TREASURE FACTORY CO.,LTD.

(3093)
Treasure Factory : Announces Monthly Sales Summary (March 2021) (Non-Consolidated)

04/08/2021 | 11:02pm EDT
April 8, 2021

Treasure Factory Announces Monthly Sales Summary (March 2021) (Non-Consolidated)

Name

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3093)

Net Sales (%)

No. of Stores

All Stores

Existing

Stores Newly

Stores Closed

Total Stores

Stores

Opened

Mar. 2021

112.4

109.1

1

0

137 (4)

Apr. 2021

May 2021

Jun. 2021

Jul. 2021

Aug. 2021

First Half Total

Sep. 2021

Oct. 2021

Nov. 2021

Dec. 2021

Jan. 2022

Feb. 2022

Second Half Total

Fiscal Year Total

*Figures for net sales indicate the year-on-year comparison. *Figures in parentheses indicate the number of franchise stores.

[Monthly comment]

In March, net sales totaled 109.1% for existing stores compared with the previous year and 112.4% for all stores.

Due to factors including increase in outings with the lifting of the state of emergency and the rise in temperature, sales of apparel performed favorably with increased sales of spring items in addition to favorable performance in sales of brand items. Due to such factors, even though there was one less Sunday and holiday each than in the previous year, sales for both existing stores and all stores increased compared with the previous year.

[Information on opening and closing stores]

Treasure Factory Style (fashion): One store in AEON MALL Tsurumi Ryokuchi opened on March 27

Inquiries

Mr. Eiji Kobayashi

Phone: +81-3-3880-8822

URL: www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer: Corporate Flash is a service provided by Transpacific Enterprises as part of Japan Market Flash services. Any inquiries concerning the content of the posted information should be made directly to the contact at the concerned company. The information provided herein does not constitute business, legal, investment or tax advice, and is presented without any representation or warranty whatsoever as to the accuracy or completeness of the information, or whether it reflects the most current developments. Parties seeking advice should consult with business, legal, investment or tax counsel familiar with their particular circumstances. The sole purpose of this service is to provide information for the users of the service, and is not to solicit investment, or to recommend an investment in a specific issue, etc.

Treasure Factory Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 03:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
