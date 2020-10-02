CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (TOKI)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 2 octobre/October 2, 2020) - Effective at the market open on Monday, October 5, 2020 Tree of Knowledge International Corp. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

À compter de l'ouverture du marché le lundi 5 octobre 2020, Tree of Knowledge International Corp. sera rétabli à des fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date: Le 5 octobre/October 2020 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): TOKI

