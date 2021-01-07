Treasury Metals : Investor Presentation - January 2021 01/07/2021 | 03:14am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TSX. TML www.treasurymetals.com January 2021 Advancing the Goliath Gold Complex in an Emerging Gold District in Northwestern Ontario Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains information and projections that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and is not a guarantee of future performance of the Corporation. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Corporation's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change. Forward-looking information in this presentation includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Corporation's ability to successfully consolidate the Goldlund Gold Project with the Goliath Gold Project, the existence of operational synergies between the Goldlund Gold Project and the Goliath Gold Project and the ability of the Corporation to take advantage of such synergies, the Corporation's ability to develop the Goldlund Gold Project and the Goliath Gold Project and the timing of such development, and the effect of the proposed acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project on the liquidity, visibility and positioning of the Corporation as compared against industry peers. These statements reflect the Corporation's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and the Corporation has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, that: mineral reserve and mineral resource figures pertaining to the Goldlund Gold Project are only estimates and are subject to revision based on developing information, the Corporation may not realize any of the expected benefits related to its acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project, the Corporation's directors and executive officers may have interests in the acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project that are different from those of the shareholders, the integration of Goldlund Gold Project with the Corporation's existing properties may not occur as planned, the Corporation may be subject to significant capital requirements and operating risks associated with Goldlund Gold Project, there may be potential undisclosed liabilities associated with the Goldlund Gold Project, and such additional risks listed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2020. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") announced on Goliath Gold Project on March 8, 2017, is now considered to be historic and is not to be relied upon. In addition, the PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The 3D mine operation renderings within this presentation are for illustrative purposes. Images by Cicada Design Inc. were created for Treasury Metals Inc. and are based on design elements from Goliath Gold Project technical studies. The scientific and technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Mark Wheeler, P. Eng., and Adam Larsen, P. Geo., who are both "Qualified Persons" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects ("NI 43-101"). 2 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Why Treasury? Developing Ontario's Next Gold Mine Advancing Goliath Gold Complex to PEA in Q1 2021 Combined gold resources of 2.0 million ounces M&I and 1.1 million ounces Inferred Project near existing infrastructure in Northwestern Ontario in one of world's best jurisdictions Key federal environmental approvals in hand at Goliath Significant exploration potential along strike at both properties "Hub and spoke" model supports proven regional hub strategy Development and construction focused CEO with strong board of directors Weebigee- Sandy Lake 49% TREASURY GOLIATH GOLD COMPLEX 2.0M oz AuEq M+I 1.1M oz AuEq Inf. Gold Rock TREASURY Ottawa ONTARIO Toronto 3 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Strong Management and Board Jeremy Wyeth | President & CEO

| President & CEO 35 years of diverse international development and operating experience; Led construction of Victor mine

Dennis Gibson, CPA | CFO

Over 30 years experience in senior financial roles at public mining companies

Mark Wheeler, P.Eng, MBA | Director, Projects

15 years increasingly senior mining operations and development experience including last 8 years at Treasury

Adam Larsen, P.Geo | Exploration Manager

| Exploration Manager 10 years increasingly senior exploration geology experience focused on gold projects in Ontario

Mac Potter | Environmental and Community Manager

| Environmental and Community Manager 9 years increasingly senior experience focused on advancing Treasury Metals' projects

Mackenzie Denyes, PhD, P.Geo, QP RA | Manager of Regulatory Affairs

Most recently a Senior Environmental Scientist at Wood responsible for environmental management and approvals. Also an Assistant Professor at Queens University

Management and Investors at the Goliath Gold Project Board of Directors Bill Fisher Chairman Frazer Bourchier Director Marc Henderson Director David Whittle Director Dan Wilton Director Flora Wood Director Christophe Vereecke Director 4 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Treasury Metals: A Significant Regional Player with Critical Mass Treasury's goal is to advance the Goliath Gold Complex to a construction decision by the end of 2023 Goliath Gold Complex, consisting of Goliath and Goldlund, within Wabigoon Greenstone Belt Environmental Approval at Goliath - accelerated co-development of Goliath and Goldlund

Nearby town of Dryden (population 10,000) with an experienced and available workforce

World-class infrastructure includes hydro power, natural gas, CP Rail and the Trans-Canada Highway

infrastructure Extensive prospective strike length at both properties, with strong potential to continue resource expansion in parallel with development;

Established district surrounded by Tier 1 and Tier 2 mines 5 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Goliath Gold Complex Hub and Spoke-style Gold Development Project in Ontario 3D rendering of proposed Goliath mine operation For illustrative purposes. Images by Cicada Design Inc. are based on design elements from Goliath Gold Project technical studies. Goliath Gold Complex Multi-Million oz. Gold Project in Northwestern Ontario August 2020 - Consolidation of two advanced gold projects slated for co-development in infrastructure-rich Northwestern Ontario Combined 2.0 Million oz Au (Measured and Indicated) & 1.1 Million oz Au (Inferred), one of the largest undeveloped gold assets in Canada First combined Preliminary Economic Assessment in Q1 2021will lay out operational synergies, with mill at the Goliath site and Goldlund located 25 km away Metallurgical properties consistent between Goliath and Goldlund deposits, potential for simplified flowsheet Transformative acquisition increases scale enhancing investor visibility and positioning amongst peers, plus a broadened shareholder base Goliath's mine and mill site has Federal Environmental Assessment ("EA") approval - provincial permits are advancing Note: See slides that follow for further NI 43-101 resource details and disclosure for Goliath and Goldlund Goliath (50 km2) OPEN PIT & UNDERGROUND Measured & Indicated: 1.23 Moz @ 2.36 g/t AuEq Inferred: 0.23 Moz @ 3.51 g/t AuEq Goldlund (280 km2) OPEN PIT Measured & Indicated: 0.81 Moz @ 1.96 g/t Au Inferred: 0.88 Moz @ 1.49 g/t Au ONTARIO Thunder Bay Ottawa Toronto 7 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Goliath Deposit: Federally Approved Mine & Processing Plant 1,500 metres of strike length General Extents of Drilling MAIN WEST C MAIN MAIN 500m CENTRAL EAST C ZONE EAST ZONE depth from CENTR RESOURCE TARGET surface AL Additional Potential >1000m depth Area for Potential Target Generation - Open at Depth and East/West Limited to No Drilling Surrounding Current Resource Federal Environmental Approval (EA)

M&I: 1,230,000 oz AuEq (16.2Mt @ 2.36 g/t AuEq)

Inferred: 227,000 oz AuEq (2.0Mt @ 3.51 g/t AuEq)

Excellent infrastructure

2017 PEA completed on Goliath standalone

Significant subsequent work to PFS level, included in upcoming PEA Note: See slides that follow for further NI 43-101 resource details and disclosure for Goliath 8 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Goldlund Deposit: ~25km from Goliath mill site1; adds "Critical Mass" to Project Block Model Au Grades (WSP, 2019) Pit Shells Zone 4 Zone 1 Zone 2 Zone 5 Zone 8 Zone 3 Zone 7 NI 43-101 Resource Estimate (2019) Tonnes Grade Contained (g/t Au) (oz Au) Indicated 12,860,000 1.96 809,200 Inferred 18,362,000 1.49 876,954 Resources identified to date in multiple parallel zones with current drilling focused on gap infill, resource upgrade and expansion potential within the broader Goldlund property which has a strike length of over 50km

Open at depth below existing resources with current drilling limited to a vertical depth of 200-400m 1. 25km in a straight line; approx. 35km by road 9 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Potential Project Timeline and Next Steps Goliath Gold Complex Exploration, Development, Permitting Exploration Construction Towards Production 2020 Regional consolidation through acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project

Initiated Goldlund and Miller environmental baseline work

Updated resource and engineering work ongoing, including incorporation of Goldlund into new co-development economic study

co-development economic study Continued Goliath Provincial construction permits following completed Federal Approvals

Continued First Nations engagement 2021 2022 • PEA targeted for • Advanced economic completion in Q1 studies at Goliath Gold Complex Miller maiden resource to be part of PEA • Final engineering design for both projects Expansion and infill drilling at Goldlund • Advance project • Continuation of Provincial financing initiatives construction permitting at • Continuation of Provincial Goliath; initiation of construction permitting at expedited permitting at Goldlund Goldlund • Continued First Nations Continue with regional • engagement exploration initiatives Evaluate project financing alternatives

IBA negotiations 2023+ Construction Decision at Goliath - H2 2023

Completion of permitting at Goldlund - Mid 2024

Future combined Goliath + Goldlund production - Mid 2025

Continued exploration and development of regional target to extend mine life at both projects 10 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML 'Hub & Spoke' Model (Atlantic Gold Case Study) Combined projects share attributes with Atlantic Gold's successful regional hub and spoke strategy (Atlantic Gold was acquired by St. Barbara in 2019 for ~$800M) Targeting district wide, multi-phase development growth Atlantic Gold Treasury Metals 195 km2 Land Package, Nova Scotia 330 km2 Land Package, Ontario DEPOSIT RESOURCES DISTANCE TO HUB DEPOSIT RESOURCES DISTANCE TO HUB Initial Production Source (Hub) Touquoy (63.5%) M&I: 0.28 Moz Au 0 km Goliath Open Pit M&I: 0.57 Moz Au 0 km Inf: 0.05 Moz Au Inf: 0.02 Moz Au Second Phase Production Fifteen Mile M&I: 0.68 Moz Au 57 km Goliath M&I: 0.62 Moz Au 0 km Inf: 0.08 Moz Au Underground Inf: 0.20 Moz Au Third Phase Production Beaver Dam M&I: 0.39 Moz Au 37 km Goldlund Main M&I: 0.81 Moz Au 25 km Inf: 0.05 Moz Au Open Pit Inf: 0.88 Moz Au Fourth Phase Production Cochrane Hill M&I: 0.61Moz Au 80 km Miller Prospect Maiden resource 35 km Inf: 0.07Moz Au target 2021 Regional Exploration Potential 45 km 'corridor' regional exploration targets Multiple high-priority exploration targets along 65 km strike Source: Historic public disclosure from Atlantic Gold Corporation prior to acquisition by St. Barbara Ltd.; data available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com Note: See slides that follow for further NI 43-101 resource details and disclosure for Goliath and Goldlund 11 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML SIOUX LOOKOUT Goliath Gold Complex Exploration Potential MILLER Opportunities for additional discoveries along 65km trend GOLDLUND DRYDEN GOLIATH The Wabigoon Greenstone Belt has Excellent Gold Exploration Potential Goliath Gold Deposit Resource Au mineralization concentrated into high-grade shoots which are hosted within two parallel felsic zones (Main Zone and C Zone) striking E-W and steeply dipping ~70 degrees

high-grade shoots which are hosted within two parallel felsic zones (Main Zone and C Zone) striking E-W and steeply dipping ~70 degrees Zones are open at depth and along strike, resource limited by extents of drilling on all sides

New resource estimate highlighted several new areas for growth and conversion; lack of drilling is constraint Goldlund Gold Deposit Resource Deposit hosted within a series of steeply dipping granodiorite sills intruding a belt of mafic volcanic rocks

Au associated with strong qz-carb alteration, qz-filled fracture sets and stockwork veining

qz-carb alteration, qz-filled fracture sets and stockwork veining Concentrations of veining occur intermittently at intevals of 200-300m across the strike of the deposit 65 km 320 km2 Strike length ~62 km Total Combined Property size Unexplored Strike Claims staked following acquisition to make one contiguous land package 13 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Goliath Deposit: Multiple Potential Open Pit Targets Goliath: Existing Defined Resource Area Additional targets for growth and conversion

Drilling to approx. 650 m depth, deposit remains open

Open on strike both east and west. Several potential extensions directly to east Resource Expansion Potential 10 km of strike length of which only 1.5km is fully explored. Recent surface and soil testing programs have indicated significant targets along eastern strike for immediate follow up. Field programs and drilling is anticipated in 2021. Nose Fold: Geophysical Anomaly Several historic gold intersections

Geophysical and Geochemical indicators for targeting

Soil sampling program to indicate additional targets Far East: Recently Discovered Zone Fence of holes in 2013 showing large intervals of mineralized material

Immediate follow up required for hole TL12226 with Gold mineralization 14 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Goldlund Deposit: Resource Expansion Potential Along 50km Strike Significant exploration potential across the 50 km strike length of the property

Majority of exploration to date focused on the Main Zone (resource area) and Miller Main Zones: Existing Defined Resource Area 7,293 metres of drilling completed to date in

2019-2020 work program, targeting resource extensions within and around the currently- defined resource area

2019-2020 work program, targeting resource extensions within and around the currently- defined resource area Exploration program underway - drills turning Miller Prospect: Regional Potential Located 10 km northeast and along strike of existing resource

7,386 metres drilled (in 2018 and 2019) with mineralization outlined over a strike length of ~450 metres

Maiden resource to be released as part of PEA Resource Expansion Potential Targeting Main Zone, Miller Prospect and high potential areas along trend to the NE of the Goldlund property Goldlund (Main Zone) NI 43-101 Resource* 15 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Capital Markets Overview Attractive Opportunity for Investment in Ontario's Next Gold Mine Capital Markets Snapshot TSX: TML | OTCQX: TSRMF | FSE: TRC1 Share Capitalization Share Price C$1.42/share (January 7, 2021) Shares Outstanding 112.6M shares Market Capitalization C$159.9M Convertible Debentures US$4.4M (at C$0.96 due Nov. 2022) Options 1.4M shares Fully Diluted 140.7M shares Warrants (weighted avg. 15M warrants $1.52) Warrants issued to First Mining 11.7M warrants ($1.50) Cash Position $7.5M(3) (1)(2) As a result of Treasury's acquisition of Tamaka Gold Corporation. First Mining currently owns ~40% of Treasury's shares but has announced its intention to distribute 23.3 million TML shares and 11.7 million TML warrants (both post-consolidation) to First Mining shareholders within 12 months of closing of the transaction. (3) As at last reporting date. Ownership Summary 20.01% 3% Management & Board First Mining Shareholders (1) 17% Institutional 19.99% 40% First Mining (2) High Net Worth And Retail Analyst Coverage Haywood Securities | Geordie Mark PI Financial | Phil Ker 17 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Compelling Relative Valuation Opportunity for re-rating when compared to gold developer peer group 3.5 Measured & Indicated Resources (Moz) 3 2.5 2 1.5 1 0.5 0 Marathon Corvus Integra Treasury Skeena Ascot Gold Osisko Battle North Standard Mining 1000 800 600 400 200 0 Market Capitalization Osisko Skeena Marathon Ascot Corvus Gold Battle North Integra Treasury Mining Standard Source: Company reports, filings and public disclosure; consensus P/NAV sourced from S&P Capital IQ Note: Numbers as of January 6, 2021 18 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Key Catalysts for 2021 Goliath Gold Complex PEA in Q1 2021

Exploration results from ongoing drill program in H1 2021 and throughout the year

2 drills running for the full year

IBA negotiations to be initiated in H1 2021

Provincial permitting to begin at Goliath once sufficient definition of project following trade-off studies

trade-off studies Project financing strategy Q4 2022 19 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Contact Information TSX: TML OTCQX: TSRMF FSE: TRC1 www.treasurymetals.com Jeremy Wyeth President & CEO +1 (416) 214 4654 Nicholas Van Dyk Investor Relations +1 (604) 364 5752 @TreasuryMetals Toronto Office +1 (416) 214 4654 or 1.855.664.4654 (toll-free) General inquiries info@treasurymetals.com 20 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Appendices Appendix A: Canadian Portfolio WEEBIGEE-SANDY LAKE GOLD PROJECT (49.9%) Goldeye Subsidiary Located in NW Ontario The Weebigee Project is in joint venture with G2 Goldfields. Drilling includes 0.5 m @ 536.4 g/t gold m @ 23.1 g/t gold

1,2 m @ 70.3 g/t gold m @ 17.4 g/t gold GOLD ROCK PROJECT Goldeye Subsidiary Located in NW Ontario Located 38 km south of Dryden (Near Treasury's Goliath Gold Project). There are 3 known gold occurences in the Eastern third of property discovered by surface prospecting. Highly prospective for gold, but not extensively explored. Historical Au production in area. PLATINEX INC. (CSE:PTX) EQUITY POSITION Sale of Shining Tree Project, Timmins Located in NE Ontario Sale of Shining Tree Project to create minority equity interest in Platinex. LARA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT Located in BC Located in the southern region of Vancouver Island, near Chemainus, about 75 km north of Victoria, B.C. Located in close proximity to Nystar's Myra Falls mine and mill. Project hosts copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver deposit. Highly prospective region for targeting stratabound, high- grade volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, with emphasis on zinc in particular. 22 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Appendix B: Goliath Gold Project N1 43-101 Resource Estimate Cut-Off Au Contained Au Ag Contained Ag AuEq Contained Classification (g/t AuEq) Tonnes (g/t) (ounces) (g/t) (ounces) (g/t) AuEq (ounces) In Pit Measured 0.40 762,000 1.91 47,000 8.86 217,000 1.99 49,000 Indicated 0.40 11,849,000 1.37 522,000 5.47 2,083,000 1.42 541,000 M+I 0.40 12,611,000 1.40 569,000 5.67 2,300,000 1.45 590,000 Inferred 0.40 595,000 1.05 20,000 2.63 50,000 1.08 21,000 Underground Measured 1.90 163,000 6.42 34,000 25.81 135,000 6.65 35,000 Indicated 1.90 3,429,000 5.34 589,000 16.64 1,834,000 5.49 605,000 M+I 1.90 3,591,000 5.39 623,000 17.05 1,969,000 5.54 640,000 Inferred 1.90 1,414,000 4.43 201,000 11.42 519,000 4.53 206,000 Total Measured 0.40 &1.90 925,000 2.70 80,000 11.84 352,000 2.81 83,000 Indicated 0.40 &1.90 15,277,000 2.26 1,111,000 7.98 3,917,000 2.33 1,146,000 M+I 0.40 &1.90 16,202,000 2.29 1,192,000 8.20 4,269,000 2.36 1,223,000 Inferred 0.40 &1.90 2,009,000 3.43 222,000 8.81 569,000 3.51 227,000 Independent NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate completed by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., effective date July 1, 2019. Notes from Resource Estimate: Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. The mined tonnage by historical underground drifts was not removed as the amount was insignificant to this Mineral Resource Estimate. A gold price of US$1,275/oz and silver price of US$16.50/oz based on the June 30, 2019 three-year trailing average prices and an exchange rate of US$1.00=Cdn0.77 were utilized in the AuEq cut-off grade calculations of 0.40 g/t AuEq for Open Pit and 1.90 g/t AuEq for Underground Mineral Resources. Open Pit mining costs were assumed at C$3.45/t for mineralized material, C$3.30/t for waste rock and C$2.00/t for overburden, while Underground mining costs were assumed at C$77.00/t, with process costs of C$18.15/t, G&A of C$2.86/t, and process recoveries of 95.5% for gold and 62.6% for silver. The Au:Ag ratio used for AuEq was 1:112.17. A bulk density model averaged 2.78 t/m 3 for mineralized material. Totals in the table may not sum due to rounding. 23 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Appendix B: Goldlund Gold Project N1 43-101 Resource Estimate Cut-Off Au Contained Classification Zone (g/t Au) Tonnes (g/t) Au (ounces) Indicated 1 0.40 4,882,400 2.16 330,150 2 0.40 1,642,900 1.76 93,000 4 0.40 1,664,600 2.73 146,100 7 0.40 4,161,600 1.58 210,753 8 0.40 508,600 2.00 29,200 Total Indicated 0.40 12,860,000 1.96 809,200 Inferred 1 0.40 11,288,000 1.54 558,600 2 0.40 1,028,000 1.22 40,000 3 0.40 1,385,000 1.61 71,666 4 0.40 734,000 2.40 57,000 5 0.40 1,284,000 1.19 49,000 7 0.40 1,928,000 1.29 79,688 8 0.40 715,000 0.90 21,000 Total Inferred 0.40 18,362,000 1.49 876,954 Notes from Resource Estimate: Based on the technical report titled "Technical Report and Resource Estimation Update, Goldlund Gold Project, Sioux Lookout, Ontario" with an effective date of March 15, 2019, which was prepared for First Mining by WSP Canada Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101, and which is available under First Mining's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The overall stripping ratio for the whittle pit is 4.71:1. A base case cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t Au was used for this updated mineral resource estimate. Resources are stated as contained within a conceptual pit shell using a metal price of US$1,350 per ounce of gold, mining costs of US$2.00 per tonne, processing plus G&A costs of US$15.40 per tonne, 93% recoveries and an average pit slope of 48 degrees. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves. Mineral resource tonnage and contained metal have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate, and numbers may not add due to rounding. 24 www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML Attachments Original document

