TREASURY METALS INC.

Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:13 2022-06-28 pm EDT
0.4000 CAD   +5.26%
Treasury Metals : Report on Voting Results

06/28/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
TREASURY METALS INC.

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102: Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following are the results of voting on the matters submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Treasury Metals Inc. (the "Company") held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's 2022 Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes Cast

Nominee

For

Withheld/Abstain

For

Withheld/Abstain

William Fisher

64,342,802

1,771,235

97.32

2.68

Jeremy Wyeth

64,345,555

1,768,482

97.33

2.67

Frazer Bourchier

65,022,884

1,091,153

98.35

1.65

Paul McRae

65,007,421

1,106,616

98.33

1.67

Margot Naudie

57,462,892

8,651,145

86.91

13.09

Christophe Vereecke

64,344,745

1,769,292

97.32

2.68

David Whittle

65,022,089

1,091,948

98.35

1.65

Flora Wood

65,023,587

1,090,450

98.35

1.65

Appointment of Auditor

At the Meeting, RSM Canada LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the Board was authorized to fix their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Withheld/Abstain

For

Withheld/Abstain

64,054,600

5,949,269

91.50

8.50

Date: June 28, 2022

TREASURY METALS INC.

(signed) Orin Baranowsky

Orin Baranowsky

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Treasury Metals Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 21:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
