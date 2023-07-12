New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL), an innovative Malaysian e-commerce platform that connects local merchants with the company's subscribers retained B2i Digital, Inc. to develop and implement a comprehensive digital marketing plan to enhance their existing market awareness program for its common shares. The digital marketing strategy will introduce Treasure Global Inc. (TGI) to new retail and institutional investors globally through targeted investor-focused digital marketing campaigns.

About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.

About Treasure Global Inc.Treasure Global Inc. (the "Company") TGI (NASDAQ: TGL) is an innovative Malaysian e-commerce platform providing seamless lifestyle solutions for consumers and merchants with instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs. On a mission to bring together the worlds of online e-commerce and offline physical retailers, TGI is developing a portfolio of leading digital platforms for use throughout Southeast Asia ("SEA") and Japan. In June 2020, TGI launched its proprietary product, the ZCITY App, a cross-profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their products, increase their network, and reap profits and rewards. The ZCITY App, enhanced with Artificial Intelligence (or "AI"), targets and assists consumers by providing personalized deals based on the consumers' purchase history, location, and preferences. The technology platform allows the company to identify the spending trends of its customers (the when, where, why, and how much). The app is then able to offer personalized deals through its proprietary AI technology that mines the available database. This process extrapolates the greatest value from the data, analyzes consumer behavior and rolls out attractive reward-based campaigns for targeted audiences. In the ZCITY ecosystem, users can utilize TAZTE, a revenue-generating digital F&B management system providing merchants with one-stop touchless management and automated solution to digitize their businesses. As of March 31, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,400,000 registered users.

Contacts:

Sue Chuah, Chief Marketing Officer

mediacontact@treasuregroup.co

David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer, B2i Digital, Inc.

212-579-4844

david@b2idigital.com

Phil Carlson. KCSA Strategic Communications

ir_us@treasuregroup.co

