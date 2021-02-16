Log in
Treasury Wine Estates : 2021 Interim Results Investor and Analyst Presentation

02/16/2021 | 04:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17 February 2021

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2021 Interim Results Investor and Analyst Presentation

Enclosed are the presentation materials for the investor and analyst webcast and conference call to be hosted by Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) commencing at 11:00am (AEDT) on 17 February 2021. Links to register for the conference are provided in the 2021 Interim Results Announcement also lodged with the ASX today.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 15.5, TWE confirms that this document has been authorised for lodgment by the Chairman of the Board.

Contacts:

Media

Investors

Melissa O'Neill

Bijan Taghian

Tel: +61 3 8533 3923

Tel: +61 3 8533 3568

Mob: +61 467 555 175

Mob: +61 433 173 664

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

ABN 24 004 373 862

LEVEL 8, 161 COLLINS STREET

MELBOURNE VIC 3000 AUSTRALIA

WWW.TWEGLOBAL.COM

Tim Ford Chief Executive Officer

Tim Ford

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Ben Dollard President, Americas

Matt Young

Chief Financial Officer

Tom King

Managing Director, Asia

Peter Neilson

Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand

Michelle Brampton Managing Director, EMEA

Disclaimer

Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 21:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 510 M 1 949 M 1 949 M
Net income 2021 249 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2021 1 527 M 1 186 M 1 186 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 7 141 M 5 544 M 5 544 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,37 AUD
Last Close Price 9,90 AUD
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tim Ford Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Matthew Young Chief Financial Officer
Paul Ashley Rayner Chairman
Warwick Lynton Every-Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Garry Arthur Hounsell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED5.32%5 701
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-4.34%1 225
C&C GROUP PLC7.91%1 057
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-6.58%1 024
LAURENT-PERRIER0.00%539
ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.13.94%212
