Treasury Wine Estates : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TWE

ASX +security code and description

TWEAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 240,171 Tim Ford Mr Timothy Monte Ford 97,989 Matt Young Matthew John Young 92,637 Stuart Boxer Stuart Boxer

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Each performance right granted under the F22 LTIP is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in Treasury Wine Estates Limited on vesting of the performance right, subject to meeting certain performance conditions and ongoing employment with TWE. Performance rights are granted to employees for the purposes of attracting, retaining and motivating key employees within the Group.

For further details regarding the F22 LTIP refer to the 2021 Remuneration Report, contained in the 2021 Annual Report available at https://www.tweglobal.com/investors

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification