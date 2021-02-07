Log in
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

(TWE)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Treasury Wine Estates : Australia's Treasury Wine dismisses report of plans for a three-way demerger

02/07/2021 | 05:03pm EST
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates, in response to a media report, said on Monday it is not currently considering a demerger of any of its businesses.

The world's largest listed winemaker was responding to a report https://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/companies/treasury-wine-estates-eyes-new-demerger/news-story/53adafb62f9cbad0e6c8ea148ec22363 by The Australian that said it was considering splitting its global operations into three separate businesses.

In November, the company put on hold the planned spinoff of its prized Penfolds label as China was set to impose hefty tariffs of as much as 212% that have battered the winemaker in its biggest market.

Australian exports to mainland China plunged in November and December, largely due to the tariffs, leading to a 14% drop in 2020 exports to A$1.01 billion ($774.06 million) and a 29% slide in volumes.

Treasury Wine affirmed that the Penfolds demerger remains on pause, adding that it continues "assessing internal operating models to deliver long term value through a separate focus across its brand portfolios."

($1 = 1.3048 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 510 M 1 926 M 1 926 M
Net income 2021 249 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2021 1 529 M 1 173 M 1 173 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 7 192 M 5 505 M 5 518 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Treasury Wine Estates Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,37 AUD
Last Close Price 9,97 AUD
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tim Ford Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Matthew Young Chief Financial Officer
Paul Ashley Rayner Chairman
Warwick Lynton Every-Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Garry Arthur Hounsell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED6.06%5 505
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-4.04%1 200
C&C GROUP PLC12.09%1 083
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-5.26%1 048
LAURENT-PERRIER1.33%541
ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.16.83%215
