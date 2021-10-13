Treasure Factory : to Distribute Retained Earnings (Interim Dividends)

Retained Earnings Distribution (Interim Dividends)
Previous dividends
Interim dividends in
Determined value
forecast
fiscal year ended
(announced on April
February 28, 2021
14, 2021)
[results]
Record date
August 31, 2021
−
August 31, 2020
Dividend per share
8.00
8.00
2.00
[yen]
Total dividends
89,701 thousand
−
22,631 thousand
[yen]
Effective date
November 1, 2021
−
November 1, 2020
Source of dividends
Retained earnings
−
Retained earnings
Reason
Increased interim dividends due to forecast of recovery in business
performance.
Inquiries
Mr. Eiji Kobayashi
Phone: +81-3-3880-8822
URL: www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/
