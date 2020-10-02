Log in
TREE OF KNOWLEDGE INTERNATIONAL CORP.    TOKI

TREE OF KNOWLEDGE INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(TOKI)
CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (TOKI)

10/02/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 2 octobre/October 2, 2020) - Effective at the market open on Monday, October 5, 2020 Tree of Knowledge International Corp. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

À compter de l'ouverture du marché le lundi 5 octobre 2020, Tree of Knowledge International Corp. sera rétabli à des fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date: Le 5 octobre/October 2020
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): TOKI

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance.