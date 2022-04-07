Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tree House Education & Accessories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533540   INE040M01013

TREE HOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LIMITED

(533540)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-05
9.040 INR   +4.99%
TREE HOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES : Disclosure Of Defaults Of Payment
PU
Tree House Education to Sell Land in Rajasthan, India to Repay Debt
MT
Tree House Education & Accessories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Tree House Education & Accessories : Disclosure Of Defaults Of Payment

04/07/2022 | 08:14am EDT
Tree House Education & Accessories Limited (TREEHOUSE)B roadcast Date And Time : 07/04/2022 17:23:11 Announcement : Disclosure Of Defaults Of Payment Description :

Tree House Education & Accessories Limited has informed to the Exchange regarding to the disclosure of defaults on payment of Interest/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/financial institutions and unlisted debt securities by the Company.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Tree House Education and Accessories Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 12:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 52,9 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
Net income 2021 -403 M -5,30 M -5,30 M
Net Debt 2021 328 M 4,32 M 4,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 382 M 5,03 M 5,03 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 62,5%
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Daulatram Bhatia Chief Executive Officer
Navin Kumar Mane Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Guddi Bajpai Secretary & Co-Compliance Officer
Deepak Valecha Independent Non-Executive Director
Milin Jagdish Ramani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREE HOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LIMITED-14.07%5
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.7.58%8 028
G8 EDUCATION LIMITED4.05%738
POPPINS CORPORATION-25.52%172
MAYFIELD CHILDCARE LIMITED14.72%63
GLOBAL KIDS COMPANY CORP.-8.85%57