  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Trecora Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TREC   US8946481046

TRECORA RESOURCES

(TREC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 10:18:02 am EDT
9.575 USD   +26.82%
09:56aTrecora Resources Agrees to Go Private in $247 Million Buyout Deal With Balmoral Affiliate
MT
09:52aTRECORA STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Trecora Resources Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
09:02aTrecora Resources Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by an Affiliate of Balmoral Funds
PR
Trecora Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Trecora Resources Is Fair to Shareholders

05/11/2022 | 09:52am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) to an affiliate of Balmoral Funds, LLC for $9.81 per share in cash is fair to Trecora shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Trecora shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Trecora and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Trecora shareholders; (2) determine whether Balmoral is underpaying for Trecora; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Trecora shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Trecora shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 273 M - -
Net income 2021 4,96 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 179 M 179 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 247
Free-Float 76,8%
Technical analysis trends TRECORA RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick David Quarles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sami Ahmad Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Karen A. Twitchell Chairman
Gary Kramer Adams Independent Director
Pamela R. Butcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRECORA RESOURCES2.10%179
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION8.79%100 930
AIR LIQUIDE2.82%78 533
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-22.81%36 345
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.14.51%34 600
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-5.28%25 932