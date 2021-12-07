Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Treasury Wine Estates Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWE   AU000000TWE9

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

(TWE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Treasury Wine Estates : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TWE

12/07/2021 | 04:42pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 08, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

TWEAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

905,176

01/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

24004373862

1.3

ASX issuer code

TWE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

TWEAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

240,171

Tim Ford

Mr Timothy Monte Ford

97,989

Matt Young

Matthew John Young

92,637

Stuart Boxer

Stuart Boxer

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Each performance right granted under the F22 LTIP is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in Treasury Wine Estates Limited on vesting of the performance right, subject to meeting certain performance conditions and ongoing employment with TWE. Performance rights are granted to employees for the purposes of attracting, retaining and motivating key employees within the Group.

For further details regarding the F22 LTIP refer to the 2021 Remuneration Report, contained in the 2021 Annual Report available at https://www.tweglobal.com/investors

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

905,176

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
