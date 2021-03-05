Trecora Resources : To Participate in G. research 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Virtual Conference

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule:

G. research 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Virtual Conference

Date and Time: Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET ( 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. PT )

Pat Quarles, CEO, and Sami Ahmad, CFO will participate in a live webcast for the G. research 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Virtual Conference with replays available for 90 days. The slides that accompany the webcast will be available on the Company's website: www.trecora.com. To listen to the webcast please click on the link below:

https://wsw.com/webcast/gabellifunds3/trec/2819626

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their G. research representative.

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jason Finkelstein

The Piacente Group, Inc.

212-481-2050

trecora@tpg-ir.com

