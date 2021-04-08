April 8, 2021

Treasure Factory Announces Monthly Sales Summary (March 2021) (Non-Consolidated)

Name Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3093) Net Sales (%) No. of Stores All Stores Existing Stores Newly Stores Closed Total Stores Stores Opened Mar. 2021 112.4 109.1 1 0 137 (4)

Apr. 2021

May 2021

Jun. 2021

Jul. 2021

Aug. 2021

First Half Total

Sep. 2021

Oct. 2021

Nov. 2021

Dec. 2021

Jan. 2022

Feb. 2022

Second Half Total

Fiscal Year Total

*Figures for net sales indicate the year-on-year comparison. *Figures in parentheses indicate the number of franchise stores.

[Monthly comment]

In March, net sales totaled 109.1% for existing stores compared with the previous year and 112.4% for all stores.

Due to factors including increase in outings with the lifting of the state of emergency and the rise in temperature, sales of apparel performed favorably with increased sales of spring items in addition to favorable performance in sales of brand items. Due to such factors, even though there was one less Sunday and holiday each than in the previous year, sales for both existing stores and all stores increased compared with the previous year.

[Information on opening and closing stores]

Treasure Factory Style (fashion): One store in AEON MALL Tsurumi Ryokuchi opened on March 27

Inquiries Mr. Eiji Kobayashi Phone: +81-3-3880-8822 URL: www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/

