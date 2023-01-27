Treatt trading in-line with expectations; eyes doubling UK production

(Alliance News) - Treatt PLC said on Friday it had made a good start to its new financial year, with trading in-line with management expectations.

Treatt is a manufacturer and supplier of natural extracts and ingredients for the beverage, flavour and fragrance industries. It is based in Suffolk, England.

Sales in the first quarter of its financial year were 9% ahead of the previous year, with "particularly encouraging" progress in Citrus, where margins have improved across several of its key value-added products.

Treatt's financial year ends on September 30. Its first quarter ended on December 31.

Treatt said the vast majority of its UK production has now been transitioned to its new UK facility. It expects UK production capacity to at least double once the process it fully completed. This is expected in the autumn of 2023.

Shares in Treatt were up 0.5% at 630.00 pence on Friday morning in London.

