Treasury Metals : Investor Presentation - January 2021
01/07/2021 | 03:14am EST
TSX. TML
www.treasurymetals.com
January 2021
Advancing the Goliath Gold Complex in an Emerging Gold District in Northwestern Ontario
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains information and projections that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and is not a guarantee of future performance of the Corporation. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Corporation's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change. Forward-looking information in this presentation includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Corporation's ability to successfully consolidate the Goldlund Gold Project with the Goliath Gold Project, the existence of operational synergies between the Goldlund Gold Project and the Goliath Gold Project and the ability of the Corporation to take advantage of such synergies, the Corporation's ability to develop the Goldlund Gold Project and the Goliath Gold Project and the timing of such development, and the effect of the proposed acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project on the liquidity, visibility and positioning of the Corporation as compared against industry peers.
These statements reflect the Corporation's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and the Corporation has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, that: mineral reserve and mineral resource figures pertaining to the Goldlund Gold Project are only estimates and are subject to revision based on developing information, the Corporation may not realize any of the expected benefits related to its acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project, the Corporation's directors and executive officers may have interests in the acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project that are different from those of the shareholders, the integration of Goldlund Gold Project with the Corporation's existing properties may not occur as planned, the Corporation may be subject to significant capital requirements and operating risks associated with Goldlund Gold Project, there may be potential undisclosed liabilities associated with the Goldlund Gold Project, and such additional risks listed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2020. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.
The preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") announced on Goliath Gold Project on March 8, 2017, is now considered to be historic and is not to be relied upon. In addition, the PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
The 3D mine operation renderings within this presentation are for illustrative purposes. Images by Cicada Design Inc. were created for Treasury Metals Inc. and are based on design elements from Goliath Gold Project technical studies.
The scientific and technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Mark Wheeler, P. Eng., and Adam Larsen, P. Geo., who are both "Qualified Persons" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects ("NI 43-101").
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
Why Treasury? Developing Ontario's Next Gold Mine
Advancing Goliath Gold Complex to PEA in Q1 2021 Combined gold resources of 2.0 million ounces M&I and 1.1 million ounces Inferred
Project near existing infrastructure in Northwestern Ontario in one of world's best jurisdictions
Key federal environmental approvals in hand at Goliath
Significant exploration potential along strike at both properties
"Hub and spoke" model supports proven regional hub strategy
Development and construction focused CEO with strong board of directors
Weebigee-
Sandy Lake
49% TREASURY
GOLIATH GOLD
COMPLEX
2.0M oz AuEq M+I
1.1M oz AuEq Inf.
Gold Rock
TREASURY
Ottawa
ONTARIO Toronto
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
Strong Management and Board
Jeremy Wyeth | President & CEO
35 years of diverse international development and operating experience; Led construction of Victor mine
Dennis Gibson, CPA| CFO
Over 30 years experience in senior financial roles at public mining companies
Mark Wheeler, P.Eng, MBA| Director, Projects
15 years increasingly senior mining operations and development experience including last 8 years at Treasury
Adam Larsen, P.Geo | Exploration Manager
10 years increasingly senior exploration geology experience focused on gold projects in Ontario
Mac Potter | Environmental and Community Manager
9 years increasingly senior experience focused on advancing Treasury Metals' projects
Mackenzie Denyes, PhD, P.Geo, QPRA| Manager of Regulatory Affairs
Most recently a Senior Environmental Scientist at Wood responsible for environmental management and approvals. Also an Assistant Professor at Queens University
Management
and Investors at
the Goliath Gold
Project
Board of Directors
Bill Fisher
Chairman
Frazer Bourchier
Director
Marc Henderson
Director
David Whittle
Director
Dan Wilton
Director
Flora Wood
Director
Christophe Vereecke
Director
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
Treasury Metals: A Significant Regional Player with Critical Mass
Treasury's goal is to advance the Goliath Gold Complex to a construction decision by the end of 2023
Goliath Gold Complex, consisting of
Goliath and Goldlund, within
Wabigoon Greenstone Belt
Environmental Approvalat Goliath - acceleratedco-developmentof Goliath and Goldlund
Nearby town of Dryden (population 10,000) with anexperienced and available workforce
World-classinfrastructure includes hydro power, natural gas, CP Rail and theTrans-CanadaHighway
Extensive prospective strike lengthat both properties, with strong potential to continue resource expansion in parallel with development;
Established districtsurrounded by Tier 1 and Tier 2 mines
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
Goliath Gold
Complex
Hub and Spoke-style Gold Development
Project in Ontario
3D rendering of proposed Goliath mine operation
For illustrative purposes.
Images by Cicada Design Inc. are based on design elements from Goliath Gold Project technical studies.
Goliath Gold Complex
Multi-Million oz. Gold Project in Northwestern Ontario
August 2020 - Consolidation of two advanced gold projects slated for co-development in infrastructure-rich Northwestern Ontario
Combined 2.0 Million oz Au (Measured and Indicated) & 1.1 Million oz Au (Inferred), one of the largest undeveloped gold assets in
Canada
First combined Preliminary Economic Assessment in Q1 2021will lay out operational synergies, with mill at the Goliath site and Goldlund located 25 km away
Metallurgical properties consistent between Goliath and Goldlund deposits, potential for simplified flowsheet
Transformative acquisition increases scale enhancing investor visibility and positioning amongst peers, plus a broadened shareholder base
Goliath's mine and mill site has Federal Environmental Assessment ("EA") approval - provincial permits are advancing
Note: See slides that follow for further NI 43-101 resource details and disclosure for Goliath and Goldlund
Area for Potential Target Generation - Open at Depth and East/West
Limited to No Drilling Surrounding Current Resource
Federal Environmental Approval (EA)
M&I: 1,230,000 oz AuEq (16.2Mt @ 2.36 g/t AuEq)
Inferred: 227,000 oz AuEq (2.0Mt @ 3.51 g/t AuEq)
Excellent infrastructure
2017 PEA completed on Goliath standalone
Significant subsequent work to PFS level, included in upcoming PEA
Note: See slides that follow for further NI 43-101 resource details and disclosure for Goliath
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
Goldlund Deposit: ~25km from Goliath mill site1; adds "Critical Mass" to Project
Block Model Au Grades (WSP,
2019)
Pit Shells
Zone 4
Zone 1
Zone 2
Zone 5
Zone 8
Zone 3
Zone 7
NI 43-101 Resource Estimate (2019)
Tonnes
Grade
Contained
(g/t Au)
(oz Au)
Indicated
12,860,000
1.96
809,200
Inferred
18,362,000
1.49
876,954
Resources identified to date in multiple parallel zones with current drilling focused on gap infill, resource upgrade and expansion potential within the broader Goldlund property which has a strike length of over 50km
Open at depth below existing resources with current drilling limited to a vertical depth of 200-400m
1. 25km in a straight line; approx. 35km by road
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
Potential Project Timeline and Next Steps
Goliath Gold Complex
Exploration,
Development,
Permitting
Exploration
Construction
Towards
Production
2020
Regional consolidation through acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project
Initiated Goldlund and Miller environmental baseline work
Updated resource and engineering work ongoing, including incorporation of Goldlund into new co-development economic study
Continued Goliath Provincial construction permits following completed Federal Approvals
Continued First Nations engagement
2021
2022
• PEA targeted for
• Advanced economic
completion in Q1
studies at Goliath Gold
Complex
Miller maiden resource to
be part of PEA
• Final engineering design
for both projects
Expansion and infill drilling
at Goldlund
•
Advance project
•
Continuation of Provincial
financing initiatives
construction permitting at
•
Continuation of Provincial
Goliath; initiation of
construction permitting at
expedited permitting at
Goldlund
Goldlund
•
Continued First Nations
Continue with regional
•
engagement
exploration initiatives
Evaluate project financing alternatives
IBA negotiations
2023+
Construction Decision at Goliath - H2 2023
Completion of permitting at Goldlund - Mid 2024
Future combined Goliath + Goldlund production - Mid 2025
Continued exploration and development of regional target to extend mine life at both projects
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
'Hub & Spoke' Model (Atlantic Gold Case Study)
Combined projects share attributes with Atlantic Gold's successful regional hub and spoke strategy
(Atlantic Gold was acquired by St. Barbara in 2019 for ~$800M)
Targeting district wide, multi-phase development growth
Atlantic Gold
Treasury Metals
195 km2 Land Package, Nova Scotia
330 km2 Land Package, Ontario
DEPOSIT
RESOURCES
DISTANCE TO HUB
DEPOSIT
RESOURCES
DISTANCE TO HUB
Initial Production Source (Hub)
Touquoy (63.5%)
M&I: 0.28 Moz Au
0 km
Goliath Open Pit
M&I: 0.57 Moz Au
0 km
Inf: 0.05 Moz Au
Inf: 0.02 Moz Au
Second Phase Production
Fifteen Mile
M&I: 0.68 Moz Au
57 km
Goliath
M&I: 0.62 Moz Au
0 km
Inf: 0.08 Moz Au
Underground
Inf: 0.20 Moz Au
Third Phase Production
Beaver Dam
M&I: 0.39 Moz Au
37 km
Goldlund Main
M&I: 0.81 Moz Au
25 km
Inf: 0.05 Moz Au
Open Pit
Inf: 0.88 Moz Au
Fourth Phase Production
Cochrane Hill
M&I: 0.61Moz Au
80 km
Miller Prospect
Maiden resource
35 km
Inf: 0.07Moz Au
target 2021
Regional Exploration Potential
45 km 'corridor' regional exploration targets
Multiple high-priority exploration targets along 65 km strike
Source: Historic public disclosure from Atlantic Gold Corporation prior to acquisition by St. Barbara Ltd.; data available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
Note: See slides that follow for further NI 43-101 resource details and disclosure for Goliath and Goldlund
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
SIOUX LOOKOUT
Goliath Gold Complex Exploration Potential
MILLER
Opportunities for additional discoveries
along 65km trend
GOLDLUND
DRYDEN
GOLIATH
The Wabigoon Greenstone Belt has Excellent Gold
Exploration Potential
Goliath Gold Deposit Resource
Au mineralization concentrated into high-grade shoots which are hosted within two parallel felsic zones (Main Zone and C Zone) striking E-W and steeply dipping ~70 degrees
Zones are open at depth and along strike, resource limited by extents of drilling on all sides
New resource estimate highlighted several new areas for growth and conversion; lack of drilling is constraint
Goldlund Gold Deposit Resource
Deposit hosted within a series of steeply dipping granodiorite sills intruding a belt of mafic volcanic rocks
Au associated with strong qz-carb alteration, qz-filled fracture sets and stockwork veining
Concentrations of veining occur intermittently at intevals of 200-300m across the strike of the deposit
65 km
320 km2
Strike length
~62 km
Total Combined
Property size
Unexplored
Strike
Claims staked following acquisition to make one contiguous land package
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
Goliath Deposit: Multiple Potential Open Pit Targets
Goliath: Existing Defined Resource Area
Additional targets for growth and conversion
Drilling to approx. 650 m depth, deposit remains open
Open on strike both east and west. Several potential extensions directly to east
Resource Expansion Potential
10 km of strike length of which only 1.5km is fully explored. Recent surface and soil testing programs have indicated significant targets along eastern strike for immediate follow up. Field programs and drilling is anticipated in 2021.
Nose Fold: Geophysical Anomaly
Several historic gold intersections
Geophysical and Geochemical indicators for targeting
Soil sampling program to indicate additional targets
Far East: Recently Discovered Zone
Fence of holes in 2013 showing large intervals of mineralized material
Immediate follow up required for hole TL12226 with Gold mineralization
14
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
Goldlund Deposit: Resource Expansion Potential Along 50km Strike
Significant exploration potential across the 50 km strike length of the property
Majority of exploration to date focused on the Main Zone (resource area) and Miller
Main Zones: Existing Defined Resource Area
7,293 metres of drilling completed to date in
2019-2020 work program, targeting resource extensions within and around the currently- defined resource area
Exploration program underway - drills turning
Miller Prospect: Regional Potential
Located 10 km northeast and along strike of existing resource
7,386 metres drilled (in 2018 and 2019) with mineralization outlined over a strike length of ~450 metres
Maiden resource to be released as part of PEA
Resource Expansion Potential
Targeting Main Zone, Miller Prospect and high potential areas along trend to the NE of the Goldlund property
Goldlund (Main Zone) NI 43-101 Resource*
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
Capital Markets
Overview
Attractive Opportunity for Investment in
Ontario's Next Gold Mine
Capital Markets Snapshot
TSX: TML | OTCQX: TSRMF | FSE: TRC1
Share Capitalization
Share Price
C$1.42/share
(January 7, 2021)
Shares Outstanding
112.6M shares
Market Capitalization
C$159.9M
Convertible Debentures
US$4.4M
(at C$0.96 due Nov. 2022)
Options
1.4M shares
Fully Diluted
140.7M shares
Warrants (weighted avg.
15M warrants
$1.52)
Warrants issued to First Mining
11.7M warrants
($1.50)
Cash Position
$7.5M(3)
(1)(2) As a result of Treasury's acquisition of Tamaka Gold Corporation. First Mining currently owns ~40% of Treasury's shares but has announced its intention to distribute
23.3 million TML shares and 11.7 million TML warrants (both post-consolidation) to First Mining shareholders within 12 months of closing of the transaction.
(3) As at last reporting date.
Ownership Summary
20.01%
3%
Management & Board
First Mining
Shareholders (1)
17%
Institutional
19.99%
40%
First Mining (2)
High Net Worth
And Retail
Analyst Coverage
Haywood Securities | Geordie Mark
PI Financial | Phil Ker
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
Compelling Relative Valuation
Opportunity for re-rating when compared to gold developer peer group
3.5
Measured & Indicated Resources (Moz)
3
2.5
2
1.5
1
0.5
0
Marathon Corvus
Integra
Treasury
Skeena
Ascot
Gold
Osisko Battle North
Standard
Mining
1000
800
600
400
200
0
Market Capitalization
Osisko
Skeena
Marathon
Ascot
Corvus
Gold
Battle North Integra
Treasury
Mining
Standard
Source: Company reports, filings and public disclosure; consensus P/NAV sourced from S&P Capital IQ
Note: Numbers as of January 6, 2021
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
Key Catalysts for 2021
Goliath Gold Complex PEA in Q1 2021
Exploration results from ongoing drill program in H1 2021 and throughout the year
2 drills running for the full year
IBA negotiations to be initiated in H1 2021
Provincial permitting to begin at Goliath once sufficient definition of project following trade-off studies
Project financing strategy Q4 2022
19
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
www.treasurymetals.com | TSX. TML
Appendices
Appendix A: Canadian Portfolio
WEEBIGEE-SANDY LAKE GOLD PROJECT (49.9%)
Goldeye Subsidiary
Located in NW Ontario
The Weebigee Project is in joint venture with G2 Goldfields. Drilling includes 0.5 m @ 536.4 g/t gold
m @ 23.1 g/t gold
1,2 m @ 70.3 g/t gold
m @ 17.4 g/t gold
GOLD ROCK
PROJECT
Goldeye Subsidiary
Located in NW Ontario
Located 38 km south of Dryden (Near Treasury's Goliath Gold Project). There are 3 known gold occurences in the Eastern
third of property discovered
by surface prospecting. Highly prospective for gold, but not extensively explored. Historical Au production in area.
PLATINEX INC. (CSE:PTX) EQUITY POSITION
Sale of Shining Tree
Project, Timmins
Located in NE Ontario
Sale of Shining Tree Project to create minority equity interest in Platinex.
LARA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT
Located in BC
Located in the southern region of Vancouver Island, near Chemainus, about 75
km north of Victoria, B.C.
Located in close proximity to Nystar's Myra Falls mine and mill.
Project hosts copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver deposit. Highly prospective region for targeting stratabound, high- grade volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, with emphasis on zinc in particular.
Independent NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate completed by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., effective date July 1, 2019.
Notes from Resource Estimate:
Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
The Mineral Resources were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.
The mined tonnage by historical underground drifts was not removed as the amount was insignificant to this Mineral Resource Estimate.
A gold price of US$1,275/oz and silver price of US$16.50/oz based on the June 30, 2019 three-year trailing average prices and an exchange rate of US$1.00=Cdn0.77 were utilized in the AuEq cut-off grade calculations of 0.40 g/t AuEq for Open Pit and 1.90 g/t AuEq for Underground Mineral Resources.
Open Pit mining costs were assumed at C$3.45/t for mineralized material, C$3.30/t for waste rock and C$2.00/t for overburden, while Underground mining costs were assumed at C$77.00/t, with process costs of C$18.15/t, G&A of C$2.86/t, and process recoveries of 95.5% for gold and 62.6% for silver.
The Au:Ag ratio used for AuEq was 1:112.17.
A bulk density model averaged 2.78 t/m3 for mineralized material.
Based on the technical report titled "Technical Report and Resource Estimation Update, Goldlund Gold Project, Sioux Lookout, Ontario" with an effective date of March 15, 2019, which was prepared for First Mining by WSP Canada Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101, and which is available under First Mining's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
The overall stripping ratio for the whittle pit is 4.71:1.
A base case cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t Au was used for this updated mineral resource estimate.
Resources are stated as contained within a conceptual pit shell using a metal price of US$1,350 per ounce of gold, mining costs of US$2.00 per tonne, processing plus G&A costs of US$15.40 per tonne, 93% recoveries and an average pit slope of 48 degrees.
Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves.
Mineral resource tonnage and contained metal have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate, and numbers may not add due to rounding.
Treasury Metals Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 08:13:02 UTC