Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Treasury Metals Inc.    TML   CA8946478259

TREASURY METALS INC.

(TML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Treasury Metals : Investor Presentation - January 2021

01/07/2021 | 03:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX. TML

www.treasurymetals.com

January 2021

Advancing the Goliath Gold Complex in an Emerging Gold District in Northwestern Ontario

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains information and projections that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and is not a guarantee of future performance of the Corporation. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Corporation's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change. Forward-looking information in this presentation includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Corporation's ability to successfully consolidate the Goldlund Gold Project with the Goliath Gold Project, the existence of operational synergies between the Goldlund Gold Project and the Goliath Gold Project and the ability of the Corporation to take advantage of such synergies, the Corporation's ability to develop the Goldlund Gold Project and the Goliath Gold Project and the timing of such development, and the effect of the proposed acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project on the liquidity, visibility and positioning of the Corporation as compared against industry peers.

These statements reflect the Corporation's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and the Corporation has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, that: mineral reserve and mineral resource figures pertaining to the Goldlund Gold Project are only estimates and are subject to revision based on developing information, the Corporation may not realize any of the expected benefits related to its acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project, the Corporation's directors and executive officers may have interests in the acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project that are different from those of the shareholders, the integration of Goldlund Gold Project with the Corporation's existing properties may not occur as planned, the Corporation may be subject to significant capital requirements and operating risks associated with Goldlund Gold Project, there may be potential undisclosed liabilities associated with the Goldlund Gold Project, and such additional risks listed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2020. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

The preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") announced on Goliath Gold Project on March 8, 2017, is now considered to be historic and is not to be relied upon. In addition, the PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The 3D mine operation renderings within this presentation are for illustrative purposes. Images by Cicada Design Inc. were created for Treasury Metals Inc. and are based on design elements from Goliath Gold Project technical studies.

The scientific and technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Mark Wheeler, P. Eng., and Adam Larsen, P. Geo., who are both "Qualified Persons" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects ("NI 43-101").

2

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Why Treasury? Developing Ontario's Next Gold Mine

Advancing Goliath Gold Complex to PEA in Q1 2021 Combined gold resources of 2.0 million ounces M&I and 1.1 million ounces Inferred

Project near existing infrastructure in Northwestern Ontario in one of world's best jurisdictions

Key federal environmental approvals in hand at Goliath

Significant exploration potential along strike at both properties

"Hub and spoke" model supports proven regional hub strategy

Development and construction focused CEO with strong board of directors

Weebigee-

Sandy Lake

49% TREASURY

GOLIATH GOLD

COMPLEX

2.0M oz AuEq M+I

1.1M oz AuEq Inf.

Gold Rock

TREASURY

Ottawa

ONTARIO Toronto

3

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Strong Management and Board

  • Jeremy Wyeth | President & CEO
    • 35 years of diverse international development and operating experience; Led construction of Victor mine
  • Dennis Gibson, CPA | CFO
    • Over 30 years experience in senior financial roles at public mining companies
  • Mark Wheeler, P.Eng, MBA | Director, Projects
    • 15 years increasingly senior mining operations and development experience including last 8 years at Treasury
  • Adam Larsen, P.Geo | Exploration Manager
    • 10 years increasingly senior exploration geology experience focused on gold projects in Ontario
  • Mac Potter | Environmental and Community Manager
    • 9 years increasingly senior experience focused on advancing Treasury Metals' projects
  • Mackenzie Denyes, PhD, P.Geo, QPRA | Manager of Regulatory Affairs
    • Most recently a Senior Environmental Scientist at Wood responsible for environmental management and approvals. Also an Assistant Professor at Queens University

Management

and Investors at

the Goliath Gold

Project

Board of Directors

Bill Fisher

Chairman

Frazer Bourchier

Director

Marc Henderson

Director

David Whittle

Director

Dan Wilton

Director

Flora Wood

Director

Christophe Vereecke

Director

4

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Treasury Metals: A Significant Regional Player with Critical Mass

Treasury's goal is to advance the Goliath Gold Complex to a construction decision by the end of 2023

Goliath Gold Complex, consisting of

Goliath and Goldlund, within

Wabigoon Greenstone Belt

  • Environmental Approval at Goliath - accelerated co-developmentof Goliath and Goldlund
  • Nearby town of Dryden (population 10,000) with an experienced and available workforce
  • World-classinfrastructure includes hydro power, natural gas, CP Rail and the Trans-CanadaHighway
  • Extensive prospective strike length at both properties, with strong potential to continue resource expansion in parallel with development;
  • Established district surrounded by Tier 1 and Tier 2 mines

5

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Goliath Gold

Complex

Hub and Spoke-style Gold Development

Project in Ontario

3D rendering of proposed Goliath mine operation

For illustrative purposes.

Images by Cicada Design Inc. are based on design elements from Goliath Gold Project technical studies.

Goliath Gold Complex

Multi-Million oz. Gold Project in Northwestern Ontario

August 2020 - Consolidation of two advanced gold projects slated for co-development in infrastructure-rich Northwestern Ontario

Combined 2.0 Million oz Au (Measured and Indicated) & 1.1 Million oz Au (Inferred), one of the largest undeveloped gold assets in

Canada

First combined Preliminary Economic Assessment in Q1 2021will lay out operational synergies, with mill at the Goliath site and Goldlund located 25 km away

Metallurgical properties consistent between Goliath and Goldlund deposits, potential for simplified flowsheet

Transformative acquisition increases scale enhancing investor visibility and positioning amongst peers, plus a broadened shareholder base

Goliath's mine and mill site has Federal Environmental Assessment ("EA") approval - provincial permits are advancing

Note: See slides that follow for further NI 43-101 resource details and disclosure for Goliath and Goldlund

Goliath (50 km2)

OPEN PIT & UNDERGROUND

Measured & Indicated:

1.23 Moz @ 2.36 g/t AuEq

Inferred:

0.23 Moz @ 3.51 g/t AuEq

Goldlund (280 km2)

OPEN PIT

Measured & Indicated: 0.81 Moz @ 1.96 g/t Au

Inferred:

0.88 Moz @ 1.49 g/t Au

ONTARIO

Thunder Bay

Ottawa

Toronto

7

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Goliath Deposit: Federally Approved Mine & Processing Plant

1,500 metres of strike length

General

Extents of

Drilling

MAIN

WEST

C

MAIN

MAIN

500m

CENTRAL

EAST

C ZONE EAST

ZONE

depth from

CENTR

RESOURCE TARGET

surface

AL

Additional

Potential

>1000m

depth

Area for Potential Target Generation - Open at Depth and East/West

Limited to No Drilling Surrounding Current Resource

  • Federal Environmental Approval (EA)
  • M&I: 1,230,000 oz AuEq (16.2Mt @ 2.36 g/t AuEq)
  • Inferred: 227,000 oz AuEq (2.0Mt @ 3.51 g/t AuEq)
  • Excellent infrastructure
  • 2017 PEA completed on Goliath standalone
  • Significant subsequent work to PFS level, included in upcoming PEA

Note: See slides that follow for further NI 43-101 resource details and disclosure for Goliath

8

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Goldlund Deposit: ~25km from Goliath mill site1; adds "Critical Mass" to Project

Block Model Au Grades (WSP,

2019)

Pit Shells

Zone 4

Zone 1

Zone 2

Zone 5

Zone 8

Zone 3

Zone 7

NI 43-101 Resource Estimate (2019)

Tonnes

Grade

Contained

(g/t Au)

(oz Au)

Indicated

12,860,000

1.96

809,200

Inferred

18,362,000

1.49

876,954

  • Resources identified to date in multiple parallel zones with current drilling focused on gap infill, resource upgrade and expansion potential within the broader Goldlund property which has a strike length of over 50km
  • Open at depth below existing resources with current drilling limited to a vertical depth of 200-400m

1. 25km in a straight line; approx. 35km by road

9

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Potential Project Timeline and Next Steps

Goliath Gold Complex

Exploration,

Development,

Permitting

Exploration

Construction

Towards

Production

2020

  • Regional consolidation through acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project
  • Initiated Goldlund and Miller environmental baseline work
  • Updated resource and engineering work ongoing, including incorporation of Goldlund into new co-development economic study
  • Continued Goliath Provincial construction permits following completed Federal Approvals
  • Continued First Nations engagement

2021

2022

PEA targeted for

• Advanced economic

completion in Q1

studies at Goliath Gold

Complex

  • Miller maiden resource to

be part of PEA

• Final engineering design

for both projects

  • Expansion and infill drilling

at Goldlund

Advance project

Continuation of Provincial

financing initiatives

construction permitting at

Continuation of Provincial

Goliath; initiation of

construction permitting at

expedited permitting at

Goldlund

Goldlund

Continued First Nations

Continue with regional

engagement

exploration initiatives

  • Evaluate project financing alternatives
  • IBA negotiations

2023+

  • Construction Decision at Goliath - H2 2023
  • Completion of permitting at Goldlund - Mid 2024
  • Future combined Goliath + Goldlund production - Mid 2025
  • Continued exploration and development of regional target to extend mine life at both projects

10

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

'Hub & Spoke' Model (Atlantic Gold Case Study)

Combined projects share attributes with Atlantic Gold's successful regional hub and spoke strategy

(Atlantic Gold was acquired by St. Barbara in 2019 for ~$800M)

Targeting district wide, multi-phase development growth

Atlantic Gold

Treasury Metals

195 km2 Land Package, Nova Scotia

330 km2 Land Package, Ontario

DEPOSIT

RESOURCES

DISTANCE TO HUB

DEPOSIT

RESOURCES

DISTANCE TO HUB

Initial Production Source (Hub)

Touquoy (63.5%)

M&I: 0.28 Moz Au

0 km

Goliath Open Pit

M&I: 0.57 Moz Au

0 km

Inf: 0.05 Moz Au

Inf: 0.02 Moz Au

Second Phase Production

Fifteen Mile

M&I: 0.68 Moz Au

57 km

Goliath

M&I: 0.62 Moz Au

0 km

Inf: 0.08 Moz Au

Underground

Inf: 0.20 Moz Au

Third Phase Production

Beaver Dam

M&I: 0.39 Moz Au

37 km

Goldlund Main

M&I: 0.81 Moz Au

25 km

Inf: 0.05 Moz Au

Open Pit

Inf: 0.88 Moz Au

Fourth Phase Production

Cochrane Hill

M&I: 0.61Moz Au

80 km

Miller Prospect

Maiden resource

35 km

Inf: 0.07Moz Au

target 2021

Regional Exploration Potential

45 km 'corridor' regional exploration targets

Multiple high-priority exploration targets along 65 km strike

Source: Historic public disclosure from Atlantic Gold Corporation prior to acquisition by St. Barbara Ltd.; data available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Note: See slides that follow for further NI 43-101 resource details and disclosure for Goliath and Goldlund

11

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

SIOUX LOOKOUT

Goliath Gold Complex Exploration Potential

MILLER

Opportunities for additional discoveries

along 65km trend

GOLDLUND

DRYDEN

GOLIATH

The Wabigoon Greenstone Belt has Excellent Gold

Exploration Potential

Goliath Gold Deposit Resource

  • Au mineralization concentrated into high-grade shoots which are hosted within two parallel felsic zones (Main Zone and C Zone) striking E-W and steeply dipping ~70 degrees
  • Zones are open at depth and along strike, resource limited by extents of drilling on all sides
  • New resource estimate highlighted several new areas for growth and conversion; lack of drilling is constraint

Goldlund Gold Deposit Resource

  • Deposit hosted within a series of steeply dipping granodiorite sills intruding a belt of mafic volcanic rocks
  • Au associated with strong qz-carb alteration, qz-filled fracture sets and stockwork veining
  • Concentrations of veining occur intermittently at intevals of 200-300m across the strike of the deposit

65 km

320 km2

Strike length

~62 km

Total Combined

Property size

Unexplored

Strike

Claims staked following acquisition to make one contiguous land package

13

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Goliath Deposit: Multiple Potential Open Pit Targets

Goliath: Existing Defined Resource Area

  • Additional targets for growth and conversion
  • Drilling to approx. 650 m depth, deposit remains open
  • Open on strike both east and west. Several potential extensions directly to east

Resource Expansion Potential

10 km of strike length of which only 1.5km is fully explored. Recent surface and soil testing programs have indicated significant targets along eastern strike for immediate follow up. Field programs and drilling is anticipated in 2021.

Nose Fold: Geophysical Anomaly

  • Several historic gold intersections
  • Geophysical and Geochemical indicators for targeting
  • Soil sampling program to indicate additional targets

Far East: Recently Discovered Zone

  • Fence of holes in 2013 showing large intervals of mineralized material
  • Immediate follow up required for hole TL12226 with Gold mineralization

14

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Goldlund Deposit: Resource Expansion Potential Along 50km Strike

  • Significant exploration potential across the 50 km strike length of the property
  • Majority of exploration to date focused on the Main Zone (resource area) and Miller

Main Zones: Existing Defined Resource Area

  • 7,293 metres of drilling completed to date in
    2019-2020 work program, targeting resource extensions within and around the currently- defined resource area
  • Exploration program underway - drills turning

Miller Prospect: Regional Potential

  • Located 10 km northeast and along strike of existing resource
  • 7,386 metres drilled (in 2018 and 2019) with mineralization outlined over a strike length of ~450 metres
  • Maiden resource to be released as part of PEA

Resource Expansion Potential

Targeting Main Zone, Miller Prospect and high potential areas along trend to the NE of the Goldlund property

Goldlund (Main Zone) NI 43-101 Resource*

15

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Capital Markets

Overview

Attractive Opportunity for Investment in

Ontario's Next Gold Mine

Capital Markets Snapshot

TSX: TML | OTCQX: TSRMF | FSE: TRC1

Share Capitalization

Share Price

C$1.42/share

(January 7, 2021)

Shares Outstanding

112.6M shares

Market Capitalization

C$159.9M

Convertible Debentures

US$4.4M

(at C$0.96 due Nov. 2022)

Options

1.4M shares

Fully Diluted

140.7M shares

Warrants (weighted avg.

15M warrants

$1.52)

Warrants issued to First Mining

11.7M warrants

($1.50)

Cash Position

$7.5M(3)

(1)(2) As a result of Treasury's acquisition of Tamaka Gold Corporation. First Mining currently owns ~40% of Treasury's shares but has announced its intention to distribute

23.3 million TML shares and 11.7 million TML warrants (both post-consolidation) to First Mining shareholders within 12 months of closing of the transaction.

(3) As at last reporting date.

Ownership Summary

20.01%

3%

Management & Board

First Mining

Shareholders (1)

17%

Institutional

19.99%

40%

First Mining (2)

High Net Worth

And Retail

Analyst Coverage

Haywood Securities | Geordie Mark

PI Financial | Phil Ker

17

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Compelling Relative Valuation

Opportunity for re-rating when compared to gold developer peer group

3.5

Measured & Indicated Resources (Moz)

3

2.5

2

1.5

1

0.5

0

Marathon Corvus

Integra

Treasury

Skeena

Ascot

Gold

Osisko Battle North

Standard

Mining

1000

800

600

400

200

0

Market Capitalization

Osisko

Skeena

Marathon

Ascot

Corvus

Gold

Battle North Integra

Treasury

Mining

Standard

Source: Company reports, filings and public disclosure; consensus P/NAV sourced from S&P Capital IQ

Note: Numbers as of January 6, 2021

18

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Key Catalysts for 2021

  • Goliath Gold Complex PEA in Q1 2021
  • Exploration results from ongoing drill program in H1 2021 and throughout the year
    • 2 drills running for the full year
  • IBA negotiations to be initiated in H1 2021
  • Provincial permitting to begin at Goliath once sufficient definition of project following trade-off studies
  • Project financing strategy Q4 2022

19

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Contact Information

TSX: TML

OTCQX: TSRMF

FSE: TRC1

www.treasurymetals.com

Jeremy Wyeth

President & CEO

+1 (416) 214 4654

Nicholas Van Dyk

Investor Relations

+1 (604) 364 5752

@TreasuryMetals

Toronto Office

+1 (416) 214 4654 or 1.855.664.4654 (toll-free)

General inquiries

info@treasurymetals.com

20

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Appendices

Appendix A: Canadian Portfolio

WEEBIGEE-SANDY LAKE GOLD PROJECT (49.9%)

Goldeye Subsidiary

Located in NW Ontario

The Weebigee Project is in joint venture with G2 Goldfields. Drilling includes 0.5 m @ 536.4 g/t gold

  1. m @ 23.1 g/t gold
    1,2 m @ 70.3 g/t gold
  1. m @ 17.4 g/t gold

GOLD ROCK

PROJECT

Goldeye Subsidiary

Located in NW Ontario

Located 38 km south of Dryden (Near Treasury's Goliath Gold Project). There are 3 known gold occurences in the Eastern

third of property discovered

by surface prospecting. Highly prospective for gold, but not extensively explored. Historical Au production in area.

PLATINEX INC. (CSE:PTX) EQUITY POSITION

Sale of Shining Tree

Project, Timmins

Located in NE Ontario

Sale of Shining Tree Project to create minority equity interest in Platinex.

LARA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT

Located in BC

Located in the southern region of Vancouver Island, near Chemainus, about 75

km north of Victoria, B.C.

Located in close proximity to Nystar's Myra Falls mine and mill.

Project hosts copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver deposit. Highly prospective region for targeting stratabound, high- grade volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, with emphasis on zinc in particular.

22

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Appendix B: Goliath Gold Project N1 43-101 Resource Estimate

Cut-Off

Au

Contained Au

Ag

Contained Ag

AuEq

Contained

Classification

(g/t AuEq)

Tonnes

(g/t)

(ounces)

(g/t)

(ounces)

(g/t)

AuEq (ounces)

In Pit

Measured

0.40

762,000

1.91

47,000

8.86

217,000

1.99

49,000

Indicated

0.40

11,849,000

1.37

522,000

5.47

2,083,000

1.42

541,000

M+I

0.40

12,611,000

1.40

569,000

5.67

2,300,000

1.45

590,000

Inferred

0.40

595,000

1.05

20,000

2.63

50,000

1.08

21,000

Underground

Measured

1.90

163,000

6.42

34,000

25.81

135,000

6.65

35,000

Indicated

1.90

3,429,000

5.34

589,000

16.64

1,834,000

5.49

605,000

M+I

1.90

3,591,000

5.39

623,000

17.05

1,969,000

5.54

640,000

Inferred

1.90

1,414,000

4.43

201,000

11.42

519,000

4.53

206,000

Total

Measured

0.40 &1.90

925,000

2.70

80,000

11.84

352,000

2.81

83,000

Indicated

0.40 &1.90

15,277,000

2.26

1,111,000

7.98

3,917,000

2.33

1,146,000

M+I

0.40 &1.90

16,202,000

2.29

1,192,000

8.20

4,269,000

2.36

1,223,000

Inferred

0.40 &1.90

2,009,000

3.43

222,000

8.81

569,000

3.51

227,000

Independent NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate completed by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., effective date July 1, 2019.

Notes from Resource Estimate:

  1. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  2. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
  3. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
  4. The Mineral Resources were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.
  5. The mined tonnage by historical underground drifts was not removed as the amount was insignificant to this Mineral Resource Estimate.
  6. A gold price of US$1,275/oz and silver price of US$16.50/oz based on the June 30, 2019 three-year trailing average prices and an exchange rate of US$1.00=Cdn0.77 were utilized in the AuEq cut-off grade calculations of 0.40 g/t AuEq for Open Pit and 1.90 g/t AuEq for Underground Mineral Resources.
  7. Open Pit mining costs were assumed at C$3.45/t for mineralized material, C$3.30/t for waste rock and C$2.00/t for overburden, while Underground mining costs were assumed at C$77.00/t, with process costs of C$18.15/t, G&A of C$2.86/t, and process recoveries of 95.5% for gold and 62.6% for silver.
  8. The Au:Ag ratio used for AuEq was 1:112.17.
  9. A bulk density model averaged 2.78 t/m3 for mineralized material.
  10. Totals in the table may not sum due to rounding.

23

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Appendix B: Goldlund Gold Project N1 43-101 Resource Estimate

Cut-Off

Au

Contained

Classification

Zone

(g/t Au)

Tonnes

(g/t)

Au (ounces)

Indicated

1

0.40

4,882,400

2.16

330,150

2

0.40

1,642,900

1.76

93,000

4

0.40

1,664,600

2.73

146,100

7

0.40

4,161,600

1.58

210,753

8

0.40

508,600

2.00

29,200

Total Indicated

0.40

12,860,000

1.96

809,200

Inferred

1

0.40

11,288,000

1.54

558,600

2

0.40

1,028,000

1.22

40,000

3

0.40

1,385,000

1.61

71,666

4

0.40

734,000

2.40

57,000

5

0.40

1,284,000

1.19

49,000

7

0.40

1,928,000

1.29

79,688

8

0.40

715,000

0.90

21,000

Total Inferred

0.40

18,362,000

1.49

876,954

Notes from Resource Estimate:

  1. Based on the technical report titled "Technical Report and Resource Estimation Update, Goldlund Gold Project, Sioux Lookout, Ontario" with an effective date of March 15, 2019, which was prepared for First Mining by WSP Canada Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101, and which is available under First Mining's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
  2. The overall stripping ratio for the whittle pit is 4.71:1.
  3. A base case cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t Au was used for this updated mineral resource estimate.
  4. Resources are stated as contained within a conceptual pit shell using a metal price of US$1,350 per ounce of gold, mining costs of US$2.00 per tonne, processing plus G&A costs of US$15.40 per tonne, 93% recoveries and an average pit slope of 48 degrees.
  5. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves.
  6. Mineral resource tonnage and contained metal have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate, and numbers may not add due to rounding.

24

www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML

Disclaimer

Treasury Metals Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 08:13:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about TREASURY METALS INC.
03:14aTREASURY METALS : Investor Presentation - January 2021
PU
2020TREASURY METALS : Announces Commencement of 10,000m Drilling Program at Goldlund..
AQ
2020Treasury Metals Begins 10,000m Drilling Program at Goldlund Gold Project, Ont..
MT
2020TREASURY METALS : November 23, 2020 Treasury Metals Announces Commencement of 10..
PU
2020TREASURY METALS : Announces Commencement of 10,000m Drilling Program at Goldlund..
AQ
2020TREASURY METALS : Announces Commencement of 10,000m Drilling Program at Goldlund..
PR
2020Group Ten Metals Initiates Till and Rock Sampling Program at the High-Grade B..
AQ
2020Group Ten Metals May Add To 7.7% Gained Wednesday as Initiates Till and Rock ..
MT
2020Treasury Metals Appoints New CEO
MT
2020TREASURY METALS : November 11, 2020 Treasury Metals Inc. Announces CEO Appointme..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 160 M 126 M 126 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart TREASURY METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Treasury Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREASURY METALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,38 CAD
Last Close Price 1,42 CAD
Spread / Highest target 90,1%
Spread / Average Target 67,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeremy Lentz Wyeth President & Chief Executive Officer
William James Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Dennis G. Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Marc Charles Henderson Director
Douglas H. Bache Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREASURY METALS INC.5.19%126
NEWMONT CORPORATION8.93%51 153
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION8.59%42 983
POLYUS2.89%29 199
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.98%20 268
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED7.11%17 994
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ