TREDEGAR CORPORATION

TREDEGAR CORPORATION

(TG)
Tredegar : Board Declares Dividend

02/25/2021 | 04:22pm EST
The board of directors of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on January 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2021.

Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building and construction, automotive and specialty markets; surface protection films for high technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2019 sales from continuing operations of $826 million. With approximately 2,400 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America and Asia.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 972 M - -
Net income 2019 48,3 M - -
Net Debt 2019 31,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
Yield 2019 2,06%
Capitalization 517 M 517 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 77,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John M. Steitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. Andrew Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John D. Gottwald Chairman
George C. Freeman Independent Director
Thomas G. Snead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREDEGAR CORPORATION-9.70%517
NORSK HYDRO ASA19.52%11 580
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED51.09%10 410
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED45.93%10 250
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-2.88%5 074
ALCOA CORPORATION18.00%5 059
