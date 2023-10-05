Bonnell Aluminum, a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG), applauds the U.S. Aluminum Extruders Coalition - which Bonnell Aluminum is part of - and the United Steelworkers union following the October 4, 2023, filing of antidumping and countervailing duty petitions to remedy the unfairly traded imports of aluminum extrusions from China, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

According to the October 4, 2023, press release by Wiley Rein LLP, the petitions were filed concurrently with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) in response to large and increasing volumes of unfairly priced imports of aluminum extrusions, which have been materially injuring the American aluminum extrusion industry since 2019. Producers in the subject countries have used dumped and subsidized prices to gain significant amounts of market share in the United States at the direct expense of the U.S. industry and the thousands of USW workers. As a result of the increasing volumes of dumped and subsidized imports, U.S. extruders have been unable to take advantage of the growth in the market and have seen their production, sales, and profitability decline along with their market share.

“We are determined to end the significant surge of unfairly dumped and subsidized imports of aluminum extrusions that have flooded the U.S. market,” said Brook Hamilton, president of Bonnell Aluminum. “Enforcing our trade laws will ensure that U.S. aluminum manufacturers are given the opportunity to compete on a level playing field. We must stand up for American manufacturers and put an end to the continuous layoffs that are devastating our workers, our industry, and our communities.”

Read the full press release >>

About Bonnell Aluminum

Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). The Company is a leading manufacturer of custom-fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions serving the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and distribution markets. Branded product lines include TSLOTS by Bonnell Aluminum and Futura Transitions by Bonnell Aluminum. The Company has manufacturing facilities located in Newnan GA, Carthage TN, Niles MI, Elkhart IN, and Clearfield UT.

For additional information about Bonnell Aluminum, please visit www.bonnellaluminum.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005534529/en/