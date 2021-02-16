Treasury Wine Estates : 2021 Interim Results Investor and Analyst Presentation

17 February 2021
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
2021 Interim Results Investor and Analyst Presentation
Enclosed are the presentation materials for the investor and analyst webcast and conference call to be hosted by Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) commencing at 11:00am (AEDT) on 17 February 2021. Links to register for the conference are provided in the 2021 Interim Results Announcement also lodged with the ASX today.
For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 15.5, TWE confirms that this document has been authorised for lodgment by the Chairman of the Board.
Contacts:
Media
Investors
Melissa O'Neill
Bijan Taghian
Tel: +61 3 8533 3923
Tel: +61 3 8533 3568
Mob: +61 467 555 175
Mob: +61 433 173 664
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
ABN 24 004 373 862
LEVEL 8, 161 COLLINS STREET
MELBOURNE VIC 3000 AUSTRALIA
WWW.TWEGLOBAL.COM
Tim Ford Chief Executive Officer
Tim Ford
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Ben Dollard President, Americas
Matt Young
Chief Financial Officer
Tom King
Managing Director, Asia
Peter Neilson
Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand
Michelle Brampton Managing Director, EMEA
