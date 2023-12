Tree House Education & Accessories Limited is an India-based provider of education and related services, including leasing of education infrastructure. The Company operates various self-operated pre-schools. The Company’s curriculum is designed in-house using a combination of Playway and Montessori methods. Its curriculum-based activity is designed with a specific lesson or outcome in mind. It teaches children life skills and values education. It conducts various activities, such as playing with toys, listening to music and activities with other children, social dramatic plays, creative crafts, and festival celebrations. It offers various programs, including Playgroup, Nursery, Junior KG, Senior KG, Summer Camp, Teacher’s Training Course, Hobby Class and Day Care Services. Its Playgroup and Nursery programs consist of fun activities along with value education for children aged between 1.5-3 years old. The program’s activities include water play, festival celebrations and other things.

Sector Personal Services