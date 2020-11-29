Treasury Wine Estates : Australia's Treasury Wine to divert China wine over tariffs, shares tumble

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates
Ltd said on Monday it would divert hundreds of
thousands of cases of China-bound wine to other countries to
avoid hefty tariffs, battering its shares as it acknowledged its
future in its biggest market was unclear.
After Beijing imposed a 169.3% mark-up as part of an
industry-wide anti-dumping investigation, the world's largest
listed winemaker said it would redirect sales of its prized
Penfolds label to the U.S., Europe, elsewhere in Asia and
domestically.
The move shows a star of Australian consumer exports to
China rewriting its strategy almost overnight as a 5-year-old
free trade agreement between the countries - which had
eliminated wine tariffs - gives way to strained diplomatic
relations.
"We are moving on with a plan ... to build the markets
outside of China, and that's what we'll continue to do," said
Treasury CEO Tim Ford, who started in the role in July. "A
strategy of hope's not a very good strategy."
Some of the wine to be redirected was already in port in
Shanghai, Ford added. A quarter of the company's upper-range
Penfolds wine would be affected by the about-face, added the
company, which makes about a third of its profit in China.
Treasury shares fell as much as 12% in early trade on
Monday, against a slightly weaker broader market. The
stock is down a third since China announced the anti-dumping
investigation in August.
"China ... has been a cornerstone market for TWE in growing
sales in its top end wines. And the loss of China as a market is
expected to be a setback," said Bank of America analyst David
Errington in a client note.
Treasury will most likely divert about 1.5 million cases a
year from China to other markets by 2023, and China's earnings
contribution to the company would almost halve by then,
Errington added.
The shake-up adds to the challenge already facing Treasury
in the U.S., where Australian winemakers have struggled for
years with a perception low quality, plus competition from
Europe, South America and non-wine alcoholic drink categories
such as whisky.
Ford, the Treasury CEO, said Chinese demand had helped raise
the Penfolds price, but "as we've now built the brand with those
price levels around the globe, now the consumers are willing to
pay that (and) we are not going to discount price to move
volume".
The Australian government said it may appeal the Chinese
tariff at the World Trade Organization, and Trade Minister Simon
Birmingham predicted a "hellishly tough time for Australia's
winemakers" until it was resolved.
A China Daily editorial at the weekend said the tariffs
"should not be wrongly interpreted as a sign of a trade war",
but that Canberra needed to do more to repair ties with Beijing.
Ford said in a statement that Treasury would cooperate with
the China investigation but "we call for strong leadership from
governments to find a pathway forward".
