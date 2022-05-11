Treasury Metals : Financial Reporting Document

2022

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars, except and otherwise noted) (Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Treasury Metals Inc. were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The most significant of these standards have been set out in Note 2 of the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021. Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgements and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities and for reviewing and approving the financial statements together with other financial information. The Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the internal controls over the financial reporting process and the period end financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT ON INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate control over its financial reporting. Management conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting based on "Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Guidance for Smaller Public Companies" issued by the

Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission. Based on this evaluation, management concluded that the Company's internal control over financial reporting was effective as at

March 31, 2022.

CONCLUSION RELATING TO DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

An evaluation was performed under the supervision and with the participation of management, including the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officers, of the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures as defined in the National Instrument 52-109. Based on that evaluation, the Chief

Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer concluded that the design and operation of the Company's disclosure and controls and procedures were effective as at March 31, 2022.

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the financial statements; they must by accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of financial statements by an auditor.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

TREASURY METALS INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4)

March 31

2022

December 31 2021

$

4,708,945 $ 10,090,415

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 5) 1,592,517 1,126,862

Investments (Note 6)

768,521

693,825

7,069,983 11,911,102

Property and equipment (Note 7) 2,857,860 2,556,660

Mineral properties and related deferred costs (Note 8) 193,136,362 188,132,850

$ 203,064,205

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)

Current portion of long-term debt (Note 10)

Derivative liability (Note 10)

$ 202,600,612

$

2,752,396 $ 87,589 431,342

1,723,673 - 710,032

Flow-through premium (Note 11) 285,409 1,561,508

3,556,736 3,995,213

Long-term debt (Note 10) 5,787,523 5,409,515

Deferred tax liability 2,558,777 2,233,000

Shareholders' Equity

11,903,036 11,637,728

Capital stock (Note 11) 209,453,412 209,453,412

Contributed surplus 25,309,066 24,598,080

Deficit

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

191,161,169

$

(42,680,358)

(920,951)

203,064,205 $ 202,600,612

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Commitments and Contractual Obligations and Contingencies (Note 17)

Subsequent Event (Note 19)

SIGNED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed)

"Marc Henderson"

(42,092,961)

(995,647)

190,962,884

(Signed)

"Flora Wood"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

TREASURY METALS INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Expenses

Administrative, office and shareholder services Professional fees

Salary and benefits Amortization

Share-based payments (Note 14) Accretion of long-term debt (Note 10) Finance expense

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment

Loss (gain) on debt and derivative liability (Note 10)

Income (loss) before income taxes Deferred income tax recovery

Net income (loss) for the periodThree Months Ended

March 31

2022

$ 273,175 $ 320,015

64,025 39,613

720,862 545,516

16,448

607,711 330,621

80,587 78,980

130,277 120,510

(76,676) (59,130)

- (136,798)

(278,690)

2021

-(2,034,543)

1,537,719

(1,537,719)

950,322 $ (587,397) $

(795,216)

795,216 - 795,216

Income (loss) per share - basic and diluted Weighted average number of shares outstanding

$

($0.00) $ 137,879,334

0.01 112,720,476

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

TREASURY METALS INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Three Months Ended

March 31

2022

2021

Net income (loss) for the period

$

(587,397)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments, net of taxes Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

74,696 74,696

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$

(512,701)

$

$

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

795,216

(153,564) (153,564)

641,652