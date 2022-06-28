Treasury Metals : Report on Voting Results

TREASURY METALS INC.

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102: Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following are the results of voting on the matters submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Treasury Metals Inc. (the "Company") held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's 2022 Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld/Abstain For Withheld/Abstain William Fisher 64,342,802 1,771,235 97.32 2.68 Jeremy Wyeth 64,345,555 1,768,482 97.33 2.67 Frazer Bourchier 65,022,884 1,091,153 98.35 1.65 Paul McRae 65,007,421 1,106,616 98.33 1.67 Margot Naudie 57,462,892 8,651,145 86.91 13.09 Christophe Vereecke 64,344,745 1,769,292 97.32 2.68 David Whittle 65,022,089 1,091,948 98.35 1.65 Flora Wood 65,023,587 1,090,450 98.35 1.65

Appointment of Auditor

At the Meeting, RSM Canada LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the Board was authorized to fix their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld/Abstain For Withheld/Abstain 64,054,600 5,949,269 91.50 8.50

Date: June 28, 2022

TREASURY METALS INC.

(signed) Orin Baranowsky

Orin Baranowsky

Chief Financial Officer