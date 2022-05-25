Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds EBS, NFLX, RDBX, and TREC

05/25/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS)
Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible false claims, deceptive accounting and reporting practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS). According to a final report expected to be released today after a year-long investigation by the House of Representatives' Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, EBS, hired to produce hundreds of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses, hid from US Food and Drug Administration inspectors evidence of quality control problems in February 2021- six weeks before it alerted federal officials that 15 million doses were contaminated. If you own EBS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ebs

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) 
Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible false and misleading statements, accounting and reporting practices and breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) concerning NFLX growth and customer retention, leading to a significant stock price drop after NFLX revealed in April that it had lost more than 200,000 subscribers. If you own NFLX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nflx

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX)
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of RDBX by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc ("CSSE"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RDBX shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.087 of a share of class A common stock of CSSE per RDBX share owned. If you own RDBX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rdbx

Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC)
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TREC by an affiliate of Balmoral Funds, LLC via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TREC shareholders will receive $9.81 in cash for each share of TREC common stock owned. If you own TREC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/trec

© PRNewswire 2022
