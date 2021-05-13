Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Treasury Wine Estates Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWE   AU000000TWE9

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

(TWE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Treasury Wine Estates : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Australia's Treasury Wine sees better 2H earnings despite China impact

05/13/2021 | 12:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates on Thursday announced a market-beating full-year operating profit forecast, as the world's largest listed winemaker weathers the impact of steep Chinese tariffs on Australian wine.

The company said it expects earnings before interest, tax, SGARA and material items (EBITS) of A$495 million to A$515 million ($382.64 million to $398.10 million) for 2021, down from A$533.5 million a year earlier.

If achieved, operating earnings for the second half of fiscal 2021 would top interim earnings - an improvement from what the company had flagged in February.

The range was also ahead of market expectations, Goldman Sachs analysts said, and shares rose 3.5% in a subdued broader market.

In an update on Thursday, Treasury said it was targeting "high single-digit average" earnings growth over the long term.

"We are now very focused on positioning our business for the next phase of its growth journey." Chief executive Tim Ford told investors.

Treasury has had a difficult 18 months as the COVID-19 pandemic halted consumption of premium wines in restaurants, while the Chinese market has been effectively closed to Australian wine due to high tariffs imposed by Beijing.

The tariffs come amid worsening diplomatic relations between China and Australia and follow an industry-wide anti-dumping investigation launched by Beijing last year to examine any damage to the domestic wine industry from Australian wine imports.

In response, Treasury is trying to re-direct sales of its prized Penfolds label to the U.S., Europe, elsewhere in Asia and domestically.

After a 43% slump in first-half net profit and a cut in interim dividends by a quarter in February, Treasury announced it would split its business in brand-led divisions to target global growth.

On Thursday, it said its Penfolds unit was targeting EBITS margins of 40%-to-50%, from 47% in fiscal 2020, while its "ambition" was to achieve EBIT margins in the "high-teens" in its premium brands unit, from 9% in fiscal 2020; and 25% in its Americas unit, more than double the 2020 margin of 12%.

The disclosure "provides confidence in the outlook during a period of ongoing change in the company," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note to clients.

"Long term guidance will provide comfort to existing longer term forecasts ... (and) new divisional disclosure are a good addition to transparency, although 1H21 metrics were not provided."

Treasury also outlined a commitment to operate on 100% renewable electricity by 2024, and to have "net zero" carbon emissions by 2030.

($1 = 1.2937 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Paulina Duran and Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
12:29aTREASURY WINE ESTATES  : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Australia's Treasury Wine sees better 2..
RE
05/12Tech stocks drag Australia shares lower on U.S. inflation anxiety
RE
05/12TREASURY WINE ESTATES  : Australia's Treasury Wine sees lower 2021 earnings on C..
RE
05/12TREASURY WINE ESTATES  : Australia's Treasury Wine forecasts lower 2021 earnings
RE
03/31TREASURY WINE ESTATES  : Application for quotation of securities
PU
03/29MARKET CHATTER : China Sets Over 200% Tariffs on Australian Wine for Five Years
MT
03/29TREASURY WINE ESTATES  : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder 26 ..
PU
03/29TREASURY WINE ESTATES  : faces 175.6% duty rate for Australian wine exports to C..
RE
03/29Australia shares fall after Brisbane announces lockdown
RE
03/28MARKET CHATTER : Australia May Take China to WTO over Duties on Australian Wine ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 513 M 1 944 M 1 944 M
Net income 2021 225 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2021 1 167 M 902 M 902 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 7 178 M 5 556 M 5 552 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Treasury Wine Estates Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 11,17 AUD
Last Close Price 9,95 AUD
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tim Ford Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Matthew Young Chief Financial Officer
Paul Ashley Rayner Chairman
Warwick Lynton Every-Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Garry Arthur Hounsell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED5.85%5 556
ZHEJIANG GUYUELONGSHAN SHAOXING WINE CO., LTD.-30.69%1 696
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.5.29%1 398
C&C GROUP PLC28.18%1 289
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-3.29%1 089
LAURENT-PERRIER16.53%640