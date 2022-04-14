Treasure Factory : Posts Extraordinary Loss (Impairment Loss)

Out of the fixed assets held by Treasure Factory and its group, impairment accounting was applied to the stores at which profitability declined, based on the Accounting Standard for Impairment of Fixed Assets. Accordingly, Treasure Factory posted an impairment loss of 160,636 thousand yen for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022.

In addition, as it is now expected that achieving the initial plan for the goodwill held by the company is difficult, it posted an impairment loss of 56,171 thousand yen.