Canadian Modern Slavery Report
2024
TreeHouse Foods, Inc.
About the Report
This report (the "Report"), prepared pursuant to the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (Canada) (the "Act"), pertains to TreeHouse Foods, Inc. ("the Company", "we", "our", "us") for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
This joint report covers all our in-scope Canadian operations, including:
- 0808414 B.C. Ltd.
- 1242866 B.C. Ltd.
- Associated Brands Inc.
- Bay Valley Foods, LLC
- BFG Canada Ltd
- Cottage Bakery, Inc.
- EDS Holdings LLC
- Linette Quality Chocolates, Inc.
- Pickles Manufacturing LLC
- Protenergy Holdings, Inc.
- Protenergy Natural Foods Corp.
- Protenergy Natural Foods, Inc.
- Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products, Inc.
- Refrigerated Dough, Inc.
- Sturm Foods, Inc.
- THS Foods Canada, Ltd.
- TreeHouse Foods Services, LLC
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc.
- TreeHouse International Holdings, Inc.
- TreeHouse Private Brands, Inc.
We are a leading private brands snacking and beverage manufacturer in North America. Our purpose is to engage and delight - one customer at a time. Through our customer focus and category experience, we strive to deliver excellent service and build capabilities and insights to drive mutually profitable growth for TreeHouse and for our customers.
TreeHouse was incorporated on January 25, 2005 by Dean Foods Company to accomplish a spin-off of certain specialty businesses to its shareholders. Our portfolio includes snacking offerings (crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and unique candy offerings), beverages & drink mix offerings (non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages), as well as other grocery offerings (pickles, refrigerated dough, hot cereal, and cheese & pudding). The Company sells its products across various channels including retail grocery, co-manufacturing, and food- away-from-home customers in shelf stable, refrigerated, and frozen formats. TreeHouse also offers its customer partners a range of value and nutritional solutions, including natural, organic
and gluten free offerings, providing each the capability to meet the unique needs of their consumers.
Although we are not direct to consumer, we distribute goods throughout Canada through our customers. We also comply with California's Transparency in Supply Chains Act.
Preventing and Reducing Risk from Forced and Child Labor in the Supply Chain
Our Responsible Sourcing Policy
TreeHouse Foods' is committed to working with suppliers that treat their employees with dignity and respect. Our Responsible Sourcing Policyoutlines our requirements and expectations for suppliers, including in the category of human rights.
To ensure protection and promotion of the human rights of all supplier employees, we expect our suppliers to comply with applicable laws and regulations and have internal controls and systems in place to adhere to the following:
- Suppliers must abide by all legislation prohibiting child labor, slavery, human trafficking, and forced or compulsory labor.
- Verify the employment eligibility of employees.
- Suppliers must ensure that working hours and rest periods are in accordance with applicable laws. Work schedules should not be excessive and workers should be provided with reasonable rest and leave periods and paid holidays.
- Suppliers must have processes in place to identify, prevent, and mitigate human rights violations and impacts, including mechanisms for the remediation of any adverse human rights impacts they contribute to.
In 2023, we distributed a Responsible Supplier Survey to our strategic suppliers (80%+ of our spend) and asked for confirmation of adherence to the policy. We plan to issue this survey annually to continue to monitor compliance.
Due Diligence Processes
In the preview fiscal year, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. took the following steps to prevent and reduce the risk that forced labor or child labor is used at any step of the production of goods in Canada or elsewhere:
- Developing and implementing due diligence policies and processes for identifying, addressing and prohibiting the use of forced labour and/or child labour in the organization's activities and supply chains
- Requiring suppliers to have in place policies and procedures for identifying and prohibiting the use of forced labour and/or child labour in their activities and supply chains
- Developing and implementing child protection policies and processes
- Developing and implementing anti-forced labour and/or -child labour standards, codes of conduct and/or compliance checklists
- Developing and implementing grievance mechanisms
- Developing and implementing training and awareness materials on forced labour and/or child labour
- Embedding responsible business conduct into policies and management systems
- Providing for or cooperating in remediation when appropriate
Our Grievance Mechanism
Our Grievance Mechanism,available on our website, outlines the steps we take to address risks in our supply chain.
Training & Compliance
In February 2023 we conducted a training on our Responsible Sourcing Policy, which was taken by the procurement team as well as individuals across legal, regulatory and food safety & quality assurance departments.
We continue to monitor local and national regulations in this area, ensure compliance and respond to inquiries as they come in.
Approval and Attestation
This report was approved by Kristy Waterman, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Chief Human Resources Officer, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. In accordance with the requirements of the Act, I hereby attest that I have reviewed the information contained in the report for the entities listed above. To the best of my knowledge, and after having exercised due diligence, I attest that the information in this report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Kristy Waterman, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Chief Human Resources Officer
5/31/2024
