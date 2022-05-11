Treasury Metals : Financial Reporting Document

2022
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars, except and otherwise noted) (Unaudited)
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Treasury Metals Inc. were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The most significant of these standards have been set out in Note 2 of the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021. Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgements and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.
The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities and for reviewing and approving the financial statements together with other financial information. The Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the internal controls over the financial reporting process and the period end financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
MANAGEMENT'S REPORT ON INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING
Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate control over its financial reporting. Management conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting based on "Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Guidance for Smaller Public Companies" issued by the
Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission. Based on this evaluation, management concluded that the Company's internal control over financial reporting was effective as at
March 31, 2022.
CONCLUSION RELATING TO DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
An evaluation was performed under the supervision and with the participation of management, including the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officers, of the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures as defined in the National Instrument 52-109. Based on that evaluation, the Chief
Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer concluded that the design and operation of the Company's disclosure and controls and procedures were effective as at March 31, 2022.
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the financial statements; they must by accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of financial statements by an auditor.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
TREASURY METALS INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4)
March 31
2022
December 31 2021
$
4,708,945 $ 10,090,415
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 5) 1,592,517 1,126,862
Investments (Note 6)
768,521
693,825
-
7,069,983 11,911,102
-
Property and equipment (Note 7) 2,857,860 2,556,660
-
Mineral properties and related deferred costs (Note 8) 193,136,362 188,132,850
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)
Current portion of long-term debt (Note 10)
Derivative liability (Note 10)
$ 202,600,612
$
2,752,396 $ 87,589 431,342
1,723,673 - 710,032
-
3,556,736 3,995,213
-
Long-term debt (Note 10) 5,787,523 5,409,515
-
Deferred tax liability 2,558,777 2,233,000
Shareholders' Equity
11,903,036 11,637,728
-
Capital stock (Note 11) 209,453,412 209,453,412
-
Contributed surplus 25,309,066 24,598,080
Deficit
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
191,161,169
$
(42,680,358)
(920,951)
203,064,205 $ 202,600,612
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Commitments and Contractual Obligations and Contingencies (Note 17)
Subsequent Event (Note 19)
SIGNED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(Signed)
"Marc Henderson"
(42,092,961)
(995,647)
190,962,884
(Signed)
"Flora Wood"
Director
Director
TREASURY METALS INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
Expenses
Administrative, office and shareholder services Professional fees
Salary and benefits Amortization
Share-based payments (Note 14) Accretion of long-term debt (Note 10) Finance expense
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment
Loss (gain) on debt and derivative liability (Note 10)
Income (loss) before income taxes Deferred income tax recovery
Net income (loss) for the periodThree Months Ended
March 31
2022
$ 273,175 $ 320,015
64,025 39,613
720,862 545,516
16,448
607,711 330,621
80,587 78,980
130,277 120,510
(76,676) (59,130)
- (136,798)
(278,690)
2021
-(2,034,543)
1,537,719
(1,537,719)
950,322 $ (587,397) $
(795,216)
795,216 - 795,216
Income (loss) per share - basic and diluted Weighted average number of shares outstanding
$
($0.00) $ 137,879,334
0.01 112,720,476
TREASURY METALS INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED - EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2022
2021
Net income (loss) for the period
$
(587,397)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments, net of taxes Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
74,696 74,696
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
$
(512,701)
$
$
795,216
(153,564) (153,564)
641,652