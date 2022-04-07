Tree House Education & Accessories : Disclosure Of Defaults Of Payment

Tree House Education & Accessories Limited (TREEHOUSE)
Tree House Education & Accessories Limited has informed to the Exchange regarding to the disclosure of defaults on payment of Interest/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/financial institutions and unlisted debt securities by the Company.
