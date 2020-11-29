Treasury Wine Estates : MOFCOM Provisional Measure

30 November 2020 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Provisional measure to be implemented on Australian wine

imports into China

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) today announced it will implement a series of plans to reduce the impact of the provisional anti-dumping measure (Provisional Measure) on imports of certain categories of wine from Australia into China, as announced by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on 27 November 2020.

The Provisional Measure states that, commencing from 28 November 2020, a deposit at a rate of 169.3% will be applied to the imported value of TWE's wine in containers of two-litres or less. The Provisional Measure can remain in place until 28 August 2021 at the latest. The final determination of the anti-dumping investigation will determine if the measure will be maintained, adjusted or removed. TWE will continue to engage respectfully with MOFCOM as part of the investigation, which is continuing.

TWE expects that while the Provisional Measure announced remains in place, demand for its portfolio in China will be extremely limited.

Since the commencement of the investigation, TWE has continued to develop a detailed response plan, which will commence immediately. Benefits are likely to be limited in F21, but will progressively reach their full potential over a two to three-year period. TWE will update investors on the progress of these plans, and expected timeline, at the 1H21 financial results announcement. These initiatives aim to reduce the impact on earnings and maintain the long- term diversification and strength of TWE's business model and brands.

The plans include, but are not limited to, the following:

Driving incremental growth across TWE's global priority markets:

Reallocation of Penfolds Bin and Icon range from China - which represent 25% of TWE's annual global Penfolds allocation volumes - to other key luxury growth markets where there is unsatisfied demand, including Asian markets outside of China, Australia, the US, and Europe; Accelerated investment in sales and marketing resource and capability across these other luxury growth markets to drive incremental demand and expand the distribution footprint of Penfolds; and



