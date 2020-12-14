Treasury Wine Estates : ASX Appendix 3G

This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 3G

2.2c.1 Please state the number and type of 2,837 deferred share rights (TWE) granted

+securities (including their ASX security under the TWE Mid Term Incentive Plan

code) issued under an +employee (MTIP)

incentive scheme that are not being

immediately quoted on ASX

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.2 *Please attach a document or provide Each deferred share right granted under the

details of a URL link for a document lodged MTIP is a right to receive one fully paid

with ASX detailing the terms of the ordinary share in Treasury Wine Estates

+employee incentive scheme or a Limited on vesting of the deferred share

summary of the terms. right, subject to meeting certain

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is performance conditions and ongoing

"securities issued under an employee incentive employment with TWE.

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

Deferred share rights are granted to

employees for the purposes of attracting,

retaining and motivating key employees

within the Group.

For further details regarding the MTIP, refer

to the 2020 Remuneration Report available

2.2c.3 *Are any of these +securities being issued No

to +key management personnel (KMP) or

an +associate

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.3.a *Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are

not being immediately quoted on ASX" and your response to Q2.2c.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table

below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the

KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP,

insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder".

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities

N/A N/A N/A

