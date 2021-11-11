Q3 2020 Financial Statements

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Treasury Metals Inc. were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The most significant of these standards have been set out in the Note 2 of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Any applicable changes in accounting policies have also been disclosed in these financial statements. Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.
The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities and for reviewing and approving the financial statements together with other financial information. The Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the internal controls over the financial reporting process and the period end financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
MANAGEMENT'S REPORT ON INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING
Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate control over its financial reporting. Management conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting based on "Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Guidance for Smaller Public Companies" issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission. Based on this evaluation, management concluded that the Company's internal control over financial reporting was effective as at September 30, 2021.
CONCLUSION RELATING TO DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
An evaluation was performed under the supervision and with the participation of management, including the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer, of the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures as defined in the National Instrument 52-109. Based on that evaluation, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer concluded that the design and operation of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were effective as at September 30, 2021.
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of financial statements by an entity's auditor.
TREASURY METALS INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current Assets
$
9,874,479
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4)
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 5)
1,221,830
Investments - current (Note 6)
799,555
11,895,864
Non-current investments (Note 6)
-
Property and equipment (Note 7)
2,583,514
Mineral properties and related deferred costs (Note 8)
183,954,446
$
198,433,824
$ 4,437,345 719,680 1,022,315
6,179,340
437,500
2,548,145
173,724,630
$ 182,889,615
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
$
3,234,361
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 10)
$
1,193,650
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt (Note 11)
-
3,642
Non-cash derivative liability (Note 11)
960,993
3,680,193
Unrenounced flow-through share premium
1,023,000
-
5,218,354
4,877,485
Long-term debt (Note 11)
5,229,056
4,959,393
10,447,410
9,836,878
Shareholders' Equity
203,485,577
Capital stock (Note 12)
187,969,705
Contributed surplus (Note 14 & Note 15)
24,500,828
23,655,291
Deficit
(39,110,074)
(38,342,602)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(889,917)
(229,657)
187,986,414
173,052,737
$
198,433,824
$
182,889,615
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Commitments and Contractual Obligations and Contingencies (Note 17)
Subsequent Events (Note 19)
SIGNED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(Signed)"Marc Henderson"
(Signed)"Flora Wood"
Director
Director
TREASURY METALS INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Expenses
$
268,804
$
997,288
Administrative, office and shareholder services
$
275,167
$
910,702
Professional fees
164,233
133,531
297,022
192,546
Salary and benefits
316,875
300,546
1,096,280
616,545
Stock-based compensation (Note 15)
104,037
50,259
661,765
281,729
Accretion and amortization of long-term debt
75,805
221,238
transaction costs (Note 11)
69,822
183,830
Interest and financing costs
123,464
177,310
361,773
485,954
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
143,077
(110,263)
14,409
117,387
Loss on debt modification (Note 11)
-
-
47,097
-
Fair value loss (gain) in non-cash derivative
(673,479)
(361,815)
(2,929,400)
2,535,343
liability (Note 11)
Loss before income tax
(522,816)
(534,557)
(767,472)
(5,324,036)
Deferred income tax recovery
-
-
-
259,375
Net Loss for the period
$
(522,816)
$
(534,557)
$
(767,472)
$
(5,064,661)
Gain per share - basic and diluted
$
0.00
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.08)
Weighted average number of shares
130,186,424
121,743,581
outstanding
88,805,071
67,443,105
TREASURY METALS INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss for the period
$
(522,816)
$
(534,557)
$
(767,472)
$
(5,064,661)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Unrealized loss on equity investments, net of
(133,563)
(660,260)
taxes
(80,258)
(72,340)
Realized loss on sale of FVTOCI investments
-
-
-
(747)
Cancellation of Platinex Inc. warrants
-
-
(Note 6)
(84,978)
(84,978)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
(133,563)
(165,236)
(660,260)
(158,065)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
$
(656,379)
$
(699,793)
$
(1,427,732)
$
(5,222,726)
