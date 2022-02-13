Log in
    8395   KYG9035N1025

TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8395)
Man lynched by villagers over blasphemy allegation in Pakistan - police

02/13/2022 | 12:40pm EST
A mob of villagers lynched a man in Tulamba Village, in Mian Channu

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - A mob lynched a man because he had allegedly burnt pages of Muslim holy book the Koran in central Pakistan and dozens of people have been arrested, police and officials said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered action against the mob and any police who acted an onlookers to the killing.

"The lynching will be dealt with full severity of the law. "We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands," he said in a statement.

A government spokesman said more than 60 people suspected of involvement in the lynching have been arrested, adding that more suspects were being identified through social media videos shot by the villagers in Tulamba, Khanewal district.

The mob gathered at a mosque on Saturday night after the son of its prayer leader announced that he had spotted the man burning pages of the holy book, police official Munawar Hussain told Reuters.

Police arrived to find the man unconscious and tied to a tree, Hussain said, adding that the mob also attacked the police.

"The villagers armed with batons, axes and iron rods killed him and hanged his body from a tree," Hussain said.

He said that evidence so far gathered by police suggested the dead man, identified as Muhammad Mushtaq, was in his 50s and appeared to have had mental disabilities.

Mob killings over accusations of blasphemy - a crime that can carry the death sentence - are fairly frequent in Muslim-majority Pakistan.

In December, factory workers in the eastern city of Sialkot lynched and burnt the body of a Sri Lankan in an attack that Khan said brought shame on the country.

(Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Mubasher Bukhari


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 121 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2021 14,6 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
Net cash 2021 14,9 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,8x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 1 505 M 193 M 193 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Tree Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tang Tong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wing Tak Tsui Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Man Chung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Yin Tsang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hoi Wah Sit Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED9.20%193
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-20.86%9 765
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.59%7 733
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-5.39%7 262
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.79%5 739
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED-7.12%5 099