Treasury Wine Estates : Australia's Treasury Wine dismisses report of plans for a three-way demerger

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates, in
response to a media report, said on Monday it is not currently
considering a demerger of any of its businesses.
The world's largest listed winemaker was responding to a
report by The Australian
by The Australian that said it was considering splitting its
global operations into three separate businesses.
In November, the company put on hold the planned spinoff of
its prized Penfolds label as China was set to impose hefty
tariffs of as much as 212% that have battered the winemaker in
its biggest market.
Australian exports to mainland China plunged in November and
December, largely due to the tariffs, leading to a 14% drop in
2020 exports to A$1.01 billion ($774.06 million) and a 29% slide
in volumes.
Treasury Wine affirmed that the Penfolds demerger remains on
pause, adding that it continues "assessing internal operating
models to deliver long term value through a separate focus
across its brand portfolios."
($1 = 1.3048 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft)