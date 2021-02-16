Treasury Wine Estates : 2021 Interim Results Investor and Analyst Presentation

17 February 2021

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2021 Interim Results Investor and Analyst Presentation

Enclosed are the presentation materials for the investor and analyst webcast and conference call to be hosted by Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) commencing at 11:00am (AEDT) on 17 February 2021. Links to register for the conference are provided in the 2021 Interim Results Announcement also lodged with the ASX today.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 15.5, TWE confirms that this document has been authorised for lodgment by the Chairman of the Board.

Contacts:

Media Investors Melissa O'Neill Bijan Taghian Tel: +61 3 8533 3923 Tel: +61 3 8533 3568 Mob: +61 467 555 175 Mob: +61 433 173 664

Tim Ford Chief Executive Officer

Tim Ford

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Ben Dollard President, Americas

Matt Young

Chief Financial Officer

Tom King

Managing Director, Asia

Peter Neilson

Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand

Michelle Brampton Managing Director, EMEA

