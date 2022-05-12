Treasury Metals : Notice of Meeting

TREASURY METALS INC.

15 Toronto Street, Suite 401 Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5C 2E3

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Treasury Metals Inc. (the "Company") will be held in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/201650549on June 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) for the purpose of:

receiving the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditor's report thereon; reappointing RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; electing the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; conducting such other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The accompanying management information circular (the "Circular") provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and forms part of this notice. As a Shareholder, it is very important that you read the management information circular of the Company dated May 2, 2022 (the "Circular") and other Meeting materials carefully. They contain important information with respect to voting your Shares and attending and participating at the Meeting.

A Shareholder wishing to be represented by proxy at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof must deposit his or her duly executed form of proxy with the Company's transfer agent and registrar, Odyssey Trust Company, 67 Yonge Street, Suite 702, Toronto, Ontario Canada M5E 1J8 not later than 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on June 24, 2022, or, if the Meeting is adjourned, not later than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, preceding the time of such adjourned meeting. Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chair of the Meeting in his discretion, however, the Chair is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late proxy.

In order to: (i) proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (also known as "COVID-19"); (ii) mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders and other stakeholders; and (iii) ensure compliance with local laws and orders restricting the size of public gatherings in response to COVID-19, the Company will be convening and conducting a virtual Meeting (i.e., via live webcast). All Shareholders, regardless of geographic location and equity ownership, will have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting and engage with directors of the Company and management as well as other shareholders. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, participate and vote at the Meeting online at https://web.lumiagm.com/201650549. Beneficial shareholders (being shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend as a guest and view the webcast but not be able to participate or vote at the Meeting.

Shareholders who do not plan to attend the virtual Meeting should vote well in advance of the proxy deadline, using one of the methods detailed on the form of proxy or voting instruction form.

A shareholder who wishes to appoint a person other than the management nominees identified on the form of proxy or voting instruction form, to represent him, her or it at the Meeting may do so by inserting such person's name in the blank space provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form and following the instructions for submitting such form of proxy or voting instruction form. This must be completed prior to registering such proxyholder, which is an additional step to be completed once you have submitted your form of proxy or voting instruction form. If you wish that a person other than the management nominees identified on the form of proxy or voting instruction form attend and participate at the Meeting as your proxy and vote your Shares, including if you are a nonregistered shareholder and wish to appoint yourself as proxyholder to attend, participate and vote at the Meeting, you MUST register such proxyholder after having