Tree House Education & AccessoriesLtd.

e:

Office No.101, Sapphire Plaza, Dadabhai Road, Opp. CNMS School, Vile Parle West, Mumbai - 400 056.

Tel: +912226201029

CIN:

L80101MH2006PLC163028

Playgroup & Nursery

'From roots to wingi'

Nanhe Kadam; Badi Udaan "'

March 30, 2024

To,

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy of India Ltd, Tower Dalal Street, Bandra (East) Fort Mumbai -400 001. Mumbai - 400051.

The National Stock,Exchange Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Square. CTS No.25, Suren Road,Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093.

Re: Intimation of Closure of TradingWindow

Ref: Scrip Code: 533540/TREEHOUSE

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the code of Prohibition of Insider Trading adopted by Company, the trading window for trading in securities of the company will remain closed for all the Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives from Monday, 1st April, 2024, till 48 hours after declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record,

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Tree House Education & Accessories Limited

Guddi Bajpai

Company Secretary and ComplianceOfficer

Email :contact@treehouseplaygroup.net