Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Treatt plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TET   GB00BKS7YK08

TREATT PLC

(TET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:18 2022-11-29 am EST
674.00 GBX   +1.51%
06:02aTreatt annual profit down on higher costs; expects US and China growth
AN
05:52aSMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Topps Tiles boasts record annual revenue
AN
04:00aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks up as protests in China deterred by police
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Treatt annual profit down on higher costs; expects US and China growth

11/29/2022 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Treatt PLC said on Tuesday its annual profit fell despite a revenue rise, while its expected future growth opportunities in the US and China, as well as in coffee.

The Suffolk, England-based natural extract producer for the drinks and fragrance industries said its pretax profit in its financial year that ended September 30 fell by 18% to GBP16.2 million from GBP19.6 million a year ago, while its revenue was up 13% to GBP140.2 million from GBP124.3 million. Profit was still lower as cost of sales increased by 23% to GBP101.1 million from GBP82.1 million. Meanwhile, administrative expenses rose by 15% to GBP23.9 million from GBP20.9 million.

It also declared a final dividend for its financial 2022 of 5.35 pence, down 2.7% from 5.50p a year prior. This brought the total financial 2022 dividend to 7.85p, up 4.7% from 7.50p.

Treatt said its revenue growth was underpinned by sales growth across all of its product categories except hard tea, while its declining profit was caused by a margin impact in hard tea, a foreign exchange hit, input cost increases and Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai, where its China facility is located.

Chief Executive Officer Daemmon Reeve said Treatt was encouraged by growth opportunities from new and existing customers, particularly in the US and China, as well as in its coffee products.

"As demonstrated most recently during the pandemic, beverages are seen as affordable luxuries and provide great resilience in difficult economic times, and the market trends towards healthier, natural products continue to support our strategy," said Reeve, remaining optimistic for Treatt's outlook despite macroeconomic challenges such as rising interest rates and inflation.

Treatt also added it transitioned the vast majority of its UK production to a new GBP5.0 million purpose-built facility, expecting production capacity to double once the process is expected to be fully completed during its financial 2023.

Shares in Treatt were up 0.6% to 668.00p each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TREATT PLC
06:02aTreatt annual profit down on higher costs; expects US and China growth
AN
05:52aSMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Topps Tiles boasts record annual ..
AN
04:00aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks up as protests in China deterred by police
AN
02:52aLONDON BRIEFING: easyJet boasts "record bounce back" as loss narrows
AN
02:11aEarnings Flash (TET.L) TREATT Posts FY22 Revenue GBP140.2M
MT
02:11aEarnings Flash (TET.L) TREATT Reports FY22 EPS GBX22.04
MT
11/28UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/25UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/24UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/23UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TREATT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 139 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2022 11,3 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2022 22,3 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,4x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 398 M 479 M 479 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart TREATT PLC
Duration : Period :
Treatt plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREATT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 664,00 GBX
Average target price 723,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daemmon Edward James Reeve Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Govender Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy Roy Treleaven Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Vijaykumar Champaklal Thakrar Chairman-Designate
Yetunde Hoffman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREATT PLC-48.33%479
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-26.54%45 255
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-33.63%25 846
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-18.20%10 879
CHRISTIAN HANSEN-14.96%8 063
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION23.48%5 657