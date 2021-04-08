April 8, 2021
Treasure Factory Announces Monthly Sales Summary (March 2021) (Non-Consolidated)
Name
Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3093)
Net Sales (%)
No. of Stores
All Stores
Existing
Stores Newly
Stores Closed
Total Stores
Mar. 2021
112.4
109.1
1
0
137 (4)
Apr. 2021
May 2021
Jun. 2021
Jul. 2021
Aug. 2021
First Half Total
Sep. 2021
Oct. 2021
Nov. 2021
Dec. 2021
Jan. 2022
Feb. 2022
Second Half Total
Fiscal Year Total
*Figures for net sales indicate the year-on-year comparison. *Figures in parentheses indicate the number of franchise stores.
[Monthly comment]
In March, net sales totaled 109.1% for existing stores compared with the previous year and 112.4% for all stores.
Due to factors including increase in outings with the lifting of the state of emergency and the rise in temperature, sales of apparel performed favorably with increased sales of spring items in addition to favorable performance in sales of brand items. Due to such factors, even though there was one less Sunday and holiday each than in the previous year, sales for both existing stores and all stores increased compared with the previous year.
[Information on opening and closing stores]
Treasure Factory Style (fashion): One store in AEON MALL Tsurumi Ryokuchi opened on March 27
Inquiries
Mr. Eiji Kobayashi
Phone: +81-3-3880-8822
URL: www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/
