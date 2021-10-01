Trecora Resources : Amendments to the Registrant's Code of Ethics, or Waiver of a Provision of the Code of Ethics (Form 8-K)

Amendments to the Registrant's Code of Ethics, or Waiver of a Provision of the Code of Ethics.





Effective as of October 1, 2021, the board of directors of Trecora Resources (the "Company") has adopted an amended and restated Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the "Code"). The Code applies to all employees, officers and directors of the Company, as well as to the Company's independent contractors and temporary employees. The Code reflects what the Company considers to be current best practices and policies and reduces complexity and improves readability over the Company's prior Standards of Business Conduct. The adoption of the amended and restated Code did not relate to or result in any waiver, explicit or implicit, of any provision of the existing Standards of Business Conduct.





The above description of the amended and restated Code does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Code, a copy of which is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.trecora.com/governance-docs . Information on the Company's website shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into, or to be a part of, this Current Report on Form 8-K.

