Trecora Resources : To Participate in G. research 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Virtual Conference

03/05/2021 | 08:31am EST
SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule: 

  • G. research 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Virtual Conference
    Date and Time: Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. PT)

Pat Quarles, CEO, and Sami Ahmad, CFO will participate in a live webcast for the G. research 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Virtual Conference with replays available for 90 days. The slides that accompany the webcast will be available on the Company's website: www.trecora.com. To listen to the webcast please click on the link below: 

https://wsw.com/webcast/gabellifunds3/trec/2819626

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their G. research representative. 

About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Jason Finkelstein 
The Piacente Group, Inc. 
212-481-2050 
trecora@tpg-ir.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-resources-to-participate-in-g-research-12th-annual-specialty-chemicals-virtual-conference-301241176.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources


© PRNewswire 2021
