Treasury Wine Estates : TWE 2020 AGM Addresses and Q1 Trading Update

5 November 2020 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

TWE 2020 AGM Addresses and Q1 Trading Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) will today address shareholders at its Annual General Meeting to be held online, commencing at 10:00am Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

Attached is a copy of the address to be delivered by the Chairman, Paul Rayner and the address to be delivered by the Chief Executive Officer, Tim Ford, along with the accompanying presentation materials.

The attached materials provide shareholders with information regarding F21 first quarter trading, and an update on key strategic priorities.

A live webcast of the Annual General Meeting can be viewed at www.tweglobal.com. An archive of proceedings will also be available from the website.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 15.5, TWE confirms that this document has been authorised for release to the market by the Board.

Contacts / Further information: Media Investors Melissa O'Neill Bijan Taghian Tel: +61 3 8533 3923 Tel: +61 3 8533 3568 Mob: +61 467 555 175 Mob: +61 433 173 664

T R E A S U R Y W I N E E S T A T E S L I M I T E D

A B N 2 4 0 0 4 3 7 3 8 6 2

L E V E L 8 , 1 6 1 C O L L I N S S T R E E T

M E L B O U R N E V I C 3 0 0 0 A U S T R A L I A

W W W . T W E G L O B A L . C O M