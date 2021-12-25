Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tree Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8395   KYG9035N1025

TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8395)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

La Palma volcano eruption ends after months of destruction

12/25/2021 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUNDBITE [IN SPANISH] "The eruption is over."

With those four words - "the eruption is over" - Canary islanders breathed a sigh of relief, as scientists on Saturday declared the eruption on Spain's La Palma officially over after nearly 100 days.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano first began erupting on Sept. 19 spewing out lava, rock and ash and upending the lives of thousands.

But two weeks ago the volcano suddenly went quiet. Authorities, who were wary of raising false hope, held off until Christmas Day to give the all-clear.

Canary Islands regional security chief Julio Perez:

"It is as an emotional relief but I think we can add another word to the message to people in La Palma, the Canary Islands and the whole Spain and that is hope because now we can focus all our energy in the reconstruction now that this unbearable, this terrible destructive process has ended."

Though evacuee Dacil Batista felt little Christmas cheer while trimming a plastic fir tree in a tent by the caravan where she, her family and pets have been living during the last few months of the volcanic eruption.

"No matter how low you feel, at this time of the year you must be strong for the children because they are excited about Christmas."

The 22-year-old mother of two says the family - and their pet snake - are eager to return to their house which luckily, was not destroyed.

During the eruption, lava had poured down the mountainside, swallowing up houses, churches and many of the banana plantations that account for nearly half the island's economy. Although some 3,000 properties were destroyed, no one was killed.

Batista's husband, Adam Gonzalez, said it was strange not hearing the constant roar of the volcano, which they had gotten used to over the past three months.

But while the roar has subsided and islanders no longer have to carry umbrellas and goggles to protect against ash, a mammoth cleanup operation is only just getting underway.

The government has pledged more than 400 million euros for reconstruction - but some residents and businesses have complained that funds are slow to arrive.


© Reuters 2021
All news about TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED
12/23In France, politics not peace trims 'green' Christmas trees
RE
12/23Muted Christmas joy in La Palma evacuees' caravan as volcano falls silent
RE
12/22Olive Tree Estates to Set Up Blockchain Technology-based Giving-for-Impact Platform
MT
12/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/20Tree Island Steel Completes Sale of Etiwanda Facility in California
MT
12/20Brightstar Resources Hits Gold at Western Australia's Cork Tree Well
MT
12/19Dakar Fashion Week returns to baobab forest to promote 'inclusive' fashion
RE
12/17Sadness, anger for Amazon workers who died during tornado
RE
12/15Leaf Resources Completes Visual Inspection of Apple Tree Creek Facility Following Explo..
MT
12/13Dollar Tree Heading in Right Direction as Proxy Contest Shapes Up, Oppenheimer Says
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 121 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2021 14,6 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
Net cash 2021 14,9 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,8x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 1 394 M 179 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tree Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tang Tong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wing Tak Tsui Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Man Chung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Yin Tsang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hoi Wah Sit Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED76.00%179
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.21.43%11 593
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.71.48%8 913
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.5.02%7 353
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.63%5 810
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED-10.68%5 278