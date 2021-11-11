Log in
0.84 CAD   +3.70%
05:38pQ3 2020 Financial Statements
PU
05:38pQ3 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
10:08aReport of exempt distribution excluding Schedule 1 of 45-106F1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q3 2020 Financial Statements

11/11/2021 | 05:38pm EST
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN

DOLLARS)

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Treasury Metals Inc. were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The most significant of these standards have been set out in the Note 2 of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Any applicable changes in accounting policies have also been disclosed in these financial statements. Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities and for reviewing and approving the financial statements together with other financial information. The Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the internal controls over the financial reporting process and the period end financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT ON INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate control over its financial reporting. Management conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting based on "Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Guidance for Smaller Public Companies" issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission. Based on this evaluation, management concluded that the Company's internal control over financial reporting was effective as at September 30, 2021.

CONCLUSION RELATING TO DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

An evaluation was performed under the supervision and with the participation of management, including the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer, of the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures as defined in the National Instrument 52-109. Based on that evaluation, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer concluded that the design and operation of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were effective as at September 30, 2021.

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

TREASURY METALS INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current Assets

$

9,874,479

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4)

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 5)

1,221,830

Investments - current (Note 6)

799,555

11,895,864

Non-current investments (Note 6)

-

Property and equipment (Note 7)

2,583,514

Mineral properties and related deferred costs (Note 8)

183,954,446

$

198,433,824

$ 4,437,345 719,680 1,022,315

6,179,340

437,500

2,548,145

173,724,630

$ 182,889,615

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

$

3,234,361

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 10)

$

1,193,650

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt (Note 11)

-

3,642

Non-cash derivative liability (Note 11)

960,993

3,680,193

Unrenounced flow-through share premium

1,023,000

-

5,218,354

4,877,485

Long-term debt (Note 11)

5,229,056

4,959,393

10,447,410

9,836,878

Shareholders' Equity

203,485,577

Capital stock (Note 12)

187,969,705

Contributed surplus (Note 14 & Note 15)

24,500,828

23,655,291

Deficit

(39,110,074)

(38,342,602)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(889,917)

(229,657)

187,986,414

173,052,737

$

198,433,824

$

182,889,615

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Commitments and Contractual Obligations and Contingencies (Note 17)

Subsequent Events (Note 19)

SIGNED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed) "Marc Henderson"

(Signed) "Flora Wood"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

TREASURY METALS INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Expenses

$

268,804

$

997,288

Administrative, office and shareholder services

$

275,167

$

910,702

Professional fees

164,233

133,531

297,022

192,546

Salary and benefits

316,875

300,546

1,096,280

616,545

Stock-based compensation (Note 15)

104,037

50,259

661,765

281,729

Accretion and amortization of long-term debt

75,805

221,238

transaction costs (Note 11)

69,822

183,830

Interest and financing costs

123,464

177,310

361,773

485,954

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

143,077

(110,263)

14,409

117,387

Loss on debt modification (Note 11)

-

-

47,097

-

Fair value loss (gain) in non-cash derivative

(673,479)

(361,815)

(2,929,400)

2,535,343

liability (Note 11)

Loss before income tax

(522,816)

(534,557)

(767,472)

(5,324,036)

Deferred income tax recovery

-

-

-

259,375

Net Loss for the period

$

(522,816)

$

(534,557)

$

(767,472)

$

(5,064,661)

Gain per share - basic and diluted

$

0.00

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.08)

Weighted average number of shares

130,186,424

121,743,581

outstanding

88,805,071

67,443,105

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

TREASURY METALS INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net loss for the period

$

(522,816)

$

(534,557)

$

(767,472)

$

(5,064,661)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Unrealized loss on equity investments, net of

(133,563)

(660,260)

taxes

(80,258)

(72,340)

Realized loss on sale of FVTOCI investments

-

-

-

(747)

Cancellation of Platinex Inc. warrants

-

-

(Note 6)

(84,978)

(84,978)

Other comprehensive loss for the period

(133,563)

(165,236)

(660,260)

(158,065)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

$

(656,379)

$

(699,793)

$

(1,427,732)

$

(5,222,726)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Treasury Metals Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 22:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
