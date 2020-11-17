Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trecora Resources    TREC

TRECORA RESOURCES

(TREC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trecora Resources : Announces Receipt of $14.6 Million U.S. Income Tax Refund Under CARES Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 04:02pm EST

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources ("Trecora" or the "Company") (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, today announced that on November 16, 2020, it had received approximately $14.6 million, including interest, from the Internal Revenue Service, which constitutes the first of two U.S. income tax refunds requested by the Company under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act").

The CARES Act provides stimulus measures to companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and includes, amongst numerous relief provisions, an expansion to companies' ability to utilize net operating loss ("NOL") carrybacks. 

On April 30, 2020 the Company filed its first NOL refund claim for approximately $14.1 million and on June 30, 2020 it filed its second and final refund claims for approximately $2.4 million.

About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Finkelstein
The Piacente Group, Inc.
212-481-2050
trecora@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-announces-receipt-of-14-6-million-us-income-tax-refund-under-cares-act-301175190.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TRECORA RESOURCES
04:03pTRECORA RESOURCES : Announces Receipt of $14.6 Million U.S. Income Tax Refund Un..
PU
04:02pTRECORA RESOURCES : Announces Receipt of $14.6 Million U.S. Income Tax Refund Un..
PR
11/13TRECORA RESOURCES : Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule
AQ
11/12TRECORA RESOURCES : Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule
PU
11/12TRECORA RESOURCES : Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule
PR
11/04TRECORA RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
11/04TRECORA RESOURCES : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
11/04TRECORA RESOURCES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04TRECORA RESOURCES : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
11/03TRECORA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group