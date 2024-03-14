This Proxy Statement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A, as updated in Part II of our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this Proxy Statement speak only as of the date of this Proxy Statement. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For more complete information regarding the Company's 2023 performance, please review the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Standards of measurement and performance made in reference to our environmental, social, governance, and other sustainability plans and goals may be based on protocols, processes and assumptions that continue to evolve and are subject to change in the future, including due to the impact of future rulemaking. Website references throughout this document are provided for convenience only, and the content on the referenced websites is not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this Proxy Statement.

Company Overview

TreeHouse Foods is a leading private brands snacking and beverage manufacturer in North America. Our purpose is to Engage and Delight - One Customer at a Time. We serve a wide range of customers across North America. Our products are available to consumers every day through the retail grocery, warehouse & club store and e-commerce channels. Our products are also sold to restaurants and institutions through foodservice distributors. Many of our products serve industrial, ingredient, export and co-pack customers as well. Through our customer focus and category experience, we strive to deliver excellent service, build capabilities and provide insights to drive mutually profitable growth for both TreeHouse and our customers.

We operate a network of approximately 26 production facilities across the United States and Canada. Our uncompromising standards of food safety and quality are underpinned by manufacturing best practices, a process-driven culture and continuous improvement principles.

We believe we are well positioned at the intersection of snacking & beverage and private brands trends, across attractive growth categories. Our portfolio includes snacking, beverages & drink mix, as well as other grocery offerings. We also offer our customer partners a range of value and nutritional solutions, including natural, organic, kosher, and gluten free offerings, and offerings which contain ingredients which are third-party certified as responsibly sourced, providing each customer with the capability to meet the unique needs of all consumers.