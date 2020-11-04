Log in
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

(TWE)
Treasury Wine Estates : TWE 2020 AGM Addresses and Q1 Trading Update

11/04/2020 | 05:36pm EST

5 November 2020

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

TWE 2020 AGM Addresses and Q1 Trading Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) will today address shareholders at its Annual General Meeting to be held online, commencing at 10:00am Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

Attached is a copy of the address to be delivered by the Chairman, Paul Rayner and the address to be delivered by the Chief Executive Officer, Tim Ford, along with the accompanying presentation materials.

The attached materials provide shareholders with information regarding F21 first quarter trading, and an update on key strategic priorities.

A live webcast of the Annual General Meeting can be viewed at www.tweglobal.com. An archive of proceedings will also be available from the website.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 15.5, TWE confirms that this document has been authorised for release to the market by the Board.

Contacts / Further information:

Media

Investors

Melissa O'Neill

Bijan Taghian

Tel: +61 3 8533 3923

Tel: +61 3 8533 3568

Mob: +61 467 555 175

Mob: +61 433 173 664

T R E A S U R Y W I N E E S T A T E S L I M I T E D

A B N 2 4 0 0 4 3 7 3 8 6 2

L E V E L 8 , 1 6 1 C O L L I N S S T R E E T

M E L B O U R N E V I C 3 0 0 0 A U S T R A L I A

W W W . T W E G L O B A L . C O M

F20 Performance Highlights1,2,3,4

Resilient performance through challenging trading conditions

NSR

EBITS

$2.65bn

(6.4)%

$533.5m

(21.7)%

NSR per case

EBITS margin

$81.9

2.6%

20.1%

(4.0)ppts

Cash conversion

ROCE

94.7%

16.3ppts

10.6%

(3.3)ppts

Net debt / EBITDAS

Full year dividend

2.2x

0.4x

28.0cps

(26.3)%

NPAT

$315.8m (25.3)%

EPS

43.9cps (25.5)%

Luxury and masstige

contribution to

global NSR

71% 2.0ppts

  1. Financial information in this report is based on audited financial statements. Non-IFRS measures will not be subject to audit or review, and are used internally by Management to assess the operational performance of the business and make decisions on the allocation of resources
  2. All figures and calculations are subject to rounding; prior year comparatives have been restated for the application of AASB16 Leases and AASB112 Income taxes
  3. Result Headlines metrics disclosed on a reported currency basis
  4. Before material items and SGARA

P A G E 1

Q1 Performance Update

Asia

  • TWE saw progressive recovery in demand throughout the Asia region in Q1, with depletions up 14%
  • In China, positive momentum continued through the mid-Autumn festival and Golden Week holiday period
  • Consumption normalizing in key South-EastAsia markets, while on-premise and travel retail channels remain impacted

Australia & New Zealand

  • Above $10 price points driving retail market growth; TWE's masstige portfolio growing ahead of the market in Australia, up 21% in Q12
  • On-premiseand cellar door outlets resuming normal operations ex-Victoria

Americas

  • TWE's Focus 9 brands continues to outperform the market in retail channels, growing 32% in Q11
  • On-premiseand cellar door outlets reopening progressively
  • Some minor property damage and cellar door trade impacts from California wildfires
  • Smaller vintage to support rebalancing of industry oversupply; TWE's 2020 intake to be down on prior year

Europe, Middle East & Africa

  • Demand through retail channels remains strong,
    TWE's portfolio grew 17% in the UK through Q13
  • Channel closures continue to impact on-premise, travel retail and Middle East & Africa business
  1. IRI Market Advantage, Multi-Liquor Outlet + Convenience, value growth, 13 weeks ending 4 October 2020
  2. Aztec sales value data, bottle and canned wine only. Australia liquor weighted, quarter ending 27 September 2020
  3. Neilsen Scantrack, Total market, value growth, 13 weeks ending 3 October 2020

Update on key priorities

Delivering the future state US wine business

  • Future state premium wine business will have broadly half the volume, similar level of earnings and progression towards the 25% EBITS margin ambition for the Americas region

-

-

New sales and operating model in place, with progressive reduction of lower margin commercial tier brands in progress

Continuing to progress on a range of alternatives for the potential divestiture of selected brands and assets

Accelerating separate focus across the portfolio

  • Long-termvalue creation expected from a separate focus for Penfolds and TWE's other premium brands

-

-

TWE is currently prioritising focus on trading performance, delivering structural changes in the US and responding to the China Ministry of Commerce investigation

Work in relation to the potential demerger of Penfolds has been paused, and TWE is assessing internal operating model opportunities to deliver long-term value through a separate focus across its brand portfolios

P A G E 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 22:35:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
