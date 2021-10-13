October 13, 2021

Treasure Factory to Distribute Retained Earnings (Interim Dividends)

Name Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3093) Fiscal year March 1 to February 28 (February 29 in leap year) Retained Earnings Distribution (Interim Dividends) Previous dividends Interim dividends in Determined value forecast fiscal year ended (announced on April February 28, 2021 14, 2021) [results] Record date August 31, 2021 − August 31, 2020 Dividend per share 8.00 8.00 2.00 [yen] Total dividends 89,701 thousand − 22,631 thousand [yen] Effective date November 1, 2021 − November 1, 2020 Source of dividends Retained earnings − Retained earnings Reason Increased interim dividends due to forecast of recovery in business performance. Inquiries Mr. Eiji Kobayashi Phone: +81-3-3880-8822 URL: www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/

