Treasury Metals : Financial Reporting Document

2022

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian dollars, except and otherwise noted)

TABLE OF CONTENTSDESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS ......................... 1

Q1 2022 Highlights ................................................ 2

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION SUMMARY ..3

Goliath Gold Complex ........................................... 3

Goliath Gold Project .............................................. 3

Goldlund-Miller Gold Project ................................. 4

Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Goliath

Gold Complex (March 2021) ................................. 5

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Goliath

Gold Complex (April 2022) .................................... 6

Exploration Update ................................................ 7

Development Update ............................................. 7

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") ...8

Other Exploration Projects .................................... 9

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS .................................. 10

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

................................................................................. 11

FINANCINGS ........................................................... 12

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS .................................... 12

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES ............... 13

SHARE CAPITAL ..................................................... 14

Fully Diluted Shares ............................................ 14

Warrants .............................................................. 14

Share-Based Compensation ............................... 15

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RELATED RISKS

................................................................................. 15

Management of Capital ....................................... 15

Credit Risk ........................................................... 16

Interest Rate Risk ................................................ 16

Market Price Risk ................................................ 16

Foreign Currency Risk ......................................... 16

Liquidity Risk ....................................................... 16

Sensitivity Analysis .............................................. 17

Fair Value Hierarchy ............................................ 17

TRENDS AND RISKS THAT HAVE AFFECTED THE

COMPANY'S FINANCIAL CONDITION ................... 17

OFF-BALANCE SHEET TRANSACTIONS .............. 18

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS ............... 18

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ....................... 19

Compensation of Key Management Personnel ...19

DIVIDENDS .............................................................. 19

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS .................................... 19

ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS.. 19

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR

FINANCIAL INFORMATION .................................... 20

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ................................ 20

INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL

REPORTING ............................................................ 20

Disclosure Controls and Procedures ................... 20

Internal Controls over Financial Reporting .......... 20

NON-IFRS MEASURES ........................................... 21

Working Capital ................................................... 21

Other Sustaining Costs, both Non-IFRS performance measures with no standardized

meaning, but common in ..................................... 22

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES ................................ 22

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .................................. 23

QUALIFIED PERSON .............................................. 23

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking

Information .......................................................... 23

Cautionary Statement regarding Mineral Resource

Estimates ............................................................ 24

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

INTRODUCTION

This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") reflects the assessment by management of the activities, consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of the operations of Treasury Metals Inc. ("Treasury Metals" or the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the notes thereto (the "Financial Statements"), which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This MD&A should also be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the related MD&A. All dollar figures in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless stated otherwise. References to CAD/CDN and US$ are to Canadian dollars and United States ("U.S.") dollars, respectively. This MD&A is dated May 10, 2022 and information contained herein is presented as of such date, unless otherwise indicated.

Further information about the company and its operations is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com,on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") at www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company's website at www.treasurymetals.com.

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS

Treasury Metals is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the district-scale Goliath, Goldlund and Miller projects. The Goliath Gold Complex benefits from access to first-rate infrastructure at its location spanning from the Dryden area to Sioux Lookout, northwestern Ontario, within the Kenora Mining Division. Treasury Metals is advancing the Goliath Gold Complex through the Canadian permitting process to begin mining production for an open-pit gold mine and subsequent underground operations to be developed in the latter years of mine life. The Company was granted Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 ("CEAA") approval for the Goliath Gold Project. Key programs during 2022 include drilling and field exploration, updated engineering studies, and continuation of the permitting process towards the Company's stated goals of completing a pre-feasibility study and mine permits on the Goliath Project.

The Company's issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol "TML" and also trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "TSRMF". In addition, the Company has common share purchase warrants that trade on the TSX under the symbol "TML.WT" (see "Mineral Exploration Properties - Goldlund Gold Project"). The Company operates its corporate headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, and a Project Office at the Goliath Gold Project. The Goldlund Gold Project is operated from the Goliath Gold Project office, approximately 50 kilometres by road from Goldlund. Additional corporate information can be found on the Company's website at www.treasurymetals.com.

The Company requires equity capital and other financing to fund working capital and development activities, corporate overhead costs, exploration and other costs relating to the advancement of exploration and mining properties. The Company's ability to continue as an active mineral property developer and explorer is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing and to reach profitable levels of operation. There is no assurance that financing efforts will be successful, sufficient or on terms acceptable to the Company, or if the Company will attain profitable levels of operation in the future.

This MD&A contains "forward-looking" information that are subject to risk factors set out in a cautionary note contained herein.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in CAD dollars)

Q1 2022 Highlights

• On February 2, 2022, the Company announced that its 2022 drilling and exploration program would include 25,000 metres focused on regional exploration of new targets identified, or on previous targets which have seen limited historical drilling. The Company also provided additional gold results from 40 holes from the Goliath Gold Complex 2021 drilling campaign, including: o Hole TL21-559, which intersected 5.5 metres grading 9.55 g/t Au, including 1.5 metres grading 24.40 g/t Au and 1.5 metres grading 8.60 g/t Au in the Main Zone from 162.0 metres to 167.5 metres downhole; and o Hole GL-21-078, which intersected 6.8 metres grading 11.58 g/t Au, including 1.5 metres @ 48.8 g/t Au from 242.2 metres to 249.0 metres downhole.

• On February 14, 2022, the Company entered into a royalty agreement (the "Sprott Royalty") with an affiliate of Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott"), for a US$20 million royalty financing. The funds will be used to facilitate a decision on construction at the Goliath Gold Complex. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Sprott will receive a 2.2% net smelter returns royalty from all minerals produced at the Goliath Gold Complex for the life of the project. The terms of the agreement provide among other things a buyback provision by the Company, a step-down royalty reduction upon achieving certain production targets, minimum payments to Sprott of US$500,000 on a quarterly basis, payable in cash or Common Shares, until the earlier of December 31, 2027, or achievement of commercial production and a participation right for further project financing to a maximum of US$40 million by Sprott.

• On February 17, 2022, the Company announced new discoveries at the Goliath Gold Complex. Gold was discovered at the Ocelot target for the first time, and positive gold results were encountered in new drillholes at the previously identified Far East and Fold Nose mineralization. Results included: o Far East hole TL21-568 with 6.95 g/t Au over 1.0 metre from 86.0 to 87.0 metres downhole and 0.51 g/t Au over 13.5 metres from 172.5 to 186.0 metres downhole; o Fold Nose hole TL21-578 with 0.54 g/t Au over 7.5 metres including 1.24 g/t Au over 1.5 metres from 170.0 to 177.5 metres downhole; o Fold Nose hole TL21-576 with 0.23 g/t Au over 28.0 metres from 100.0 to 128.0 metres downhole; and o Ocelot hole OC-21-003 with 0.92 g/t Au over 2.0 metres from 79.0 to 81.0 metres downhole on a new target identified by the Treasury Metals Geology team.

• A second new discovery at the Caracal target at the Goliath Gold Complex was announced on March 16, 2022. Results included: o CC-21-006, which intersected 1.04 g/t Au over 28.4 metres; including 2.70 g/t Au over 7.0 metres, which includes 4.44 g/t Au over 1.0 metre and 9.14 g/t Au over 1.0 metre; and 7.12 g/t Au over 1.0 metre; o CC-21-009, which intersected 0.48 g/t Au over 7.0 metres; including 1.74 g/t Au over 1.0 metre; and also intersected 3.84 g/t Au over 1.0 metre.



MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in CAD dollars)

Subsequent to quarter-end:

• On April 11, 2022, the Company announced the closing of the Sprott Royalty transaction.

• On April 14, 2022, the Company announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (effective Date - January 17, 2022) for the Goliath Gold Complex (the "2022 MRE"). The 2022 MRE is based on a total of 3,185 drill holes measuring 540,329 metres for the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits, incorporating 176 new drill holes and 41,072 metres since the mineral resource estimate set out in the March 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") of the Goliath Gold Complex. The 2022 MRE will form the basis for the pre-feasibility study ("PFS") on the Project, which the Company expects to complete in the second half of 2022. See "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Goliath Gold Complex (March 2021)" and "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Goliath Gold Complex" in this MD&A.

• On April 28, 2022, the Company announces additional results from the Fold Nose exploration program target at the Goliath Gold Complex. o New vein-hosted, lode-gold style mineralization identified on Goliath Property; and o Fold Nose hole TL21-579A intersected 10.98 g/t Au over 10.5 metres from 210.0 to 220.5 metres downhole including 74.00 g/t Au over 1.5 metres from 217.5 to 219.0 metres downhole.



DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION SUMMARY

Goliath Gold Complex

The 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex refers to a prospective 65-km trend in a 330 km2 land package comprised of three distinct deposits-Goliath, Goldlund and Miller-located within the Wabigoon-Greenstone belt in the Dryden-Sioux Lookout Area of northwestern Ontario.

Goliath Gold Project

The Goliath Gold Project ("Goliath") is in the Kenora Mining Division in northwestern Ontario, about 20 kilometres east of the City of Dryden and 325 kilometres northwest of the port city Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The Goliath Gold Project, which is within the greater Goliath Gold Complex, consists of approximately 7,601 hectares (18,782 acres) and covers portions of Hartman, Zealand, Echo and Pickerel townships. Goliath is comprised of two historic properties that consists of: the larger Thunder Lake Property, purchased from Teck Resources and Corona Gold Corp.; and the Goliath Property, transferred to the Company from Laramide Resources Ltd. Goliath has been expanded from its original size through the staking of mining claims, land purchases and option agreements. The Project is held 100% by the Company, subject to certain underlying royalties and payment obligations on certain patented land parcels, totalling approximately $105,000 per year. Recently, the Company has staked claims that connect to the Goldlund property to form one contiguous land package.

Goliath consists of both an open pit and underground mine with 798,900 and 325,100 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Category for the open pit and underground respectively. The Deposit also includes Inferred Mineral Resource of 91,500 ounces of gold in both open pit and underground.

During Q1 2022, approximately 5,232 metres in 17 holes were drilled at Goliath: 1,026 metres were drilled in 5 holes on the West Zone, 3,207 metres in 8 holes were drilled on the South Syncline exploration target, and 999 metres were drilled in 4 holes on the Far East exploration target.