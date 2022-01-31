Log in
    8395   KYG9035N1025

TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8395)
Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials 
Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies

Cambodian lion dancers cling to craft amid COVID pandemic

01/31/2022 | 12:17am EST
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodian dragon and lion dancer Gnuon Virak huddles his troupe together in a circle, before they let out a team cheer and get to work rehearsing for their a Lunar New Year performance - their only one of the pandemic-stricken year.

    Gnuon, 28, has loved dancing since he was a child, and grew up near a Chinese-style temple in the capital Phnom Penh. Seven years ago, he asked a master to teach him to dance and joined a troupe, known as the Bodhi Tree Troupe. Eventually he became a team leader.

"We must practice this dancing every day," he said during a rehearsal. "This requires complete focus and motivation."

    The transportation company employee used to supplement his regular income of about $300 a month with lion and dragon dances, earning about $20 to perform at local events. That has all but dried up during the pandemic, with the number of performances bottoming out to about one a month instead of five.    

    The Cambodian Chinese Association estimates there are about eight troupes in Phnom Penh, but Gnuon worries that number may shrink.

    "I want the younger generation to hold on to this tradition and make it even more well-known in the future," he said.

Sino-Khmers have long been an integral part of Cambodian society. Historical records estimate the first Chinese came to the area in the 13th Century.

     During the Khmer Rouge era in the 1970s, the community devastated, as the regime lashed out against well-educated, urban merchants. But in recent years, the ancestral ties to China have brought prosperity to Sino-Khmers as China aggressively ramps up investment in Cambodia's economy.

Gnuon said he hopes to introduce some new styles to bring attention to lion and dragon dancing, such as increasing the number of dancers on elevated poles, or using larger poles.

    "We'll keep all our current techniques and also create some new styles in order to make the dancing more well-known, or to be able to compete with other troupes," he said.

(Reporting by Chantha Lach; Writing by Angela Johnston and Gerry Doyle; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 121 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2021 14,6 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
Net cash 2021 14,9 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,8x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 1 552 M 199 M 199 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float -
Chart TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tree Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tang Tong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wing Tak Tsui Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Man Chung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Yin Tsang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hoi Wah Sit Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED12.64%199
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-16.98%10 244
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-18.09%7 415
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-5.70%7 232
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.65%5 935
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED-7.94%5 151