  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Treatt plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TET   GB00BKS7YK08

TREATT PLC

(TET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:21:52 2023-01-27 am EST
638.00 GBX   +1.75%
04:07aBestway's Sainsbury's Stake Buy Surprising, Shore Says
DJ
03:44aTreatt trading in-line with expectations; eyes doubling UK production
AN
03:06aLondon Stocks Seen Little Changed; Bestway Buys Stake in Sainsbury's
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Treatt trading in-line with expectations; eyes doubling UK production

01/27/2023 | 03:44am EST
(Alliance News) - Treatt PLC said on Friday it had made a good start to its new financial year, with trading in-line with management expectations.

Treatt is a manufacturer and supplier of natural extracts and ingredients for the beverage, flavour and fragrance industries. It is based in Suffolk, England.

Sales in the first quarter of its financial year were 9% ahead of the previous year, with "particularly encouraging" progress in Citrus, where margins have improved across several of its key value-added products.

Treatt's financial year ends on September 30. Its first quarter ended on December 31.

Treatt said the vast majority of its UK production has now been transitioned to its new UK facility. It expects UK production capacity to at least double once the process it fully completed. This is expected in the autumn of 2023.

Shares in Treatt were up 0.5% at 630.00 pence on Friday morning in London.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on TREATT PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 151 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2023 12,6 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net Debt 2023 13,6 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,0x
Yield 2023 1,31%
Capitalization 378 M 467 M 467 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
EV / Sales 2024 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 425
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart TREATT PLC
Duration : Period :
Treatt plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREATT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 627,00 GBX
Average target price 760,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daemmon Edward James Reeve Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Govender Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy Roy Treleaven Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Yetunde Hoffman Independent Non-Executive Director
Vijaykumar Champaklal Thakrar Chairman-Designate
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREATT PLC0.32%467
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.0.18%54 476
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.5.51%28 204
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-1.30%10 058
CHRISTIAN HANSEN0.10%9 614
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-4.91%5 509