Treasury Wine Estates : Australia's Treasury Wine signs licensing deal for U.S. brands

March 10 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates Ltd said
on Wednesday U.S.-based Wine Group will sell several of the
Australian company's brands that are made in the United States.
The agreement comes as Treasury Wine, the world's largest
listed winemaker, plans to overhaul its business as it reels
from the impact of steep Chinese tariffs on Australian wine.
China last year imposed anti-dumping tariffs on Australian
wine, citing grievances about foreign investment, national
security and human rights policy, after Australia led calls for
an international inquiry into the coronavirus.
Wine Group, owner of the Franzia and Cupcake Vineyards
brands, will source and sell Treasury Wine's Beringer Main &
Vine, Beringer Founders' Estate, Coastal Estates and Meridian
brands in the Americas.
For the six months to Dec. 31, the brands contributed A$92
million ($71 million) of Treasury Wine's net sales revenue and
A$13.5 million of gross profit.
The company said the agreement will generate proceeds of
about A$100 million.
Treasury Wine said Beringer remains a core brand within its
portfolio and it would not dispose the brand as part of this
deal or any future transaction.
The company's shares jumped earlier this week after a report
that it had been approached for a takeover by French spirits
maker Pernod Ricard or a U.S. private equity firm.
