Canadian Modern Slavery Report 2024 TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

About the Report This report (the "Report"), prepared pursuant to the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (Canada) (the "Act"), pertains to TreeHouse Foods, Inc. ("the Company", "we", "our", "us") for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. This joint report covers all our in-scope Canadian operations, including: 0808414 B.C. Ltd.

1242866 B.C. Ltd.

Associated Brands Inc.

Bay Valley Foods, LLC

BFG Canada Ltd

Cottage Bakery, Inc.

EDS Holdings LLC

Linette Quality Chocolates, Inc.

Pickles Manufacturing LLC

Protenergy Holdings, Inc.

Protenergy Natural Foods Corp.

Protenergy Natural Foods, Inc.

Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products, Inc.

Refrigerated Dough, Inc.

Sturm Foods, Inc.

THS Foods Canada, Ltd.

TreeHouse Foods Services, LLC

TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

TreeHouse International Holdings, Inc.

TreeHouse Private Brands, Inc. We are a leading private brands snacking and beverage manufacturer in North America. Our purpose is to engage and delight - one customer at a time. Through our customer focus and category experience, we strive to deliver excellent service and build capabilities and insights to drive mutually profitable growth for TreeHouse and for our customers. TreeHouse was incorporated on January 25, 2005 by Dean Foods Company to accomplish a spin-off of certain specialty businesses to its shareholders. Our portfolio includes snacking offerings (crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and unique candy offerings), beverages & drink mix offerings (non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages), as well as other grocery offerings (pickles, refrigerated dough, hot cereal, and cheese & pudding). The Company sells its products across various channels including retail grocery, co-manufacturing, and food- away-from-home customers in shelf stable, refrigerated, and frozen formats. TreeHouse also offers its customer partners a range of value and nutritional solutions, including natural, organic

and gluten free offerings, providing each the capability to meet the unique needs of their consumers. Although we are not direct to consumer, we distribute goods throughout Canada through our customers. We also comply with California's Transparency in Supply Chains Act. Preventing and Reducing Risk from Forced and Child Labor in the Supply Chain Our Responsible Sourcing Policy TreeHouse Foods' is committed to working with suppliers that treat their employees with dignity and respect. Our Responsible Sourcing Policyoutlines our requirements and expectations for suppliers, including in the category of human rights. To ensure protection and promotion of the human rights of all supplier employees, we expect our suppliers to comply with applicable laws and regulations and have internal controls and systems in place to adhere to the following: Suppliers must abide by all legislation prohibiting child labor, slavery, human trafficking, and forced or compulsory labor.

Verify the employment eligibility of employees.

Suppliers must ensure that working hours and rest periods are in accordance with applicable laws. Work schedules should not be excessive and workers should be provided with reasonable rest and leave periods and paid holidays.

Suppliers must have processes in place to identify, prevent, and mitigate human rights violations and impacts, including mechanisms for the remediation of any adverse human rights impacts they contribute to. In 2023, we distributed a Responsible Supplier Survey to our strategic suppliers (80%+ of our spend) and asked for confirmation of adherence to the policy. We plan to issue this survey annually to continue to monitor compliance. Due Diligence Processes In the preview fiscal year, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. took the following steps to prevent and reduce the risk that forced labor or child labor is used at any step of the production of goods in Canada or elsewhere: Developing and implementing due diligence policies and processes for identifying, addressing and prohibiting the use of forced labour and/or child labour in the organization's activities and supply chains

Requiring suppliers to have in place policies and procedures for identifying and prohibiting the use of forced labour and/or child labour in their activities and supply chains

Developing and implementing child protection policies and processes