TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

(TWE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/14
9.39 AUD   -0.32%
Treasury Wine Estates : ASX Appendix 3G

12/14/2020 | 05:37pm EST
15 December 2020

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via: Online Lodgement

Notification of issue of equity securities

Attached is an Appendix 3G Notification of issue of equity securities, with respect to deferred share rights granted under the Company's Mid Term Incentive Plan.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 15.5, Treasury Wine Estates Limited confirms that this document has been authorised for release to the market by the Chairman of the Board.

Yours sincerely

Kirsten Gray

Chief Corporate Services Officer and Company Secretary

T R E A S U R Y W I N E E S T A T E S L I M I T E D

A B N 2 4 0 0 4 3 7 3 8 6 2

L E V E L 8 , 1 6 1 C O L L I N S S T R E E T

M E L B O U R N E V I C 3 0 0 0 A U S T R A L I A

W W W . T W E G L O B A L . C O M

+Rule 3.10.3A, 3.10.3B, 3.10.3C

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity

+securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are issuing a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Treasury Wine Estates Limited

We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,

conversion or payment up of the following unquoted

+securities.

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 24 004 373 862

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

TWE

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

N/A

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

15 December 2020

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities the subject of this

+Securities issued as a result of options

notification are:

being exercised or other +convertible

Select whichever item is applicable.

+securities being converted and that are

If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of

not to be quoted on ASX

securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G

Partly paid +securities that have been

for each type of issue.

fully paid up and that are not to be

quoted on ASX

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not being

immediately quoted on ASX

Other [please specify]

If you have selected 'other' please provide the

circumstances of the issue here:

2.2a.1

Please state the number and type of

N/A

options that were exercised or other

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code if

available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued as a result of options being

exercised or other convertible securities being

converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2a.2

And the date the options were exercised or

N/A

other +convertible securities were

converted:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued as a result of options being

exercised or other convertible securities being

converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the options was exercised or

convertible securities was converted.

2.2b.1

Please state the number and type of partly

N/A

paid +securities that were fully paid up

(including their ASX security code if

available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that

are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2b.2

And the date the +securities were fully paid

N/A

up:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that

are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

2,837 deferred share rights (TWE) granted

+securities (including their ASX security

under the TWE Mid Term Incentive Plan

code) issued under an +employee

(MTIP)

incentive scheme that are not being

immediately quoted on ASX

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.2

*Please attach a document or provide

Each deferred share right granted under the

details of a URL link for a document lodged

MTIP is a right to receive one fully paid

with ASX detailing the terms of the

ordinary share in Treasury Wine Estates

+employee incentive scheme or a

Limited on vesting of the deferred share

summary of the terms.

right, subject to meeting certain

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

performance conditions and ongoing

"securities issued under an employee incentive

employment with TWE.

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

Deferred share rights are granted to

employees for the purposes of attracting,

retaining and motivating key employees

within the Group.

For further details regarding the MTIP, refer

to the 2020 Remuneration Report available

at https://www.tweglobal.com/investors

2.2c.3

*Are any of these +securities being issued

No

to +key management personnel (KMP) or

an +associate

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.3.a

*Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are

not being immediately quoted on ASX" and your response to Q2.2c.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table

below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the

KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP,

insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder".

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

N/A

N/A

N/A

2.2d.1

*The purpose(s) for which the entity is

To raise additional working capital

issuing the +securities is:

To fund the retirement of debt

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

"Other".

You may select one or more of the items in the list.

[provide details below]

To pay for services rendered

[provide details below]

Other [provide details below]

Additional details:

Disclaimer

Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:36:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
