Tredegar Plans to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on March 16, 2023.

Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2021 sales from continuing operations of $826 million. With approximately 2,400 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, and Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005624/en/