April 13, 2022

Treasure Factory Issues Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

[Japanese GAAP] [Consolidated]

Name Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3093) Fiscal year March 1 to February 28 (February 29 in leap year)

1. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

(1) Business Results

Net Sales [mn yen] Operating Income [mn yen] Ordinary Income [mn yen] Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent [mn yen] Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 23,313 (+24.4%)

18,735 (−2.0%) 995 (+831.3%)

106 (−88.6%) 1,054 174 (+502.6%) (−82.4%) 703 −134 (−) (−)

Profit per Share [yen] Diluted Profit per Share [yen] Return on Shareholders' Equity [%] Ordinary Income to Total Assets [%] Operating Income to Net Sales [%] Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 62.78 −11.94 − − 15.6 −3.0 9.5 1.8 4.3 0.6

(2) Financial Position

Total Assets [mn yen] Net Assets [mn yen] Net Assets to Total Assets [%] Net Assets per Share [yen] Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 11,809 10,417 4,895 4,311 40.0 41.1 424.66 382.08

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends [yen] Total Dividends [mn yen] Payout Ratio [%] Dividends to Net Assets [%] Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 − − 2.00 8.00 − − 8.00 9.00 10.00 17.00 113 189 − 27.1 2.5 4.2 Fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 [forecast] − 10.00 − 10.00 20.00 30.0

3. Forecast of Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

Net Sales [mn yen] Operating Income [mn yen] Ordinary Income [mn yen] Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent [mn yen] Profit per Share [yen] Six months [cumulative] Full year 11,841 (+10.3%) 25,398 (+8.9%) 247 (+59.1%) 1,098 (+10.3%) 257 (+41.8%) 1,112 (+5.5%) 161 (+256.3%) 742 (+5.5%) 14.49 66.76

Inquiries Mr. Eiji Kobayashi Phone: +81-3-3880-8822 URL:www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/

