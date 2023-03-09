Advanced search
    TG   US8946501009

TREDEGAR CORPORATION

(TG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:02:41 2023-03-09 pm EST
11.39 USD   -1.81%
Tredegar Plans to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

03/09/2023 | 11:06am EST
Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on March 16, 2023.

Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2021 sales from continuing operations of $826 million. With approximately 2,400 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, and Asia.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 826 M - -
Net income 2021 57,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 57,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,89x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 391 M 391 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 76,7%
Technical analysis trends TREDEGAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John M. Steitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. Andrew Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory A. Pratt Chairman
George C. Freeman Independent Director
Thomas G. Snead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREDEGAR CORPORATION13.50%391
NORSK HYDRO ASA8.27%15 206
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED25.60%12 835
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-13.80%11 074
ALCOA CORPORATION10.34%9 099
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD24.00%6 005