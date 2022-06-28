Treasury Metals : Report on Voting Results

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102: Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following are the results of voting on the matters submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Treasury Metals Inc. (the "Company") held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting").
Election of Directors
At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's 2022 Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:
Number of Shares
Percentage of Votes Cast
Nominee
For
Withheld/Abstain
For
Withheld/Abstain
William Fisher
64,342,802
1,771,235
97.32
2.68
Jeremy Wyeth
64,345,555
1,768,482
97.33
2.67
Frazer Bourchier
65,022,884
1,091,153
98.35
1.65
Paul McRae
65,007,421
1,106,616
98.33
1.67
Margot Naudie
57,462,892
8,651,145
86.91
13.09
Christophe Vereecke
64,344,745
1,769,292
97.32
2.68
David Whittle
65,022,089
1,091,948
98.35
1.65
Flora Wood
65,023,587
1,090,450
98.35
1.65
Appointment of Auditor
At the Meeting, RSM Canada LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the Board was authorized to fix their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:
