating a reuse business also performed steadily and its business results exceeded the plan. As a result of these, operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent have surpassed the plan significantly.

a

Inquiries

Mr. Eiji Kobayashi Phone: +81-3-3880-8822

URL:www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer: Corporate Flash is a service provided by Transpacific Enterprises as part of Japan Market Flash services. Any inquiries concerning the content of the posted information should be made directly to the contact at the concerned company. The information provided herein does not constitute business, legal, investment or tax advice, and is presented without any representation or warranty whatsoever as to the accuracy or completeness of the information, or whether it reflects the most current developments. Parties seeking advice should consult with business, legal, investment or tax counsel familiar with their particular circumstances. The sole purpose of this service is to provide information for the users of the service, and is not to solicit investment, or to recommend an investment in a specific issue, etc.

1/1

Disclaimer

Treasure Factory Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 02:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
