Q3 2020 Financial Statements

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Treasury Metals Inc. were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The most significant of these standards have been set out in the Note 2 of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Any applicable changes in accounting policies have also been disclosed in these financial statements. Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities and for reviewing and approving the financial statements together with other financial information. The Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the internal controls over the financial reporting process and the period end financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT ON INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate control over its financial reporting. Management conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting based on "Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Guidance for Smaller Public Companies" issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission. Based on this evaluation, management concluded that the Company's internal control over financial reporting was effective as at September 30, 2021.

CONCLUSION RELATING TO DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

An evaluation was performed under the supervision and with the participation of management, including the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer, of the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures as defined in the National Instrument 52-109. Based on that evaluation, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer concluded that the design and operation of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were effective as at September 30, 2021.

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of financial statements by an entity's auditor.