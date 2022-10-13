Advanced search
    TML   CA8946478259

TREASURY METALS INC.

(TML)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-10-12 pm EDT
0.3150 CAD   +10.53%
Treasury Metals : Corporate Presentation October 2022
Treasury Metals : Corporate Presentation October 2022

10/13/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
TSX. TML

www.treasurymetals.com

Corporate Presentation October 2022

Developing the Goliath Gold Complex in Northwestern Ontario

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains information and projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this presentation includes, but is not limited to statements regarding: the Company's expectations relating to the development of the Goliath Gold Complex, including, without limitation, the anticipated life of mine and annual gold production of any mine to be developed, the ability of the Company to implement a "hub and spoke" regional production strategy, the anticipated operating costs, initial and sustaining capital costs, all-in sustaining costs, closure costs and post-tax NPV and IRR of any such development, the processing methodologies expected to be used in connection with any such development and the gold recovery of such processing methodologies; the economics and benefit to stakeholders that would result from any such development; the mineralization of the Goliath Gold Complex; the exploration potential across the Company's 330 square-km land package and the results of future exploration activities thereon; expectations regarding the Company's ability to expand its resource in parallel with development; the approach to permitting that will be taken by the Company with respect to the Goliath Gold Complex and the timing of receiving all necessary permits; expectations regarding future work anticipated to be completed on the Goliath Gold Complex, including, without limitation, trade-off and optimization studies, baseline environmental work, exploration drilling and other critical studies and the anticipated timing thereof; expectations regarding the timing of the Company progressing to the pre-feasibility stage with respect to its evaluation of the Goliath Gold Complex; expectations regarding the initiatives suggested by the PEA and the MRE that might enhance the Goliath Gold Complex project, including, without limitation, additional infill drilling, further metallurgical testing work, the use of mined-out open pit areas for the storage of tailings material, the use of ore sorting technology, the optimization of transporting material from the Goldlund and Miller sites to the Goliath Mill facility, additional testing of the correlation of gold to silver at the Goldlund and Miller deposits and the review of locating the process plant and tailings storage facility on the Goldlund property. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Treasury disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect the Company's views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the risk of that the assumptions underlying the PEA, the MRE and the Company's financial projections, including, without limitation, assumptions relating to the price of gold and the exchange rate from USD to CAD, are inaccurate; the risk that that the results of the Company's exploration of the Goliath Gold Complex to date does not an accurately reflect of the mineralization of the Goliath Gold Complex; the risk that the Company with not be able to undertake all planned development and permitting activities in a manner consistent with its expectations and without material delay; the fact that mineral reserve and mineral resource figures relating to the Goliath Gold Complex are only estimates and are subject to revision based on developing information; health, safety and environmental risks; the risk that the Company will not have the resources to finance the development of the Goliath Gold Complex as contemplated or at all; uncertainties related to negotiations with contractors and other material parties in connection with the development of the Goliath Gold Complex; risks associated with the mining industry, including operational risks in exploration and development as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and such additional risks listed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and in other filings of the Company with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.

The 3D mine operation renderings within this presentation are for illustrative purposes. Images by Cicada Design Inc. were created for Treasury Metals and are based on design elements from Goliath Gold Project technical studies.

The scientific and technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Maura Kolb, P. Geo., and Adam Larsen, P. Geo., who are both "Qualified Persons" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects ("NI 43-101").

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Cautionary Statement regarding Mineral Resource Estimates

This Presentation uses the terms measured, indicated, and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimate disclosed in this Presentation may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio- political, marketing or other relevant issues. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category, however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.

Technical Information in Presentation

Unless otherwise indicated, Treasury Metals has prepared the technical information in this presentation, including mineral resource estimates, based on information contained in the technical report and new releases (collectively, the "Disclosure Documents") available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Disclosure Documents are intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information is subject to the assumptions and qualifications contained in the Disclosure Documents. For further Technical Information, refer to the preliminary economic assessment for the Goliath Gold Complex, prepared in accordance with NI43 101, entitled "NI 43 101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Goliath Gold Complex: and dated March 10, 2021 with an effective date of January 28, 2021, led by independent consultants Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. The technical report is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on the OTCQX at www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company website at www.treasurymetals.com.

Exploration Target Potential: The potential quantity and grade of the exploration targets referred to are conceptual in nature and insufficient exploration work has been completed to define a Mineral Resource. The property will require significant future exploration to advance to a resource stage and there can be no certainty that the exploration target will result in a Mineral Resource being delineated. The exploration targets are consistent with similar deposits in the area, deposit models or derived from initial drilling results.

In this presentation we use the terms "cash operating cost" and "All-In Sustaining Cost" or "AISC". These should be considered non-IFRS financial measures as defined in applicable Canadian securities laws and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Why Treasury? Developing Ontario's Next Gold Mine

100% ownership of the Goliath Gold Complex -

Weebigee-

Located in Northwestern Ontario; easy access to

Sandy Lake

world-class infrastructure with Federal EA in hand.

49% TREASURY

Development and construction focused senior management team with capabilities to move project forward.

Strong financial position with recently announced

US$20 million royalty transaction with Sprott Resource

Streaming and Royalty Corp.

PEA1 demonstrates solid economics at US$1,600 gold - $328 M NPV and 30.2% IRR; with leverage to higher prices ($498 M NPV and 40.7% IRR at US$1,850 gold).

Updated Mineral Resource - Combined 2.1 million oz M&I and 0.8 million oz Inferred resource1 with significant exploration potential along 65km strike. Up to 25,000m planned for 2022 focused on new targets.

Ottawa

ONTARIO Toronto

GOLIATH GOLD

COMPLEX

2.139M oz Au M+I

783k oz Au Inf.

Gold Rock

TREASURY

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Capital Markets Snapshot

Share Capitalization

Share Price (October 5, 2022)

C$0.33/share

Shares Outstanding

138.1M shares

Market Capitalization

C$45.6 M

Convertible Debentures

US$4.8 M

(at C$0.96 due June 2023)

Options (weighted avg. $0.95)

8.0

M shares

RSUs (weighted avg. $0.69)

1.3

M shares

Warrants (weighted avg. $1.48)

18.4 M warrants

Fully Diluted

165.8

M shares

Cash Position(2)

$23.7 M

  1. As a result of Treasury's acquisition of Tamaka Gold Corporation, First Mining received 43.3 million TML shares and 11.7 million TML warrants. On July 15, 2021 First Mining distributed 23.3 million TML shares and 11.7 million TML warrants to First Mining shareholders, reducing their stake to 20.0 million shares.
  2. As at June 30, 2022.

TSX: TML | OTCQX: TSRMF | FSE: TRC1

Ownership Summary

2%

15%

Management & Board

First Mining (1)

31%

Institutional

52%

High Net Worth

& Retail

Analyst Coverage

Cormark Securities Inc. | Richard Gray

Haywood Securities Inc. | Geordie Mark

Paradigm Capital | Lauren McConnell

PI Financial Corp.| Phil Ker

Sprott Capital Partners | Brandon Gaspar

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Disclaimer

Treasury Metals Inc. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 21:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
