Treasury Wine Estates : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Australia's Treasury Wine sees better 2H earnings despite China impact

SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates on
Thursday announced a market-beating full-year operating profit
forecast, as the world's largest listed winemaker weathers the
impact of steep Chinese tariffs on Australian wine.
The company said it expects earnings before interest, tax,
SGARA and material items (EBITS) of A$495 million to A$515
million ($382.64 million to $398.10 million) for 2021, down from
A$533.5 million a year earlier.
If achieved, operating earnings for the second half of
fiscal 2021 would top interim earnings - an improvement from
what the company had flagged in February.
The range was also ahead of market expectations, Goldman
Sachs analysts said, and shares rose 3.5% in a subdued broader
market.
In an update on Thursday, Treasury said it was targeting
"high single-digit average" earnings growth over the long term.
"We are now very focused on positioning our business for the
next phase of its growth journey." Chief executive Tim Ford told
investors.
Treasury has had a difficult 18 months as the COVID-19
pandemic halted consumption of premium wines in restaurants,
while the Chinese market has been effectively closed to
Australian wine due to high tariffs imposed by Beijing.
The tariffs come amid worsening diplomatic relations between
China and Australia and follow an industry-wide anti-dumping
investigation launched by Beijing last year to examine any
damage to the domestic wine industry from Australian wine
imports.
In response, Treasury is trying to re-direct sales of its
prized Penfolds label to the U.S., Europe, elsewhere in Asia and
domestically.
After a 43% slump in first-half net profit and a cut in
interim dividends by a quarter in February, Treasury announced
it would split its business in brand-led divisions to target
global growth.
On Thursday, it said its Penfolds unit was targeting EBITS
margins of 40%-to-50%, from 47% in fiscal 2020, while its
"ambition" was to achieve EBIT margins in the "high-teens" in
its premium brands unit, from 9% in fiscal 2020; and 25% in its
Americas unit, more than double the 2020 margin of 12%.
The disclosure "provides confidence in the outlook during a
period of ongoing change in the company," Goldman Sachs analysts
said in a note to clients.
"Long term guidance will provide comfort to existing longer
term forecasts ... (and) new divisional disclosure are a good
addition to transparency, although 1H21 metrics were not
provided."
Treasury also outlined a commitment to operate on 100%
renewable electricity by 2024, and to have "net zero" carbon
emissions by 2030.
($1 = 1.2937 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Paulina Duran and Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)