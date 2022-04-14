April 13, 2022

Treasure Factory Posts Income Taxes-Deferred (Benefit)

Name Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3093) Fiscal year March 1 to February 28 (February 29 in leap year)

Overview Treasure Factory has posted an income taxes-deferred for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022. Details Treasure Factory estimated future taxable income at present and considered the possibility of realization of deferred tax assets. As a result, Treasure Factory posted income taxes-deferred (benefit) of 154,517 thousand yen for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022.

Inquiries Mr. Eiji Kobayashi Phone: +81-3-3880-8822 URL:www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/

