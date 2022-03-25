Treasury Metals : Q4 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis

TREASURY METALS INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") reflects the assessment by management of the results and financial condition of Treasury Metals Inc. ("Treasury Metals" or the "Company") and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the notes thereto (the "Financial Statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation of the Financial Statements and this MD&A. The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This MD&A and the Financial Statements are available on SEDAR(www.sedar.com)under the Company's issuer profile and on the Company's website (www.treasurymetals.com). This MD&A has been prepared as of March 24, 2022. All dollar figures in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless stated otherwise.

References to CAD/CDN and US$ are to Canadian dollars and United States ("U.S.") dollars, respectively.

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS

Treasury Metals is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the district-scale Goliath, Goldlund and Miller projects. The Goliath Gold Complex benefits from access to first-rate infrastructure at its location spanning from the Dryden area to Sioux Lookout, northwestern Ontario, within the Kenora Mining Division. Treasury Metals is advancing the Goliath Gold Complex through the Canadian permitting process to begin mining production for an open-pit gold mine and subsequent underground operations to be developed in the latter years of mine life. The Company was granted Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 ("CEAA") approval for the Goliath Gold Project. Key programs during 2021 include diamond drilling and field exploration, updated engineering studies, and continuation of the permitting process towards the Company's stated goals of completing a feasibility study and mine permits on the Goliath Project.

The Company's issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol "TML" and also trade on OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "TSRMF". In addition, the Company has common share purchase warrants that trade on the TSX under the symbol "TML.WT" (see "Mineral Exploration Properties - Goldlund Gold Project"). The Company operates its corporate headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, and a Project Office at the Goliath Gold Project. The Goldlund Gold Project is operated from the Goliath Gold Project office, approximately 35 kilometres by road from Goldlund. Additional corporate information can be found on the Company's website at www.treasurymetals.com.

The Company requires equity capital and other financing to fund working capital and the development and exploration of its properties. The Company's ability to continue as an active mineral property developer and explorer is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing and to reach profitable levels of operation. There is no assurance that financing efforts will be successful or sufficient, or if the Company will attain profitable levels of operation in the future.

This MD&A contains "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risk factors set out in a cautionary note contained herein.

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

• On February 2, 2021, the Company announced the positive results from an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Goliath and Goldlund projects. The PEA indicated the case for the project supporting a 13-year mine life with average annual production of 102,000 ounces of gold for the first nine years, with a post-tax NPV of $328 million and IRR of 30.2%. Subsequently, on March

11, 2021, the Company filed on SEDAR the PEA technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Goliath Gold Complex", dated March 10, 2021 with an effective date of January 28, 2021 and led by independent consultants Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc.

• On March 10, 2021, the Company closed a $17.6 million financing through the issuance of 10.6 million non-flow-through and 6.8 million flow-through Special Warrants, the amendment of the convertible debt extending the maturity to June 30, 2023, and the partial assignment of the debt to Sprott Resource Lending.

• Effective April 1, 2021, Orin Baranowsky was appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

• Effective June 28, 2021, Jeremy Wyeth was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company and Rachel Pineault was appointed Vice-President, Human Resources and Community Engagement.

• On July 15, 2021, First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining") distributed 23.3 million Common Shares and 11.7 million Treasury Metals common share purchase warrants to its shareholders, retaining approximately 20 million Common Shares following the distribution. As per the agreement with First Mining, the Company listed the common share purchase warrants on the TSX under the symbol TML.WT. See "Mineral Exploration Properties - Goldlund Gold Project".

• On July 22, 2021, the Company announced results from 13 holes at the Goldlund Project that included 5.48 g/t Au over 25.9 metres and 2.94 g/t Au over 26.0 metres within the PEA resources zone and along strike.

• On August 12, 2021, the Company announced changes to the management team, including the additions of Steven Woolfenden as Vice-President, Environment and Regulatory Affairs and Eben Visser as Director, Projects effective September 7, 2021, and the appointment of Mark Wheeler as Director, Indigenous Affairs.

• On September 16, 2021, the Company announced that drilling from a 14-hole campaign at the Goldlund Project confirmed the presence of Ag mineralization in the PEA resource zone and along strike with significant intersections of Au as well.

• The Company announced on October 13, 2021 significant Au intersections at the Goliath Project of 870 g/t over 0.84 metres within a larger interval of 52.60 g/t over 15.0 metres in the PEA resource zone and along strike.

• On November 3, 2021, the Company announced additional drill results at Goldlund from 27 holes which included intersections of 66.56 g/t Au over 5.5 metres, 12.70 g/t Au over 4.6 metres and 7.07 g/t Au over 6.9 metres.

• On November 5, 2021, the Company closed a previously-announced financing (October 21, 2021) by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of $6.5 million through the issuance of 7.7 million flow-through shares of the Company at a price of $0.85 per flow-through share.

• On December 16, 2021, the Company released additional silver assay results from its ongoing drill program at Goldlund, including 5.8 metres grading 74.6 g/t Ag, 21.5 metres grading 4.6 g/t Ag and 36.0 metres grading 1.2 g/t Ag.

Subsequent to December 31, 2021:

• On February 2, 2022, the Company announced the 2022 exploration and development plans for Goliath and Goldlund and additional gold assay results, including 5.5 metres grading 9.55 g/t Au from Goliath and 6.8 metres grading 11.58 g/t Au at Goldlund.

• On February 11, 2022, the Company entered into a royalty agreement with an affiliate of Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott"), for a US$20 million royalty financing. These funds will be used to facilitate a decision on construction at the Goliath Gold Complex. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Sprott will receive a 2.2% net smelter return royalty from all minerals produced at the Goliath Gold Complex for the life of the project. The terms of the agreement provide among other things a buyback provision by the Company, a step-down royalty reduction upon achieving certain production targets, minimum payments to Sprott of US$500,000 on a quarterly basis, payable in cash or common shares, until the earlier of December 31, 2027, or achievement of commercial production and a participation right for further project financing to a maximum of US$40 million by Sprott. The transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The Company expects the transaction to close towards the end of March 2022.

• On February 17, 2022, the Company announced results from three exploration targets tested during the 2021 drill campaign at the Goliath Gold Complex, including the discovery of gold at the Ocelot target for the first time, and positive gold results in new drillholes at Far East and Fold Nose. Highlights included: o Far East hole TL21-568 with 6.95 g/t Au over 1.0 metre from 86.0 to 87.0 metres downhole and 0.51 g/t Au over 13.5 metres from 172.5 to 186.0 metres downhole; o Fold Nose hole TL21-578 with 0.54 g/t Au over 7.5 metres including 1.24 g/t Au over 1.5 metres from 170.0 to 177.5 metres downhole; o Fold Nose hole TL21-576 with 0.23 g/t Au over 28.0 metres from 100.0 to 128.0 metres downhole; and o Ocelot hole OC-21-003 with 0.92 g/t Au over 2.0 metres from 79.0 to 81.0 metres downhole on a new target identified by the Treasury Metals Geology team.

• On March 16, 2022, the Company announced results at the Caracal target, an additional exploration discovery made as part of the 2021 exploration drill program, reporting positive gold results in new drillholes. Highlights included: o Caracal hole CC-21-006 with 1.04 g/t Au over 28.4 metres from 87.6 to 116.0 metres downhole; including 2.70 g/t Au over 7.0 metres, which includes 4.44 g/t Au over 1.0 metre and 9.14 g/t Au over 1.0 metre; and 7.12 g/t Au over 1.0 metre; and o CC-21-009 intersected 0.48 g/t Au over 7.0 metres from 91.0 to 98.0 metres downhole; including 1.74 g/t Au over 1.0 metre; and also intersected 3.84 g/t Au over 1.0 metre from 111.0 to 112.0 metres downhole.



OUTLOOK

Following the acquisition of Tamaka Gold Corporation from First Mining., the fundamental business objective of the Company has expanded to incorporate the advancement of the Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller projects, to a construction decision. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company advanced and completed the PEA for the Goliath Gold Complex that included the newly-released initial mineral resource and mine plan on the Miller Project located within the Goldlund property area (see "Mineral Exploration Properties - Technical Reports - Preliminary Economic Assessment (March 2021)). Following the release of the PEA, the Company put contracts out to bid for the completion of pre-feasibility level study work as recommended within the PEA. Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. was selected as the overall pre-feasibility study ("PFS") lead, with SRK Consulting (Canada) assisting in the areas of resource estimation and mine design and with SLR Consulting appointed to oversee tailings storage design and geotechnical investigations. Engineering study work is currently advancing towards a PFS-level goal with several trade-off studies, metallurgical test work and geotechnical investigations in progress. The Company intends to continue to advance this study, including several supporting works that will position the business for long-term success.

In addition, the Company has planned an exploration program that will evaluate certain attractive near-mine targets, including the Miller Project, a potential satellite deposit that is located to the northeast of the Main Zone of the Goldlund Gold Project.

On August 19, 2019, the Federal Minister of the Environment and Climate Change issued a positive decision statement for the proposed Goliath Gold Project pursuant to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 review process. The Company is now proceeding with provincial and federal approval processes required to be obtained prior to the commencement of construction and operation of the Goliath Gold Project. At the Goldlund Gold Project, collection of environmental baseline work will be ongoing throughout 2022 with the objective to use this data to support permitting activities. Treasury Metals will continue engagement with local First Nations, Métis, and community groups throughout each phase of the development of the projects.

Since early 2020, the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19", has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses globally resulting in an economic slowdown. Global equity markets have experienced significant volatility and weakness. Governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown currently, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments and the impact on the financial results and condition of the Company and its operating subsidiaries in future periods. By undertaking a thorough review of operating expenses and the scheduling of some expenditures, the Company is focused on prudently managing the Company's financial resources and planned activities pending a resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MINERAL EXPLORATION PROPERTIES

Goliath Gold Project

The Goliath Gold Project is in the Kenora Mining Division in northwestern Ontario, about 20 kilometres east of the City of Dryden and 325 kilometres northwest of the port city Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The Goliath Gold Project, which is within the greater Goliath Gold Complex, consists of approximately 7,601 hectares (18,782 acres) and covers portions of Hartman, Zealand, Echo and Pickerel townships. Goliath is comprised of two historic properties that consists of: the larger Thunder Lake Property, purchased from Teck Resources and Corona Gold Corp.; and the Goliath Property, transferred to the Company from Laramide Resources Ltd. The Goliath Gold Project has been expanded from its original size through the staking of mining claims, land purchases and option agreements. The Project is held 100% by the Company, subject to certain underlying royalties and payment obligations on certain patented land parcels, totalling approximately $105,000 per year. Recently, the Company has staked claims that connect to the Goldlund property to form one contiguous land package.

Goldlund Gold Project

On August 7, 2020, the Company closed a definitive share purchase agreement (the "Goldlund Acquisition") with First Mining pursuant to which Treasury Metals acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tamaka Gold Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Mining that owned a 100% interest in the Goldlund Gold Project ("Goldlund"). Goldlund included the past producing Goldlund Gold Mine, located adjacent to the Goliath Gold Project.

The $91,016,596 purchase price of the transaction was determined as per the fair value of the financial instruments and other non-financial assets and liabilities provided by the Company. In exchange for all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tamaka, First Mining received from the Company: 43,333,333 common shares and 11,666,666 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.50 for a period of 36 months; a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty ("Goldlund Royalty") with the option for the Company to buy-back 0.5% of the Goldlund Royalty for $5.0 million; and a milestone cash payment of