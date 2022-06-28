Log in
    TML   CA8946478259

TREASURY METALS INC.

(TML)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  20:13 28/06/2022 BST
0.4000 CAD   +5.26%
10:37pTREASURY METALS : Report on Voting Results
PU
10:17pTREASURY METALS : June 28, 2022 Treasury Metals Announces Board Changes and Voting Results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
10:01pTreasury metals announces board changes and voting results from its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders
AQ
Treasury Metals : June 28, 2022 Treasury Metals Announces Board Changes and Voting Results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/28/2022 | 10:17pm BST
Treasury Metals Announces Board Changes and Voting Results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

June 28, 2022

TSX: TML OTCQX: TSRMF

TORONTO, June 28, 2022/CNW/ - Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX: TML) (OTCQX: TSRMF) ("Treasury Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

Board of Director Changes
The Company welcomes Margot Naudieand Paul McRaeas independent members of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), bringing extensive knowledge and experience to complement the capabilities of the Board;

Margot Naudie
Ms. Naudie has more than 25 years of capital markets experience with expertise as a Senior Portfolio Manager for North American and global natural resource portfolios. She has held senior roles at leading asset management firms including TD Asset Management, Marret Asset Management Inc. and CPP Investment Board. She was cited as a Brendan Wood TopGun Investment Mind (Platinum) for five consecutive years. Margot is an active and engaged independent Director on public and private company boards. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Economics from McGill University, an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder.

Paul McRae
Mr. McRae is a corporate director with a distinguished reputation in project and construction management in the mining industry for projects of all scales and complexities. His career spans more than 40 years and includes a track record of on time and on budget projects. Mr. McRae served as Project Manager on the highly successful De Beers Victor Project in Northern Canada, and he has held leadership roles with numerous other projects from concept, construction and into operation in Australia, Canada, USA, Spain, Chileand Portugal. Prior to retirement he served as Senior Vice-President Projects of Lundin Mining from 2012 to 2018 during which time he led the Eagle Mine in Michiganinto production. Mr McRae has served on the board of Southern Hemisphere Mining, Bluestone Resources and Filo Mining. He recently stepped down as a director of Lundin Goldwhere he chaired the Board Technical Committee for the last 7 years. Mr McRae is currently a director of Westhaven Gold.

Jeremy Wyeth, President and CEO of Treasury Metals, commented: "We are very happy to have Margot and Paul join our Board as we progress our project through to a construction decision. Their skill sets will complement those of the Board at a very important time for Treasury Metals."

As a part of the Company's Board Renewal process initiated last year, Marc Hendersonand Daniel Wiltondid not stand for re-election to the Board at the Meeting. The Board thanks Mr. Henderson and Mr. Wilton for their valuable contributions to Treasury Metals over the years.

The Board is pleased to announce that David Whittle, an independent member of the Board since August 2020, has been appointed Chair of the Board effective June 28, 2022, replacing William Fisher. Mr. Fisher will remain with Treasury Metals as a Director.

Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

A total of 70,003,871 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 50.71% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 2, 2022were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes Cast

Nominee

For

Withheld/Abstain

For

Withheld/Abstain

William Fisher

64,342,802

1,771,235

97.32

2.68

Jeremy Wyeth

64,345,555

1,768,482

97.33

2.67

Frazer Bourchier

65,022,884

1,091,153

98.35

1.65

Paul McRae

65,007,421

1,106,616

98.33

1.67

Margot Naudie

57,462,892

8,651,145

86.91

13.09

Christophe Vereecke

64,344,745

1,769,292

97.32

2.68

David Whittle

65,022,089

1,091,948

98.35

1.65

Flora Wood

65,023,587

1,090,450

98.35

1.65

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, RSM Canada LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed and the Board was authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Withheld/Abstain

For

Withheld/Abstain

64,054,600

5,949,269

91.50

8.50

The voting results will be available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada. The Company's Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits, is located in Northwestern Ontario. The Company also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Lara Polymetallic Project, Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. For further details about the Company, please visit www.treasurymetals.com.

SOURCE Treasury Metals Inc.

Contact

Jeremy Wyeth, President & CEO, T: +1 416 214 4654; Orin Baranowsky, CFO, T: +1 416 214 4654, Email: info@treasurymetals.com; Twitter @TreasuryMetals

Disclaimer

Treasury Metals Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 21:16:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
